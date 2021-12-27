U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,749.82
    +24.03 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,071.60
    +121.04 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,727.97
    +74.60 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.02
    -5.56 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.58
    -0.21 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.10
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.96
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4820
    -0.0110 (-0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3429
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7490
    +0.3390 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,606.31
    +1,680.16 (+3.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,307.62
    +16.40 (+1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,372.10
    -1.24 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,676.46
    -106.13 (-0.37%)
     

Final Fantasy XVI delayed a half year due to COVID-19

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Last year Square Enix unveiled Final Fantasy XVI, the next chapter in the long running RPG series, promising more information to come at the end of 2021. Now, it seems that both the announcement and the game have been postponed, Kotaku has reported.

"When we last spoke, I promised I would have more information on Final Fantasy XVI sometime later in 2021," producer Naoki Yoshida wrote on Twitter. "However, I regret to inform you that I will be unable to keep that promise, as complications from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic have delayed the game’s development by almost half a year."

Developer Square Enix allowed partners to work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that apparently affected the schedule. "This has unfortunately hampered communication from the Tokyo office, which, in turn, has led to delays in — or in extreme cases, cancellations of — asset deliveries from our outsource partners," Yoshida said. 

As we noted last year, FF XVI was originally launched as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, and has a medieval setting rather than the more sci-fi oriented environments of recent versions. The company said that it established an "all-new development environment" for the project and had to learn the ins and outs of the PS5. 

"We have spent much of 2021 addressing this [pandemic] issue, and hope to see its impact to a minimum by the new year, allowing us to better focus on the tasks at hand: increasing graphic resource quality, refining combat mechanics, fleshing out individual battles, putting the finishing touches on cutscenes, and conducting overall graphic optimization," said Yoshida. The plan is to now do a reveal in spring of 2022 and release the game some time after that. 

Recommended Stories

  • LG Display's latest transparent 'shelf' OLED can display or augment artworks

    Nothing screams future technology like transparent OLED screens, and LG Display has just revealed its latest concepts and prototypes for CES 2022.

  • 2021 showed us that trucks and SUVs don't need gas engines

    Advancements in power systems over the past few years -- alongside skyrocketing demand -- has led to a watershed moment in 2021: the emergence of EV pickups and SUVs.

  • Apple reportedly hires Meta's AR public relations lead

    As rumors continue to swirl about its augmented reality headset, Apple has reportedly hire away Meta's AR public relations head.

  • 'Arcane' creators explain why Jinx and Vi are the stars of the Netflix series

    Basically: They're really cool.

  • Arteta: Arsenal showing newfound confidence

    After romping to another impressive road win over Norwich, Mikel Arteta explains what changes he's seen in his Arsenal side during this recent run of success.

  • Apple's 2021 iPad drops back to $299 at Amazon

    Apple's 2021 iPad is down to $299 at Amazon, making the entry-level tablet a significantly better deal.

  • Hitting the Books: Amiga and the birth of 256-color gaming

    In his new book, legendary game designer and programmer Warren Davis recalls his halcyon days imagining and designing some of the biggest hits to ever grace mall arcades.

  • Bradley Chubb makes incredible interception on ill-advised Derek Carr screen pass

    Instead of running out the clock with 26 seconds left in the half, the Raiders ran a screen pass to running back Josh Jacobs. Carr's pass didn't get over Chubb, who tipped it to himself and intercepted it, then returned it to the 1-yard line. The Broncos scored on the next play.

  • 16 Things Every New PS5 Owner Should Try Or Consider

    So, you got your hands on a PlayStation 5. Congrats! You’re officially in the next generation of console gaming, a member of an exclusive club allowed to play games about malicious space tentacle monsters and whatever the hell a lombax is. The PS5 might seem like a straightforward (if oddly shaped) gaming console, but it’s also somewhat of an enigma with a maze of menus nestled within menus. Here are 16 things you should do to get the most out of your new PS5.

  • Nintendo Switch eShop Sees Big Server Issues Christmas Morning (Update: It's Fine Now)

    Across the country, folks everywhere are unwrapping their new Nintendo portable hardware, booting up their accounts, and trying to buy new digital games. But over the last few hours, per social media, the Nintendo Switch storefront known as the eShop has been in and out of commission. Sometimes it loads, albeit slowly. Other times, you can’t access the strangely laggy orange menus to rebuy Mario Kart 8 for the third time, alas.

  • Final Fantasy XVI Delayed By Almost Six Months Due To Covid-19

    The original plan was for Square Enix to make a big year-end announcement regarding Final Fantasy XVI. That’s not going to happen, and the game has been delayed by at least half a year. “When we last spoke, I promised I would have more information on Final Fantasy XVI sometime later in 2021,” wrote producer Naoki Yoshida in an official announcement. “However, I regret to inform you that I will be unable to keep that promise, as complications from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic have delayed the ga

  • ‘Nightmare Alley’ Director Guillermo Del Toro Doesn’t See Himself Developing Video Games Again

    Nightmare Alley director Guillermo del Toro says video game development isn’t his thing anymore. On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the award winning director who was once teamed up with Hideo Koijma to develop Konami’s horror survival video game Silent Hills, flat out said he doesn’t think he’ll ever try video game development again. Fans […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Robert Kiyosaki just said we're already in a 'technical depression' — but he's using these 3 assets to protect himself from the pain

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' is as bearish as ever.

  • Stocks drift, oil drops as Omicron concerns linger

    World stocks were flat and oil prices eased in quiet trade on Monday as flight cancellations over Christmas revived concerns that the Omicron coronavirus variant could slow the economy heading into the new year. World shares were little changed by 1340 GMT as gains in Europe were offset by earlier weakness across Asian markets, although some investors were confident a global recovery would regain steam next year. "Heading into 2022 we will still have COVID uncertainties but the good news is that, according to the WHO, we may be see the end of the pandemic towards the end of year," said Jawaid Afsar, sales trader at Securequity.

  • Grain Prices Could Be More Volatile After Jumping in 2021

    A banner year for grain prices has U.S. farmers aiming to plant even more corn, wheat and soybeans than they did in a record 2021. Row crops this year soared to multiyear highs amid surging global demand and inflation, and farmers are expected to increase planting to attempt to capitalize on 2021’s momentum. Research firm IHS Markit this month forecast that farmers will plant roughly 230 million acres of soybeans, wheat and corn in 2022, up 2 million acres from the past year’s record-busting levels.

  • Chinese Manufacturing Profits Squeezed by Commodity Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s industrial firms are doing much better this year than in 2020, but the improvement in profits is patchy, with miners and raw material providers benefiting from higher commodity prices at the expense of manufacturers. Most Read from BloombergCoronavirus Can Persist for Months After Traversing BodyU.S. Futures Rise as Traders Mull Virus, China Vow: Markets WrapCases Surge Globally; Fauci Warns of Complacency: Virus UpdateTrudeau Says China Playing Western States Against Each

  • Didi bars employees from selling shares indefinitely - FT

    The 180-day lock-up period post the company's initial public offering during which current and former staff were not permitted to sell shares was supposed to end on Dec. 27, but the prohibition has been extended without a new end date, the report said. Didi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Disney extends CFO Christine McCarthy's contract

    'Christine’s leadership has been indispensable during this time of disruption and transformation, and her impact reaches well beyond our balance sheet,' said CEO Bob Chapek.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for 2022

    Bitcoin’s price rose by more than 70% in 2021 despite the bearish sentiment in China, and more gains are expected over the coming year.