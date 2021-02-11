U.S. markets open in 6 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,909.00
    +6.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,392.00
    +64.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,666.75
    +23.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.00
    +1.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.32
    -0.36 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.70
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    27.23
    +0.15 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2130
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.99
    +0.36 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3844
    +0.0016 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.5780
    -0.0260 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,786.92
    -1,666.51 (-3.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    915.93
    -19.97 (-2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,524.36
    -7.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,562.93
    +57.03 (+0.19%)
     

Final Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sampo Oyj
·34 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAMPO PLC FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE 11 February 2021 at 9:35 am

Sampo Group’s results for 2020

Sampo Group’s largest business area If had an extremely strong year 2020 in all respects. The combined ratio for the full-year 2020 was 82.1 per cent (84.5). This is the strongest combined ratio If has ever reported. Because of the impairment loss of EUR 899 million and the sales loss of EUR 262 million on Nordea shares, Group’s reported profit before taxes for 2020 decreased to EUR 380 million (1,541). Without the extraordinary items relating to the Nordea holding, the profit before taxes would have been EUR 1,541 million for 2020 and EUR 1,696 million for 2019. The total comprehensive income for the period, taking changes in the market value of assets into account, amounted to EUR 434 million (1,565).

  • The earnings per share were EUR 0.07 (2.04) and marked-to-market earnings per share were EUR 0.65 (2.63). The earnings per share excluding the Nordea-related extraordinary items were EUR 2.16 per share (2.31). In accordance with the dividend policy, this figure has been used as basis when calculating the dividend proposal. The return on equity for the Group amounted to 3.1 per cent (12.0) for 2020. The net asset value per share on 31 December 2020 was EUR 19.82 (20.71).

  • Sampo plc’s Board of Directors has today, after applying management judgement, decided to impair the book value of Nordea to EUR 7.50 per share from EUR 8.90 per share in Sampo Group’s consolidated accounts at the end of December 2020.

  • Sampo plc’s Board of Directors has proposed to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 19 May 2021 a dividend of EUR 1.70 per share (1.50). The proposed dividend payment amounts in total to EUR 944 million (833).

  • If segment’s profit before taxes rose to EUR 901 million (884) the insurance technical result improved to EUR 811 million (685). The return on equity remained at a high level at 33.3 per cent (34.5). Premiums grew in all business areas in the Nordics amounting to almost 5 per cent with fixed currencies. If paid a dividend of SEK 6.3 billion (approximately EUR 600 million) to Sampo plc in December 2020.

  • Topdanmark segment’s profit before taxes for 2020 was EUR 167 million (238). The combined ratio amounted to 85.2 per cent (82.1) in 2020. The expense ratio was 16.2 per cent (16.0).

  • The Board of Directors of Topdanmark will recommend to the AGM on 25 March 2021 that in total a dividend of DKK 20 per share will be paid. If approved, Sampo plc’s share of the dividend payment is EUR 113 million.

  • Sampo holds 70 per cent of Hastings Group (Consolidated) Limited, which became Sampo plc’s subsidiary and forms a separate segment in the Group’s financial reporting as of 16 November 2020. The consolidated last six weeks of 2020 comprise a number of one-off expense items.

  • Sampo’s share of Nordea’s net profit for 2020, excluding the accounting impacts of the sale of Nordea shares in November 2020 and the impairment of the holding in Sampo Group’s consolidated accounts 2020, amounted to EUR 429 million (290). The reported loss after these measures was EUR -734 million (290). Nordea is progressing well towards meeting its 2022 financial targets.

  • On 4 February, Nordea’s Board proposed a dividend of EUR 0.39 per share for 2020. In addition, the Board will decide on 18 February to distribute EUR 0.07 per share as the first instalment of the delayed 2019 dividend of EUR 0.40 per share. The Board also proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorize it to pay out the remaining part of the 2019 dividend (EUR 0.33 per share) and the 2020 dividend (EUR 0.39 per share) – a total of EUR 0.72 per share – after September 2021, in line with the European Central Bank recommendation. Sampo plc’s share of the proposed dividend payments is EUR 508 million.

  • The profit before taxes for the segment Mandatum was EUR 154 million (280). The with-profit reserves continued to decrease as planned during 2020. The reserves related to the higher guarantees of 4.5 and 3.5 per cent decreased by EUR 268 million to EUR 1.9 billion at the end of 2020. Mandatum Life has supplemented the discount rate reserve and the rate used for 2021 - 2023 is 0.25 per cent. This had a negative impact of EUR 77 million on the result. The return on equity amounted to 14.4 per cent (23.5). Mandatum Life’s Board proposes a dividend of EUR 200 million to Sampo plc in February 2021.

KEY FIGURES

2020

2019

Change, %

10-12/
2020

10-12/
2019

Change, %

EURm

Profit before taxes *)

380

1,541

-75

-675

468

-

If

901

884

2

285

228

25

Topdanmark

167

238

-30

82

58

41

Hastings

-16

-

-

-16

-

-

Associates *)

-722

298

-

-1,030

143

-

Mandatum

154

280

-45

54

68

-20

Holding (excl. Associates)

-103

-4

-

-50

-29

69

Profit for the period

112

1,237

-91

-769

389

-

Change

Change

Earnings per share, EUR

0.07

2.04

-1.97

-1.44

0.66

-2.10

EPS (without eo. items) EUR

2.16

2.31

-0.15

-

-

-

EPS (based on OCI) EUR

0.65

2.63

-1.88

-0.47

1.19

-1.63

NAV per share, EUR

19.82

20.71

-0.89

-

-

-

Average number of staff (FTE)

13,227

9,813

3,414

-

-

-

Group solvency ratio, %

176

174

2

-

-

-

RoE, %

3.1

12.0

-8.9

-

-

-

*) the reported loss related to the sale of Nordea shares in November 2020 and the impairment of Nordea holding made in the consolidated Group accounts 2020, together EUR 1,161 million is included in the 2020 figure. The comparison figure includes a valuation loss of EUR 155 million related to Nordea shares.

