U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.25
    -1.44 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.26 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8000
    +0.0590 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,153.21
    +1,897.93 (+4.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.01
    +35.62 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

FINAL NOTICE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Athira Pharma, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit - ATHA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) securities between September 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until August 24, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Athira Pharma class action lawsuit. The Athira Pharma class action lawsuit (Wang v. Athira Pharma, Inc., No. 21-cv-00861) was commenced on June 25, 2021 in the Western District of Washington and charges Athira Pharma and its CEO with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Two similar lawsuits – Jawandha v. Athira Pharma, Inc., No. 21-cv-00862, and Slyne v. Athira Pharma, Inc., No. 21-cv-00864 – also filed in the Western District of Washington were consolidated with the Wang matter on August 9, 2021.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Athira Pharma class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Athira Pharma class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than August 24, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Athira Pharma class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) the research conducted by Athira Pharma's President and Chief Executive Officer, defendant Leen Kawas, which formed the foundation for Athira Pharma's product candidates and intellectual property, was tainted by Kawas's scientific misconduct, including the manipulation of key data; and (ii) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Athira Pharma's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and omitted material facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading.

On June 17, 2021, Athira Pharma issued a press release announcing that Athira Pharma's Board of Directors had placed Kawas on temporary leave pending a review of actions stemming from doctoral research Kawas conducted while at Washington State University. An article published in STAT News later that day revealed that the investigation of Kawas related to allegations that she altered images in four separate papers relating to her research on hepatocyte growth factor (HGF), a protein with the potential to treat Alzheimer's disease and other neurological disorders. The article noted that although Athira Pharma "has since moved on to a different molecule than the one Kawas was working on, it still aims to target HGF. And so Kawas's doctoral work laid the biological groundwork that Athira continues to use in their approach to treating Alzheimer's." On this news, Athira Pharma's stock price fell by nearly 39%, damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Athira Pharma securities during the Class Period and/or Athira Pharma common stock traceable to Athira Pharma's registration statement issued in connection the IPO to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Athira Pharma class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Athira Pharma class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Athira Pharma class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Athira Pharma class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs' firm. Please visit https://www.rgrdlaw.com/firm.html for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101
J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900
jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/final-notice-investors-with-substantial-losses-have-opportunity-to-lead-the-athira-pharma-inc-class-action-lawsuit--atha-301359872.html

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Got $500? These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money

    You don't need to follow a complicated strategy or chase speculative meme stocks to accomplish this. To give you some ideas, three Motley Fool contributors offered their favorite picks. Here's why they chose Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE), CuriosityStream (NASDAQ: CURI), and Chegg (NYSE: CHGG).

  • The biggest takeaways from Tesla’s AI event

    Seth Goldstein, Morningstar Senior Equity Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance the discuss Tesla’s AI Day, Elon Musk unveiling the ‘Tesla Bot’, and Tesla’s autopilot system under investigation.

  • The CEO Wants His Staff Vaccinated. He Also Worries They Will Quit.

    As the Delta variant spreads, Taylor Farms is nudging 22,000 employees toward vaccination. “It is like talking to a wall.”

  • Mediocre Returns on Capital At General Motors (NYSE:GM) Aren't Supporting the EV Turnaround

    The transition from internal combustion to electric power is arguably the greatest transformation in automotive history so far. Yet, transitionary changes often spark some problems, especially in a race against the clock to either capture or keep the market share. In the wake of the latest news, we will examine how efficient is the company in using its capital.

  • Compass Mining Says Chase Shut Down Bank Accounts Without Warning

    The accounts held about 7% of the company's cash.

  • Why Sesen Bio Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) had a tumultuous Friday. On a generally fine day for stocks, the company's shares fell by almost 10%. A clutch of law firms are coming for it, and investors are stepping away.

  • The Oil Price Collapse Continues

    As uncertainty over new Covid outbreaks combined with a strengthening U.S. dollar, oil prices came under pressure this week and are on course to finish the week 7 percent down.

