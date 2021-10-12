U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

Final result of mandatory takeover offer submitted by Spar Nord Bank A/S to the shareholders of Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S

Spar Nord Bank A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
Company announcement no. 24


NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE JURISDICTION LAWS OR REGULATIONS.


In accordance with section 21 of the Executive Order on Takeover Bids and as described in the offer document, Spar Nord Bank A/S (“Spar Nord”) announces the final result of the mandatory takeover offer for the shareholders of Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S (“DAB”).

Spar Nord has received valid acceptances for 76,709 shares pursuant to the mandatory takeover offer for the shareholders of DAB on 9 September 2021.

This means, Spar Nord will hold 36.71 % of the share capital and the voting rights in DAB after settlement of the offer.

The offer is expected to be settled on 14 October 2021.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to the undersigned, on tel. +45 96 34 40 11 or e-mail lny@sparnord.dk.

Lasse Nyby

Chief Executive Officer

Attachment


