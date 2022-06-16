U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,666.77
    -123.22 (-3.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,927.07
    -741.46 (-2.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,646.10
    -453.06 (-4.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,649.84
    -81.30 (-4.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.00
    -0.59 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.50
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2343
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5130
    +0.2730 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,428.46
    -2,050.09 (-9.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.10
    -37.92 (-7.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Will Be A Trilogy

Zack Zwiezen
Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku
Today, during Square Enix’s big Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary live stream, it was confirmed that its large-scale FFVII Remake project will be spread across three separate games as part of a remake trilogy. Part one is already out, Rebirth (which is part 2) will be out next year and the third, unnamed part will be released in the future.


FINAL FANTASY VII 25th Anniversary Celebration

Read more