The figures in this report have not been audited.

Sampo follows the disclosure procedure enabled by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority and hereby publishes its Full-Year Financial Report attached as a PDF file to this stock exchange release. The Full-Year Financial Report is also available at www.sampo.com/result.

Exchange rates used in reporting

1-12/2020

1-9/2020

1-6/2020

1-3/2020

1-12/2019

1-9/2019

EURSEK

Income statement (average)

10.4882

10.5622

10.6621

10.6649

10.5853

10.5679

Balance sheet (at end of period)

10.0343

10.5713

10.4948

11.0613

10.4468

10.6958

DKKSEK

Income statement (average)

1.4066

1.4157

1.4280

1.4279

1.4183

1.4158

Balance sheet (at end of period)

1.3485

1.4197

1.4813

1.4813

1.3982

1.4326

NOKSEK

Income statement (average)

0.9778

0.9857

0.9932

1.0195

1.0749

1.0816

Balance sheet (at end of period)

0.9584

0.9523

0.9618

0.9610

1.0591

1.0809

EURDKK

Income statement (average)

7.4544

7.4581

7.4648

7.4714

7.4661

7.4644

Balance sheet (at end of period)

7.4409

7.4462

7.4526

7.4674

7.4715

7.4662

EURGBP

Income statement (average)

0.8892

Balance sheet (at end of period)

0.8990

GROUP CEO’S COMMENT

Despite the challenging backdrop, 2020 has been a successful year for Sampo Group. I am particularly pleased with the strong performance delivered by our P&C operations. If P&C has been the standout performer, with a record-low combined ratio of 82.1 per cent and premium growth of 5 pe cent driving a 17 per cent year-on-year increase in the technical result. Operational momentum was also strong, as retention stood at 90 per cent and the number of If Private customers grew for the third consecutive year to over 3 million. This demonstrates the strength of our increasingly digital business, which has benefitted from customers using online channels during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strategically, Sampo’s focus in 2020 has been on laying the foundation for future growth in underwriting profits. We have continued to invest heavily in the digitalisation of our Nordic P&C operations to ensure that these continue to be the best choice for customers, while the acquisition of Hastings Group provides a new avenue for long term growth. As a lean, digital insurer, I see Hastings not only as a long-term winner in the UK personal lines P&C insurance market but also believe it can add value to our Nordic operations. I expect the acquisition will deliver significant value after a period of focussed operational work, just as If has done.

The sale of Nordea shares in November 2020, which reduced Sampo’s stake by 4 percentage points to 15.87 per cent, represented another important step in Sampo’s strategy to focus more on P&C insurance. Reported losses related to the sale and a Q4 impairment in the book value of the residual stake had a negative impact of EUR 1.2 billion on group net income. As these accounting items do not affect our dividend capacity, we have excluded them from our DPS calculation.

Nonetheless, regulatory and macroeconomic uncertainty have continued to weigh on the market value of Nordea, despite a notable improvement in operational performance. The turnaround in business volumes and increased cost efficiency delivered by Nordea in 2020 illustrated robust operational momentum, while its strong balance sheet supports attractive capital returns once regulatory restrictions are lifted. Sampo continues to see upside in Nordea’s 2022 plans but the group will, over time, explore options to reduce its exposure to banking.

Sampo navigated its investment portfolio well through the volatility experienced in 2020, delivering a return of 3.5 per cent. The recovery in financial markets in the second half of the year supported returns but has left an investment environment in which it is difficult to deploy money at attractive returns, further emphasising the need to invest in our underwriting capabilities.

Looking ahead, the strong positioning and performance of Sampo Group’s P&C operations over 2020 gives me confidence in our strategy and our ability to deliver value for our shareholders. We expect P&C underwriting results to remain robust and continue to work toward a more focussed group structure.

Sampo aims to deliver attractive and sustainable dividends to shareholders. The introduction of a new dividend policy to pay out at least 70 per cent of earnings (excluding extraordinary items) in February 2020 represented an important step in achieving this objective. The Sampo Board has proposed a 2020 DPS of EUR 1.70 (2019: 1.50), representing 79 per cent of the group’s EPS excluding Nordea-related reported losses of EUR 2.16. Aside from a small expected contribution from Nordea, this dividend is funded entirely by our insurance operations.

I look forward to presenting our strategy and financial plans in more detail at the upcoming Capital Markets Day on 24 February 2021.

Torbjörn Magnusson
Group CEO and President

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 IN BRIEF

Sampo Group’s profit before taxes for the fourth quarter of 2020, excluding the reported loss related to Nordea, amounted to EUR 486 million. The reported result for the quarter was EUR -675 million (468). The earnings per share was EUR -1.44 (0.66) and the mark-to-market earnings per share EUR -0.47 (-0.22). The net asset value per share increased EUR 1.19 during the fourth quarter of 2020 and amounted to EUR 19.82.

If’s combined ratio for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 81.3 per cent (85.0). The profit before taxes amounted to EUR 285 million (228). The technical profit was EUR 216 million (165).

Topdanmark’s combined ratio for the fourth quarter was 83.7 per cent (87.1) and the profit before taxes EUR 82 million (58).

Sampo only consolidated Hastings for 6 weeks and reported a loss before taxes of EUR 16 million. The loss consists of one-off items related to the closing of the transaction, e.g. stamp duties of EUR 9 million.

Sampo’s share of Nordea’s fourth quarter 2020 net profit was EUR 128 million. The loss on sale of Nordea shares in November 2020 and the impairment at the end of 2020 resulted in a loss of EUR 1,033 million (143).

The profit before taxes for Mandatum amounted to EUR 54 million (68). The discount rate used for 2021 - 2023 was lowered to 0.25 per cent, which had a negative impact of EUR 77 million on the result.

