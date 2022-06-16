Final Fantasy VII: Remake Will Be A Trilogy
Today, during Square Enix’s big Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary live stream, it was confirmed that its large-scale FFVII Remake project will be spread across three separate games as part of a remake trilogy. Part one is already out, Rebirth (which is part 2) will be out next year and the third, unnamed part will be released in the future.
FINAL FANTASY VII 25th Anniversary Celebration
Read more
Hypersonic Plane From Venus Aerospace Will Travel to the Edge of Space
April O’Neil Is Breaking News And Foot Clan Faces In The First Stage Of <em>TMNT: Shredder's Revenge</em>
<em>Gravity Falls</em> creator shares wild list of revision requests he reportedly received from Disney
Get the Mayflower moving vans ready, Baltimore isn’t a Major League town anymore