Final hours to save $100 on passes to TC Sessions: Space 2021

Marquise Foster
·2 min read

A reminder for all you procrastinators, feet-draggers and last-minute decision makers. Today’s your last chance to shave $100 off the price of admission to TC Sessions: Space 2021 (December 14-15). This sector moves at warp speed, and this virtual conference where you’ll hear from, meet and engage with the leading scientists, founders, space experts and investors specializing in frontier technology.

Savings expires in 3, 2, 1: Our early-bird sale expires tonight, October 15, at 11:59 pm (PT). Buy your pass before the deadline and save $100.

Every TechCrunch event features the leading voices in tech and investment, and TC Sessions: Space is no exception. We’re not ready to reveal our event agenda quite yet, but we can give you a peek at just some of the fascinating speakers we’ll have on hand ready to share their perspective, insight and advice.

Time-sensitive tip: Do you want to speak at TC Sessions: Space — or nominate someone? Today’s the last day our editorial team will accept applications. Submit your recommendations here, and we’ll notify you of your application status by October 31.

We’ll announce more speakers, presentations, events and discounts in weeks running up to the conference. Sign up for updates here and stay on top of every plot twist.

TC Sessions: Space 2021 takes place on December 14-15, but your time to save $100 on admission is running out. Today, October 15, is the final day, people. Buy your early-bird pass before 11:59 pm (PT) tonight!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Space 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

