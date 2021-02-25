'Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade' arrives on PS5 June 10th

Final Fantasy VII Remake was already one of the prettiest games you could play on any current or previous generation console, and now it's about to look even better. Square Enix is working on an enhanced PlayStation 5 port of the game it plans to release on June 10th, the company announced during Sony's most recent State of Play presentation.

The port features improved graphics, including sharper textures, as well as more realistic lighting and fog effects. It will also come with two graphical modes: one that renders the game at a consistent 60 frames per second and another that puts an emphasis on maintaining a 4K resolution. There's an obligatory photo mode, as well.

If you already own the game on PS4, you'll be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free, but there's a catch. The rerelease includes a new episode featuring Yuffie. That add-on comes included if you buy the game on PS5, but those taking advantage of the complimentary upgrade will need to buy it separately.