EFFECTS OF COVID-19 ON SAMPO GROUP

During the COVID-19 pandemic, priority in Sampo Group has been given to maintaining service level and to supporting customers in the best possible way in the changed working conditions. Despite the challenging situation, all the subsidiaries have been able to offer normal service level and customer satisfaction has remained at a high level, in Mandatum Life the customer satisfaction even reached a new record high.

There have been no COVID-19 related lay-offs among Sampo Group personnel and none of the group companies has required any government funding support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If

Claims cost for 2020 was negatively impacted from travel insurance policies primarily following imposed travel restrictions from governments due to COVID-19. At the end of the reporting period, the total number of reported claims amounted to approximately 50,000 claims corresponding to a gross claims cost of EUR 35 million, mostly in BA Private and Norway. For this event, If had a reinsurance cover with a net retention of approximately EUR 10 million.

Government restrictions and in general low activity level had a positive effect on claims frequency, affecting especially motor insurance. The effect of COVID-19 on If’s risk ratio is approximately 4 percentage points positive in the fourth quarter and approximately 3 percentage points for the full year. Going forward repair costs might increase due to a lack of material, delays in transportation of material or shortage of personnel following implemented government travel restrictions.

During the fourth quarter premium volume was slightly impacted by the COVID-19 situation, primarily by travel insurance in Private business and with continued negative impact related to decommissioning of vehicles and lower sums insured in the Commercial segment, but as a whole the effects were not very significant. There is still some uncertainty with regard to possible lagging effects to premiums through, for example, lower insurable sums and lower turnover in the corporate segments.

Topdanmark

Topdanmark has reported on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in its announcement of 2020 annual results published on 22 January 2021. The report is available at www.topdanmark.com.

Hastings

Overall, motor claims frequencies reduced during the year, reflecting reduced motor vehicle usage following national and local restrictions resulting from COVID-19. Claim severities increased due to interruptions in the repair networks and supply of parts caused by COVID-19 and increased car rental costs, with repairs typically taking longer than anticipated.

Hastings does not provide insurance for any business lines which have been negatively impacted by COVID-19, such as travel or business interruption.

Mandatum Life

The unusual situation caused Mandatum Life to change its focus from new sales to existing customers for several months starting from spring 2020 and this, together with the uncertain capital market situation, was reflected in the premium income in 2020 as premiums did not quite meet the record level of the comparison year.

The volatility of claims costs did not differ from the normal level. All in all, looking at the entire year of 2020, the COVID-19 related impacts on the company’s business remained small.

Investment activities

In the fourth quarter, particularly in November and December, good news about the COVID-19 vaccines and continued central bank stimulus sparked strong increases in equity values. While equity portfolios brought the best investment returns, fixed income investments also generated a solid return in the fourth quarter, which gave Sampo a good opportunity to cautiously repatriate investment profits. Looking at the Group’s total investment result reported for 2020, a significant portion of the very good returns came during the last few months of the year.

Solvency positions

The solvency positions of Sampo Group and its subsidiaries were strong at the end of 2020. More information is available in the section Solvency.

BUSINESS AREAS

If

The profit before taxes for 2020 for the If segment amounted to EUR 901 million (884). The total comprehensive income for the period after tax was EUR 866 million (836).

The combined ratio for 2020 improved to 82.1 percent (84.5) and the risk ratio to 60.7 per cent (62.7). The cost ratio was 21.5 per cent (21.8). The effect of COVID-19 on the combined ratio was approximately 3 percentage points positive in January-December 2020 and 4 percentage points in the fourth quarter.

In 2020 EUR 186 million (190) was released from the technical reserves relating to prior year claims. The return on equity was 33.3 per cent (33.4) and the fair value reserve on 31 December 2020 amounted to EUR 557 million (457).

The technical result amounted to EUR 811 million (685) and the insurance margin (technical result in relation to net premiums earned) was 18.2 per cent (15.9).

Large claims were EUR 88 million worse than expected in 2020. In BA Commercial, they were EUR 3 million worse and in BA Industrial EUR 85 million worse than expected. The claims related to the landslide in Gjerdrum, Norway, at the end of December 2020 amounted to EUR 18 million.

The Swedish discount rate for the annuity reserves was -0.72 per cent (-0.77) at the end of 2020 and had a positive effect of EUR 5 million on the full-year results. The discount rate used in Finland, was lowered to 0.75 per cent in the third quarter and had a negative impact of EUR 51 million.

Gross written premiums amounted to EUR 4,823 million (4,675) in 2020. Excluding the currency effects, premiums grew 4.7 per cent (5.7) in January – December 2020. Premiums grew in all markets and business areas.

Within business areas, the growth was highest in BA Industrial, at 10.4 per cent, followed by BA Commercial at 4.2 per cent. In BA Private, the growth was 3.7 per cent. Geographically, premiums grew 10.6 per cent in Denmark, 5.0 per cent in Norway, 4.4 per cent in Sweden and 2.5 per cent in Finland.

Customer retention continued to be high and stable across all business areas. In BA Private, the customer base increased by 1 per cent.

If’s solvency position is described in the section Solvency.

Topdanmark

At the end of 2020 Sampo plc held 41,997,070 Topdanmark shares, corresponding to 46.7 per cent of all shares and 48.0 per cent of related voting rights in the company. The market value of the holding was EUR 1,491 million on 31 December 2020.

The Board of Directors of Topdanmark will recommend to the AGM on 25 March 2021 that a dividend of DKK 1,035 million will be distributed for 2020, representing DKK 11.5 per share. In addition, the Board of Directors will recommend to the AGM that the remaining dividend of DKK 8.5 per share (DKK 765 million) for 2019 will be distributed as an extraordinary dividend. Given the AGM approval, the total dividend distributed in connection with the AGM will be DKK 1,800 million or DKK 20 per share.

