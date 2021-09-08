U.S. markets close in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,519.82
    -0.21 (-0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,121.96
    +21.96 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,331.50
    -42.83 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.72
    -9.89 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.30
    +0.95 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.70
    -8.80 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    -0.24 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1820
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3560
    -0.0140 (-1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3250
    +0.0660 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,130.02
    -4,477.20 (-8.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,177.24
    -22.24 (-1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,118.13
    -31.24 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

FINAL NOTICE: Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit – YMM

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Full Truck Alliance’s June 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”) have until this upcoming Friday, September 10, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Full Truck Alliance class action lawsuit. The Full Truck Alliance class action lawsuit charges Full Truck Alliance, certain of its top executives, and the underwriters of Full Truck Alliance’s IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933. The Full Truck Alliance class action lawsuit captioned Pratyush v. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., No. 21-cv-03903, was commenced on July 12, 2021 in the Eastern District of New York.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Full Truck Alliance class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Full Truck Alliance class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than this upcoming Friday, September 10, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Full Truck Alliance class action lawsuit alleges that Full Truck Alliance’s Registration Statement made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Full Truck Alliance’s apps Yunmanman and Huochebang would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”); (ii) the CAC would require Full Truck Alliance to suspend new user registration; (iii) Full Truck Alliance needed to conduct a “comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks”; (iv) Full Truck Alliance needed to “continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities”; and (v) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

On July 5, 2021, Full Truck Alliance issued a press release entitled “Full Truck Alliance Announces Cybersecurity Review in China” which announced, in pertinent part, that “pursuant to an announcement issued by the Cybersecurity Review Office (‘CRO’) of the [CAC] on July 5, 2021, CRO has initiated a cybersecurity review of [Full Truck Alliance]’s Yunmanman apps and Huochebang apps. In order to facilitate the review and prevent the expansion of potential risks, these mobile apps are required to suspend new user registration in China during the review period.” Full Truck Alliance further revealed that it was “conducting a comprehensive self-examination of any potential cybersecurity risks and will continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities.” On this news, the price of Full Truck Alliance’s American Depository Shares fell more than 6%.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Full Truck Alliance securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with Full Truck Alliance’s IPO to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Full Truck Alliance class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Full Truck Alliance class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Full Truck Alliance class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Full Truck Alliance class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs’ firm. Please visit https://www.rgrdlaw.com/firm.html for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101
J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900
jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com


Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase Accuses SEC of ‘Sketchy Behavior’ After Threat to Sue

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc.’s chief executive officer blasted the Securities and Exchange Commission for “really sketchy behavior” after the company received a warning that regulators plan to sue. In a Twitter thread, CEO Brian Armstrong said the SEC would be creating an unfair market if it tries to shut down its new lending product, which would allow consumers to earn interest on their crypto holdings. Coinbase, the U.S.’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, disclosed in a blog post that t

  • SEC threatens to sue Coinbase over crypto lending programme

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has threatened to sue Coinbase Global Inc if the crypto exchange goes ahead with plans to launch a programme allowing users to earn interest by lending crypto assets, Coinbase said on Wednesday. The SEC has issued Coinbase with a Wells notice, an official way it tells a company that it intends to sue the company in court, Paul Grewal, the company's chief legal officer said in a blog post. Coinbase shares fell about 2.5% to $260 by 0845 GMT in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

  • Shareholders may pursue 737 MAX claims against Boeing board, court rules

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Delaware judge ruled on Tuesday that Boeing's board of directors must face a lawsuit from shareholders over two fatal 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people in less than six months. Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn ruled Boeing stockholders may pursue some claims against the board, but dismissed others. Zurn's ruling in the Court of Chancery said the first of the two fatal 737 MAX crashes was a "red flag" about a key safety system known as MCAS "that the board should have heeded but instead ignored."

  • Fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes set to begin

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes goes on trial on Wednesday in federal court, with prosecutors poised to lay out fraud charges against the former Silicon Valley star accused of lying about her now-defunct blood-testing startup once valued at $9 billion. In one of the most closely watched trials of a U.S. corporate executive in years, Holmes, 37, is accused of making false claims about the company, including that its devices designed to draw a drop of blood from a finger prick could run a range of tests more quickly and accurately than conventional laboratory means. A 12-member jury in San Jose, California, is set to hear opening arguments in the trial being presided over by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila, starting with the prosecution.

  • Apple App Store Changes Fail to Sway Lawmakers Bent on Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. lawmakers are barreling ahead with legislation to change the way Apple Inc. runs its App Store, unconvinced by the company’s recent moves to address antitrust complaints from developers and regulators around the world. A proposed bill from a bipartisan trio of senators would force significant changes to the way consumers download and use apps on their iPhones and other Apple devices. Minnesota Democrat Amy Klobuchar, head of the Senate antitrust subcommittee and one of the bi

  • Lawsuits Over 'Misleading' Food Labels Surge as Groups Cite Lax U.S. Oversight

    Shoppers drawn to sustainable, humanely raised meat and dairy products could be forgiven for thinking the nation’s big food companies have turned away from the industrial farming practices that have long dominated American agriculture. Consider the package labels and marketing claims for some of the country’s best known brands: Cargill turkeys are sourced from “independent family farmers,” Sargento cheeses contain “no antibiotics” and Tyson uses “humane and environmentally responsible production

  • Britney Spears' Father Jamie Files to End 13-Year Conservatorship

    Britney Spears’ father Jamie filed court documents on Tuesday to end her conservatorship, ET has confirmed. The news follows last month’s major development, with Jamie hinting in court filings that he'd be willing to step down as conservator of her estate. In legal documents obtained by ET at the time, Jamie said he wanted to work with the court on an orderly transition.

  • Juul is paying NC $40M to settle a lawsuit. Now it wants to open a lab in Durham

    Exclusive: Juul, the e-cigarette maker that recently settled a lawsuit with the state of North Carolina, plans to open a lab in Durham next year.

  • Fresno Diocese breaks silence on abuse allegations against ex-priest

    Since April 2019, the Diocese of Fresno has remained mostly quiet about the allegations of abuse at parishes in Firebaugh and Bakersfield made against former Monsignor Craig Harrison - until now.

  • Judge denies request for West Chester Hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin

    A Butler County judge has denied a preliminary injunction request that would have ordered West Chester hospital to treat a COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite a CDC warning against it.

  • First trial in college admissions scandal begins this week

    Yahoo Finance’s Aarthi Swaminathan&nbsp;breaks down what to expect in the first trial in the&nbsp;‘Operation Varsity Blues’ case.

  • Lyft, Uber will cover legal fees for drivers sued over Texas abortion law

    Lyft, Uber will cover legal fees for drivers sued over Texas abortion law

  • Detroit hospital system sued by about dozens of staff over COVID vaccine mandate

    About 50 Detroit health care workers have filed a lawsuit against a hospital system, claiming its upcoming COVID-19 vaccine mandate violates the Fourteenth Amendment's protection of "personal autonomy and bodily integrity."Why it matters: This is the second major legal test concerning vaccine mandates in the health care sector, after an unsuccessful lawsuit claiming a Texas hospital's policy requiring all staff be vaccinated against the virus was unlawful.Stay on top of the latest market trends

  • Supreme Court's abortion decision shines light on "shadow docket"

    The shadow docket refers to the orders and summary decisions issued by the Supreme Court without full briefing and oral argument.

  • Ex-NFL RB Clinton Portis pleads guilty in health care fraud scheme

    Former NFL running back Clinton Portis could face up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right Now As Lock-Up Period Expires?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • 6 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In September 2021: Apple Falls From Record Highs

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs at the start of September, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in September 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.