  • The electric vehicle boom is pay-dirt for factory machinery makers

    The investment surge by both new and established automakers in the electric vehicle market is a bonanza for factory equipment manufacturers that supply the highly automated picks and shovels for the prospectors in the EV gold rush. The good times for the makers of robots and other factory equipment reflect the broader recovery in U.S. manufacturing. After falling post-COVID to $361.8 million in April 2020, new orders surged to almost $506 million in June, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

  • Brookfield Wins Investor Support for Inter Pipeline Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has won enough shareholder backing to push ahead with its C$8.6 billion ($6.7 billion) takeover of Inter Pipeline Ltd.Inter Pipeline shareholders agreed to tender 65.6% of the common stock not already held by Brookfield Infrastructure, the Toronto-based company said in a statement late Friday, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. It will file a mandatory extension of the offer to Sept. 3 to allow remaining shareholders time to tende

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.

  • These Are The Fastest Growing Cannabis Companies In The US

    Inc. Magazine released its Inc. 5000 list this week, featuring the fastest-growing, privately held companies in the United States. Past honorees include Zappos, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Patagonia. Several cannabis-focused companies made the list this year, joining Benzinga, which landed on the 1,586th spot, boasting revenue growth of nearly 300%. Among cannabis industry honorees were: Revolutionary Clinics – 4th Springbig – 69th MATTIO Communications – 190th Sunderstorm – 319th Extract Labs

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Show Signs of Strength

    Natural gas markets gapped slightly higher during the course of the trading session on Friday, to show a recovery just above the $3.80 level.

  • Google Thought of Buying Tencent’s Epic Stake in Swipe at Fortnite, Says Game Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. says Google went as far as to explore buying Tencent Holdings’ stake in the game maker to stop it from launching its Fortnite game app on Android by bypassing the Google Play store.Epic’s year-old lawsuit against the Alphabet Inc. unit characterizes Google as perceiving the closely held game maker to be a threat to its app store. Epic alleges the Tencent plan was hatched in a 2018 meeting of Google executives, according to an unredacted version of Epic’s lawsuit ag

  • Disney's Q3 Results Highlight Advantage Against Netflix

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) reported its fiscal third-quarter results on Aug. 12, highlighting a unique advantage against Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). While each has produced its fair share of hits in recent years, Disney captures more value from its streaming assets. More specifically, Disney is more successful at turning hit characters from a movie or TV show into sought-after products and merchandise.

  • T-Mobile breach hits 53 million customers as probe finds wider impact

    (Reuters) -T-Mobile US Inc said on Friday an ongoing investigation into a data breach revealed that hackers accessed personal information of an additional 5.3 million customers, bringing the total number of people affected to more than 53 million. The third largest U.S. wireless carrier had earlier this week said that personal data of more than 40 million former and prospective customers was stolen along with data from 7.8 million existing T-Mobile wireless customers. In its latest update, which comes days after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) opened an investigation into the breach, T-Mobile revealed it had identified 5.3 million additional wireless subscribers who were impacted by the breach as well as 667,000 more accounts of former customers.

  • NASA halts SpaceX work on lunar lander after Blue Origin suit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -NASA agreed on Thursday to temporarily halt work on a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract awarded to Elon Musk's SpaceX after rival billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin sued the U.S government, an agency spokeswoman said. Blue Origin has said its lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/blue-origin-sues-us-government-over-spacex-lunar-lander-contract-2021-08-16, filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims last week, was "an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA's Human Landing System." NASA said in a statement it paused work with SpaceX on the human landing system through Nov. 1.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Tencent, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) posted its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Tencent's stock price rose slightly after the report, but it's still shed over 20% of its value this year amid China's crackdown on its tech sector. To decide, let's examine three reasons to buy Tencent -- and one compelling reason to sell it.

  • Illumina in EU antitrust sights over premature $8 billion Grail deal

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. life sciences company Illumina could face a hefty fine for completing its $8 billion cash-and-stock takeover of cancer detection test maker Grail without first securing EU antitrust approval. Illumina closed the Grail takeover on Wednesday and said it would hold the company separate while waiting for the European Commission to decide whether to clear or block the deal. But the EU executive said on Friday it would investigate if Illumina has breached its standstill obligation, which requires companies to secure EU antitrust approval before closing any merger deals.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Tesla Touts AI Capabilities Beyond Electric Vehicles

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • New Chinese law tightens control over company data on users

    China is tightening control over information gathered by companies about the public under a law approved Friday by its ceremonial legislature, expanding the ruling Communist Party's crackdown on internet industries.