Topdanmark’s profit before taxes for 2020 amounted in Sampo Group’s profit and loss account to EUR 167 million (238). The combined ratio amounted to 85.2 per cent (82.1) in 2020. The expense ratio was 16.2 per cent (16.0). The increase in the expense ratio is impacted by high sales through new distribution partner Nordea, and COVID-19 related expenses.

Further information on Topdanmark A/S and its January-December 2020 result is available at www.topdanmark.com.

Hastings

Sampo plc owns 70 per cent of the shares of Hastings and the Group started to consolidate the UK insurance group as a subsidiary as of 16 November 2020. In Sampo Group’s consolidated accounts Hastings is reported as a separate segment. Hastings profit and loss items are recognized line-by-line in the Group’s consolidated financial statements.

During the next seven and half years the annual amortization of intangibles will amount to approximately EUR 40 million, i.e. EUR 10 million per quarter. The short period consolidated in 2020 also contains items which are not recurring.

Hastings’ agility and digital capability has enabled operations to continue with minimal interruption despite the unprecedented disruption to UK society and the economy as a result of COVID-19. Progress continues on its strategic initiatives, delivering profitable growth, with the total number of customer policies growing 8 per cent to 3.1 million. The growth in customer policies has been supported by continued strong retention rates throughout 2020. Home insurance customer policies also continue to grow, up 28 per cent to 0.3 million.

The full year 2020 loss ratio reduced compared to 2019 due to a reduction of claims frequencies resulting from the lockdown restrictions, partially offset by inflation in the cost of claims. The reserving position as at 31 December 2020 reflects the increased claims uncertainties caused by the pandemic.

Hastings continues to build on its digital capabilities, resulting in more customers choosing to make contact through the Mobile App. This has had over 1.2 million downloads to date and customer engagement and feedback on the App continues to be positive. Hastings’ claims transformation initiatives continue to develop and progress, with initiatives spanning accidental damage, third party property damage and bodily injury.

Nordea

On 31 December 2020 Sampo plc held 642,924,782 Nordea shares corresponding to a holding of 15.87 per cent. Sampo’s holding decreased 4 percentage points after Sampo successfully sold 162 million Nordea shares in an accelerated book-build offering to institutional investors on 10 November 2020.

The average purchase price per share amounted to EUR 6.46. Nordea’s book value in the Group accounts is, after the impairment, EUR 7.50 per share. As disclosed on 11 February 2021, the book value was impaired from EUR 8.90 per share by a decision by Sampo’s Board based on management judgement. Nordea’s closing price as at 31 December 2020 was EUR 6.67.

Sampo’s share of Nordea’s 2020 profit before taxes, excluding the accounting impacts of the sale of Nordea shares in 10 November 2020 and the impairment of the holding in Sampo Group’s consolidated accounts 2020, amounted to EUR 429 million (290).

On 4 February, Nordea’s Board proposed a dividend of EUR 0.39 per share for 2020. In addition, the Board will decide on 18 February to distribute EUR 0.07 per share as the first instalment of the delayed 2019 dividend of EUR 0.40 per share. The Board also proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorise it to pay out the remaining part of the 2019 dividend (EUR 0.33 per share) and the 2020 dividend (EUR 0.39 per share) – a total of EUR 0.72 per share – after September 2021, in line with the European Central Bank recommendation.

Further information on Nordea’s full-year results 2020 is available at www.nordea.com.

Mandatum Life

The profit before taxes for Mandatum Life in 2020 amounted to EUR 154 million (280). The total comprehensive income for the period after tax reflecting the changes in market value of assets, was EUR 213 million (308). The return on equity amounted to 14.4 per cent (23.5).

The expense result increased to EUR 27 million (24). The risk result increased to EUR 38 million (35).

Premium income on own account was EUR 1,051 million (1,596), of which unit-linked premiums were EUR 960 million (1,476). In 2019 both premium income and claims paid included around EUR 400 million one-off items caused by changes in the tax treatment of life insurance products.

The net investment income, excluding income on unit-linked contracts amounted to EUR 189 million (358). The net income from unit-linked contracts was EUR 397 million (908). During 2020 the fair value reserve increased to EUR 534 million (438).

The total technical reserves of Mandatum Life Group increased to EUR 12.3 billion (12.0). The unit-linked reserves increased to highest ever EUR 8.8 billion (8.1) at the end of 2020. The unit-linked reserves corresponded to 72 per cent (67) of total technical reserves.

The with-profit reserves decreased as planned during 2020 and amounted to EUR 3.5 billion (3.9) on 31 December 2020. The with-profit reserves related to the higher guarantees of 4.5 and 3.5 per cent decreased by EUR 268 million to EUR 1.9 billion at the end of 2020.

Mandatum Life has overall supplemented its technical reserves with a total of EUR 218 million (230). The figure does not take into account the reserves relating to the segregated fund. The discount rate used for 2021 - 2023 is 0.25 per cent. The new discount rates for years 2022 and 2023 had a negative impact of EUR 77 million on the result.

The discount rate of segregated liabilities is 0.0 per cent and the discount rate reserve of the segregated liabilities amounted to EUR 232 million (263).

Mandatum Life’s solvency position is described in the section Solvency.

Holding

Holding segment’s profit before taxes for January - December 2020 decreased to EUR -826 million (139), including two Nordea-related one-off items of EUR 1,161 million. The comparison period includes a EUR -155 million valuation loss incurred in connection with distribution of Nordea shares as dividends to Sampo shareholders in the third quarter of 2019.

After the impairment, Sampo plc’s holding in Nordea was booked in the consolidated balance sheet on 31 December 2020 at EUR 4.8 billion, i.e. EUR 7.50 per share. The market value of the holding was EUR 4.3 billion, i.e. EUR 6.67 per share, on 31 December 2020.

