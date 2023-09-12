'The final number was bone chilling': This recent college grad can't believe she spent $27K 'just to major in acting' — here are 5 of the highest paying majors if income is your priority

Every fall, millions of high school graduates excitedly head off to college for what they hope will be the best years of their lives — but it’s also likely to be some of the most expensive years too. However, many of them don’t realize the full price of their degree until they get the bill later.

That’s exactly what TikTok user A1m0ndm1k says happened to her in a 15-second video she shared, where she reveals just how much she spent on her bachelor of fine arts in acting. The recent college grad was spurred to post after setting up her loan-repayment plan as she was shocked by the final number: “$27,000 just to major in acting.”

“Seeing the final number was bone chilling,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

That might seem like a steep price for an acting degree, but it spurred other recent graduates to share what they paid for their own degrees, including $26,000 for an English degree, $35,000 to major in fine art and $27,000 for chemistry.

According to the Education Data Initiative, the average American student borrows $30,000 for a bachelor’s degree. While the hope after graduation is to land a good job with an income high enough to pay off these huge debts, the fact is that some jobs pay a lot more than others.

If you’re going to shell out tens of thousands of dollars for an education, why not make it one that’s likely to make it worth your investment in the long run? Here are five college majors tied to the average highest paying salaries among college graduates you might want to consider.

Engineering

If you’re looking for a list of the highest-paying college majors, chances are good engineering is going to be on it.

While there are several different types of engineering, including mechanical, civil and chemical, salaries in any of these engineering fields start around $60,000 per year depending on the specific field, with the average base salary at just over $100,000 according to Indeed.

Meanwhile, Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data shows that the median salary for a chemical engineer was $106,260 in 2022 with 10% of chemical engineers making more than $171,400 per year.

Pharmacist

Another field that tops the list when it comes to highest-paying majors is pharmacy. This can also include pharmaceutical science as well as pharmacy administration.

Due to the fact that the world is seeing an aging population, careers in medicine, including pharmacy, are expected to be in high demand — meaning this could not only be a well-paying career but also one that is easier to break into after graduation.

Salaries will vary depending on which part of the pharmaceutical field you enter but entry-level pharmacists can expect to earn around $118,571 to start, according to Indeed. With 10 years of experience, expect that to grow to $146,681.

Computer science

The field of computer science also deserves a mention on the list of best-paying majors. These programs can include both hardware and software and delve into the worlds of AI, security, databases, graphics, design, and more.

A degree in computer science can be applied to a number of different fields and can lead to successful careers in some of the country’s and even the world’s biggest companies, including Google and NASA. The starting salary for computer science graduates is around $67,000 with a median annual salary of $104,799, according to analysis from the HEA Group.

Veterinary medicine

Animal lovers will be thrilled to know that veterinary medicine frequently tops lists as one of the best-paying majors in America.

Like other degrees on this list, the field of veterinary medicine is quite diverse and can include veterinary technicians, veterinarians, and specialists. While those who go on in their education to become licensed veterinarians will rack up more debt, the average starting salary for veterinarians in the U.S. is $122,114, according to Indeed.

Operations research

Rounding out this list of the highest-paying college majors is operations research. And for sharp thinkers, it’s a growing field that has a wide variety of useful applications.

From small businesses to hospitals, the military and large corporations, operations researchers use statistics and data to help leadership make decisions and problem-solve. Salaries in this field boast a median salary of $112,097, according to the HEA Group.