Including the impairment loss and the sales loss on Nordea shares, Sampo’s share of profits of associated companies Nordea and Nordax Holding for January – December 2020 amounted to EUR -722 million. The one-off items excluded, the share of the profits of the associates was EUR 439 million (298), of which Nordea’s share was EUR 427 million (290) and Nordax’s share was EUR 12 million (8).

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Disposal of Nordea shares

On 10 November 2020, Sampo sold 162 million Nordea shares, 4.0 per cent of the outstanding shares, in an accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional investors. The transaction price was EUR 7.25 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of EUR 1,174 million.

After the transaction, Sampo held 642,924,782 Nordea shares, corresponding to 15.9 per cent of all shares and voting rights in Nordea.

Sampo incurred a reported loss of EUR 262 million from the transaction for the last quarter of 2020. Nordea’s status as an associated company of Sampo remained unchanged.

In connection with the offering, Sampo entered into a lock-up undertaking, under which it has, subject to certain exceptions, agreed not to sell any Nordea shares for a period ending at 9 May 2021.


Hastings acquisition

The offer on Hastings was being implemented by way of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under English law, which was approved by the requisite majorities at the Hastings shareholder meetings on 29 September 2020. All of the conditions relating to regulatory and antitrust approvals were satisfied by 27 October 2020 and the scheme was effective following completion of the Court Hearing procedure held on 13 November 2020.

The jointly-owned company of Sampo and RMI, currently known as Hastings Group (Consolidated) Limited, became Sampo plc’s subsidiary and formed a separate segment in the Group’s financial reporting as of 16 November 2020. Hastings’s profit and loss items were recognized line-by-line in the Group’s consolidated financial statements.


Changes in Group Management

After the end of the reporting year on 20 January 2021 Ivar Martinsen left his position as Head of BA Commercial and the membership of Sampo Group Executive Committee.


Remuneration

In 2020, a total of EUR 50 million (41), including social costs, was paid as short-term incentives. During the same period, a total of EUR 6 million (18), including social costs, was paid from long-term incentive schemes. The results impact of the long-term incentive schemes in force in 2020 was EUR 2 million (12).


Shareholders

During 2020 Sampo plc received altogether 9 notifications of change in holding pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares or related voting rights owned by BlackRock, Inc. (tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds directly or through financial instruments had decreased below 5 per cent or increased above 5 per cent.

After the end of the reporting period Sampo plc had received 4 notifications of change in holding pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, from BlackRock, Inc.

The details of the notifications are available at www.sampo.com/flaggings.


Internal dividends

Mandatum Life’s Board proposes a dividend of EUR 200 million to Sampo plc in February 2021.

Following the Danish FSA’s recommendation, Topdanmark’s Board of Directors decided on 23 March 2020 to postpone paying out half of the planned dividend for 2019 until the AGM on 25 March 2021. On 22 January 2021 Topdanmark’s Board of Directors recommended to the AGM that a dividend of DKK 1,035 million will be distributed for 2020, representing DKK 11.5 per share. The Board of Directors also recommended to the AGM that the remaining dividend for 2019 of DKK 765 million will be distributed as an extraordinary dividend. Given the AGM approval, the total dividend distributed in connection with the AGM will be DKK 1,800 million or DKK 20 per share. If the AGM approves the proposals, Sampo plc’s share of the dividends amounts to EUR 113 million.

On 4 February, Nordea’s Board proposed a dividend of EUR 0.39 per share for 2020. In addition, the Board will decide on 18 February to distribute EUR 0.07 per share as the first instalment of the delayed 2019 dividend of EUR 0.40 per share. The Board also proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorize it to pay out the remaining part of the 2019 dividend (EUR 0.33 per share) and the 2020 dividend (EUR 0.39 per share) – a total of EUR 0.72 per share – after September 2021, in line with the European Central Bank recommendation. Sampo plc’s share of the proposed dividends is EUR 508 million.

If normally pays its dividend towards the end of the calendar year.


Ratings

Relevant ratings for Sampo Group companies on 31 December 2020 are presented in the table below.

Rated company

Moody’s

Standard & Poor’s

Rating

Outlook

Rating

Outlook



Sampo plc – Issuer Credit Rating

A3

Stable

A



Stable

If P&C Insurance Ltd – Insurance Financial Strength Rating

A1

Stable

A+

Stable

If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd (publ)

- Issuer Credit Rating

-

-

A

Stable

Mandatum Life Insurance Company Ltd – Issuer Credit Rating

-

-

A+

Stable

In addition, Hastings Group (Finance) plc has an outstanding senior bond of GBP 250 million for which Fitch has an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of A- and a stable outlook.

Solvency

Group solvency

Sampo Group calculates its group solvency under the Solvency II rules. In this calculation Nordea is treated as an equity investment. According to the Solvency II directive, Sampo Group’s solvency ratio amounted to 176 per cent (174) at the end of December 2020.


Solvency position in the subsidiaries

The insurance subsidiaries apply Solvency II rules in their regulatory solvency calculations. If Group companies use either partial internal models or standard model for calculation of their solo solvency position. Mandatum Life reports in accordance with standard formula for Solvency II. Topdanmark uses a partial internal model to report its stand-alone solvency position.

Hastings is fully consolidated into the Sampo Group’s Own funds and SCR. As a stand-alone entity AICL, Hastings underwriting company, calculates its solo solvency position according to Solvency II rules.

If Group has an A+ rating from S&P which will continue to require significantly more capital than the standard formula and therefore the use of standard formula has no practical implications on If Group’s capital position. On 31 December 2020 If Group’s Solvency II capital requirement under standard formula amounted to EUR 1,916 million (1,890) and own funds to EUR 3,623 million (3,592). The solvency ratio amounted to 189 per cent (196).

The S&P A+ rating capital requirement for If Group amounted to EUR 3,083 million (3,083) on 31 December 2020 and the capital base was EUR 3,234 million (3,151).

Topdanmark calculates most of its non-life and health risks and their respective solvency capital requirement by applying a partial internal model approved by the DFSA. Other risks are calculated by the Solvency II SCR standard formula. Topdanmark’s solvency ratio under the partial internal model was 170 per cent (177) at the end of December 2020.

Mandatum Life’s solvency ratio after transitional measures amounted to 188 per cent (194) on 31 December 2020. Own funds were EUR 2,308 million (2,290) and the Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR) was EUR 1,230 million (1,182). Without transitional measures, own funds would have amounted to EUR 1,977 million (1,929) and the solvency capital requirement would have amounted to EUR 1,245 million (1,212), leading to a solvency ratio of 159 per cent (159).


Debt financing

Sampo plc’s debt financing on 31 December 2020 amounted to EUR 3,934 million (3,908) and interest bearing assets to EUR 1,529 million (1,725). Interest bearing assets include bank accounts, fixed income instruments and EUR 324 million (359) of hybrid capital and subordinated debt instruments issued by the subsidiaries and associated companies.

At the end of 2020 the interest bearing net debt of Sampo plc amounted to EUR 2,405 million (2,183). The net debt calculation takes into account interest bearing assets and liabilities. Gross debt to Sampo plc’s equity was 53 per cent (51) and financial leverage 34 per cent (34).

On 28 May 2020 Sampo plc repaid SEK 3,000 million senior notes maturing on that date.

On 3 September 2020 Sampo plc issued 32-nc-12 Tier 2 notes of EUR 1,000 million maturing on 3 September 2032.

On 1 December Sampo plc redeemed EUR 655 million outstanding senior notes maturing on 18 September 2023, 16 September 2021, 23 May 2022 and 30 May 2025 in a cash tender offer.

On 31 December 2020 financial liabilities in Sampo plc’s balance sheet consisted of issued senior bonds and notes of EUR 2,448 million (3,414). In addition, Sampo plc has issued subordinated notes of EUR 1,486 million (494). The amount of subordinated notes increased due to the financing of the acquisition of Hastings. No CPs were outstanding (0). The average interest, net of interest rate swaps, on Sampo plc’s debt as of 31 December 2020 was 1.6 per cent (1.2).

More information on Sampo Group’s outstanding debt issues is available at www.sampo.com/debtfinancing.

OUTLOOK

Outlook for 2021

Sampo Group’s insurance businesses are expected to report good insurance technical results for 2021, although the mark-to-market component of investment returns will be significantly influenced by capital markets’ developments, particularly in life insurance.

If P&C is expected to reach a combined ratio of below 85 per cent in 2021.

With regard to Topdanmark, reference is made to the profit forecast model that the company publishes on a quarterly basis.

Hastings remains well positioned and expects to further improve its loss ratio and overall results, despite some market uncertainty from COVID-19, regulatory reform and Brexit.

Nordea continues to focus on creating great customer experiences, growing income and improving operational efficiency. The results are progressing well towards 2022 targets.


The major risks and uncertainties for the Group in the near-term

In its current day-to-day business activities Sampo Group is exposed to various risks and uncertainties, mainly through its separately managed major business units.

Major risks affecting the Group companies’ profitability and its variation are market, credit, insurance and operational risks that are quantified independently by the major business units. At the group level, sources of risks are the same, although they are not directly additive due to the effects of diversification.

Uncertainties in the form of major unforeseen events may have an immediate impact on the Group’s profitability. The identification of unforeseen events is easier than the estimation of their probabilities, timing, and potential outcomes. Currently, the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to contain the virus are causing significant negative effects on economies and uncertainties on capital market development. There are also a number of widely identified macroeconomic, political and other sources of uncertainty which can, in various ways, affect the financial services industry in a negative manner.

Other sources of uncertainty are unforeseen structural changes in the business environment and already identified trends and potential wide-impact events. These external drivers may have a long-term impact on how Sampo Group’s business will be conducted. Examples of identified trends are technological developments in areas such as artificial intelligence and digitalization, demographic changes, and sustainability issues that may also have profound effects on companies within the financial sector.


DIVIDEND PROPOSAL

The parent company’s distributable capital and reserves totaled EUR 7 250 153 463,79 of which profit for the financial year 2020 was EUR 699 633 592,61.

The Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 1.70 per share to the company’s 555,351,850 shares. The dividends to be paid are EUR 944,098,145.00 in total. The remainder of the funds are left in the equity.

The dividend will be paid to the shareholders registered in the Register of Shareholders held by Euroclear Finland Ltd as the record date of 21 May 2021. The Board proposes that the dividend be paid on 28 May 2021.

No significant changes have taken place in the company's financial position since the end of the financial year. The impairment of Nordea shares had no impact on Sampo plc’s distributable capital and reserves. The company's liquidity position is good and in the view of the Board, the proposed distribution does not jeopardize the company's ability to fulfill its obligations.

SAMPO PLC
Board of Directors

For more information, please contact:

Knut Arne Alsaker, Group CFO, tel. +358 10 516 0010
Jarmo Salonen, Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications, tel. +358 10 516 0030
Maria Silander, Communications Manager, Media Relations, tel. +358 10 516 0031

Conference call

An English-language conference call for investors and analysts will be arranged at 4 pm Finnish time (2 pm UK time). Please call tel. +1 631 913 1422, +44 33 3300 0804, +46 8 5664 2651, or +358 9 8171 0310. The conference code is 89421852#.

The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result. A recorded version will later be available at the same address.

In addition, the Supplementary Financial Information Package is available at www.sampo.com/result.

Sampo will publish the Interim Statement for January - March 2021 on 5 May 2021.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Crypto Mogul Bets on ‘Meme Investing’ With Millions in GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Justin Sun, the 30-year-old crypto entrepreneur who bought $10 million worth of GameStop Corp. at the height of its Reddit-fueled rally, is predicting a paradigm shift in investing as younger people swarm into financial assets.Speaking the same week Elon Musk announced he put $1.5 billion of Tesla Inc.’s cash in Bitcoin, Sun said that a new type of internet-driven investing would benefit cryptocurrencies as well as shares of companies that are able to understand and latch onto “meme culture.”Sun said he’s prepared to hold onto his GameStop shares that he purchased near the highs late last month in an effort to tap into the adrenaline-charged rush that lured retail investors into so-called meme stocks. He also bought $1 million in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and a further $1 million in silver. The GameStop position is now worth just $2 million, Sun said.“I think I’m going to hold. Even if I lose money on the GME stock, I still believe this is a paradigm shift,” Sun said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “In the past we all followed the advice from the financial analysts, and these days people are going to make their own decisions.”GameStop soared almost eightfold in the last week of January as retail investors spurred on by Reddit forums and Discord chats piled into the stock, causing pain for professional hedge funds who had shorted the video game retailer’s shares. The price of GameStop has since plunged from a peak of $483 to around $50, handing losses to retail investors who bought at the top and also sparking a wider debate about whether this type of community-driven trading can continue.Sun founded blockchain business Tron in 2017 and has since expanded into other decentralization technologies and platforms such as BitTorrent Inc., Steemit and DLive. He made headlines in 2019 by spending a record $4.6 million at Warren Buffett’s annual charity auction to have dinner with the aging investor.Sun said he advised Buffett to buy Bitcoin and Tesla when he dined with him last year.“Elon Musk is not only a company CEO, but he is also the representative of this kind of meme culture and the representative of this kind of new generation movement,” Sun said. “In the future these kind of community-driven trends require company CEOs to be more engaged with the community, with their fan base.”Sun has also been working on a Chinese version of Clubhouse, the social networking app that was recently blocked by China’s censors. Clubhouse is “a very effective way for people to expand their social networking,” Sun said, “But of course, every country has their regulations so we’re definitely going to have this kind of moderation system to help identify and moderate the content.”Sun has fallen afoul of censors before, with his Peiwo app slammed by China’s top state news agency for spreading vulgar and pornographic content. DLive, the live-streaming platform that was bought by BitTorrent late last year, has also come under scrutiny from American lawmakers for its role in broadcasting the U.S. Capitol riots. Sun declined to comment on the controversies.Meanwhile, Tron, the cryptocurrency associated with the Tron Foundation, hasn’t benefited from retail enthusiasm as much as some other digital coins in recent months, falling to 20th place in terms of market value according to a CoinMarketCap ranking. Sun said he would hire more celebrities and artists to better position Tron as a “meme-friendly” coin.“The meme is very important in the cryptocurrency world,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett's favorite indicator hints that stocks are significantly overvalued

    The Buffett Indicator has gone haywire of late.

  • Elon Musk’s Younger Brother Sells $25.6 Million Tesla Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Kimbal Musk, the younger brother of Elon Musk and a Tesla Inc. board member, sold $25.6 million of shares in the electric carmaker, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.The 48-year-old sold 30,000 shares on Feb. 9 at an average price of $852.12, according to the filing. Tesla shares dropped 5.3% Wednesday to close at $804.82. Tesla soared 743% in 2020 and is up a further 14% this year.Read more: Tesla Insider Stock Sales Are on Pace to Eclipse a 2013 PeakThe transaction reduced his holding to 599,740 Tesla shares, which amounts to $483 million. Tesla insiders hold a 19.6% stake in the company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Board member Antonio Gracias meanwhile sold 150,747 Tesla shares, leaving him with a direct holding of 2,545. However, he replaced these with new long positions via long-dated call options, also known as Long-term Equity Anticipation Securities, better known as LEAPs. Gracias bought about 150,000 call options expiring in June 2022 and 2025 with exercise prices of $52.38 and $68.56. He also indirectly owns 1.3 million Tesla shares through AJG Growth Fund.Read more: LEAPs: Here’s a Chance to Hop over RiskKimbal Musk is chief executive officer and co-founder of The Kitchen Restaurant Group. Gracias is the founder and head of Valor Equity Partners.(Updates with transactions by board member Antonio Gracias.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jim Cramer's 7 rules for new investors who want to make real money

    When things get ‘biblical,’ investors should get careful, the CNBC host says,

  • New tax rule could mean bigger tax refunds for some families, but only if they're savvy

    The change to the tax code could allow millions of working families to save thousands on their taxes, but only if they are savvy about how they file this year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Cannabis Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Investors have been fixated on growth companies over the past year, and one segment which has been on the rise is the fledgling cannabis industry. The sector offers a unique proposition and the prospect of further growth, as there is still a major catalyst on the horizon which will completely alter the industry. As expected, a Democrat led senate has been good news for those banking on marijuana reform at the federal level; And it looks like the anticipated changes could happen faster than initially expected. Backed by Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, Democratic Senators have stated that they will push for federal-level legalization of marijuana, promising “a unified discussion draft on comprehensive [cannabis] reform” in the first half of this year. The statement feeds expectations that the Democratic Congressional majority will pass – and that President Biden will sign – a bill to legalize marijuana. Investors are also looking at further state-level legalization moves; one key state in this regard is New York. So, the cannabis industry is looking up. There is an expanding network of state legalization regimes, and expectations of a change in federal policy; both are putting upward pressure on cannabis shares. Against this backdrop, we used TipRanks’ database to find two cannabis stocks that have been earmarked as 'Strong Buys' by the analyst consensus. Both have posted impressive year-to-date performances, and stand to rise even more in the year ahead. Village Farms International (VFF) We will start with Village Farms International, a company that has long been involved in the niche agricultural business. The company started out as a farmer, producing high-quality greenhouse vegetables year-round for sale in the North American market. That background fit the company well for a transition to the cannabis industry – Village Farms has experience in greenhouse production and industrial-scale growing. Village Farms’ shares are showing a tremendous growth profile, up 327% in the past 12 months – with a strong spike in recent days. Two important pieces of news precipitated the surge since the end of January. First, the company has fully repaid – ahead of schedule – the $15 million debt it incurred during its November acquisition of the cannabis growing company Pure Sunfarms. And second, Village Farms increased its investment in the Asian cannabinoid company Altum by 50%, to hold a 10% stake in the company. The move increases the international reach of Village Farms, and its ability to increase Altum holdings in the future. The company was able to fund these moves because it had a successful equity sale in January, putting an additional 10.8 million shares on the market, and raising US$135 million in new capital. In addition to its strong capital and expansion positions, Village Farms has been reporting solid financial results. The company saw US$43 million in revenue for 3Q20, a gain of 12.5% year-over-year. EPS came in at 1 cent per share, a turnaround from the US$0.10 loss in the year-ago quarter. Covering Village Farms for Craig-Hallum, 5-star analyst Eric Des Lauriers writes: “Village Farms has clearly established itself as the leading cannabis producer in Canada with #1 brand share and industry-leading profitability. Canadian cannabis sales in 2020 through October (latest available) were up 128% y/y, and dispensary counts are set to accelerate through 2021, providing a tailwind to VFF revenues.” Turning to the US markets, and VFF’s position in Canada’s larger neighbor, the analyst goes on to add, “With 5.7M SF of greenhouses in TX, the company also has real US optionality, which is finally being appreciated by investors after the GA election. VFF has historically been undervalued compared to less profitable peers, but we expect shares to continue working higher … as the prospect for US reform increases throughout the year.” To this end, Des Lauriers rates VFF a Buy, and his $25 price target suggests the stock has room for ~26% upside in the coming year. (To watch Des Lauriers’ track record, click here) Overall, there are 3 recent reviews on VFF shares, and all are Buys, giving the stock a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating and showing a general agreement on Wall Street about the company’s strengths. Shares are priced at $19.90, and the $24.33 average price target implies an upside of ~23% for the year ahead. (See VFF stock analysis on TipRanks) TerrAscend Corporation (TRSSF) The next cannabis stock we’re looking at, TerrAscend, is another major cannabis producer in both the US, Canada, and Europe. The company is involved in both the medical and recreational sides of the market, and both grows and produces cannabis and markets a range of products through numerous brand names. TerrAscend’s US operations are located in California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Utah, and the company looks to expand as more states legalize cannabis. In a strong sign of the cannabis industry’s strength, TRSSF shares are up a sky-high 624% over the past 12 months. Growth has been fueled by expansion of the cultivation operations in California and Pennsylvania, and by the move into the adult-use recreational market in New Jersey. Last month, TerrAscend closed a non-brokered private placement stock sale, putting more than 18 million common shares on the market. The sale price was C$12.35 (US$9.72), and the offering grossed C$224 million (US$176.3 million). The bulk of the proceeds – some 80% of the total – was put up by four large US-based institutional investors. The funds raised will be used to continue expansion of the company’s cultivation operations (TRSSF has plans to expand growing and manufacturing ops in New Jersey), as well as to pursue merger & acquisition activities. TerrAscend’s rapid growth and strong future prospects have attracted attention from top-rated analysts, including 5-star analyst Eric Des Lauriers of Craig-Hallum (stated above). "TerrAscend is a leading multi-state operator (MSO) in the US cannabis market with top-tier management, assets, and access to deal flow. We have been bullish on the company since initiating coverage last year and are happy to say the TRSSF team has exceeded our expectations, generating rapid increases in margins and operating leverage that have earned them a place solidly in the Top Tier of MSOs," Des Lauriers noted. The analyst summed up, "[With] US$280M+ raised since the elections and federal reform moving quicker than expected, we think TRSSF does deserve a premium to peers." In line with his bullish comments, Des Lauriers rates TRSSF shares a Buy, and has a $20 price target that implies a ~31% upside potential for the next 12 months. Once again, we’re looking at a stock with broad agreement from Wall Street’s analysts – the Strong Buy consensus rating is unanimous, based on 7 recent reviews. Shares are selling for $15.30, and their recent appreciation has pushed that price almost up to the $15.43 average price target. (See TRSSF stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for cannabis stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Pot Stocks Are Flying High Again. It’s Not Just Reddit.

    Canadian grower Tilray jumped 51% on Wednesday. Sundial Growers jumped 79%. Shares of Aurora Cannabis—a name that’s been popular with retail traders in the past—rose 21%.

  • Stocks aren’t in a bubble, but here’s what is, according to fund manager Cathie Wood

    For all the attention given to the argument that the stock market is in a bubble, it is important to point out that not everyone shares that view. Few fund managers have been more successful than Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest and fund manager of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) which according to FactSet have drawn in more inflows than any other actively managed stock exchange-traded fund over the last 12 months. In a monthly webinar, Wood made the argument against stocks being in a bubble.

  • Bumble IPO Brings Home The Honey; Dating App Provider Rakes In $2.15 Billion

    Dating app Bumble looked hot with its initial public offering that widely exceeded expectations and raised $2.15 billion. The Bumble IPO priced late Wednesday and will trade Thursday.

  • Archer to go public, United Airlines invests and orders electric aircraft

    Electric aircraft startup Archer will go public through a merger with a blank-check company backed in a deal valued at around $3.8 billion and backed by an order and investment from United Airlines, among the first major airlines to commit to the purchase of air taxis. The deal with Atlas Crest Investment Corp, announced on Wednesday, is expected to provide $1.1 billion to the company which makes electric aircraft with vertical take-off and landing. Archer and Atlas Crest said the proceeds include a $600 million private investment from United Airlines Holdings Inc, Stellantis, investment banker Ken Moelis and Mubadala Capital, the investment arm of Abu Dhabi's state investor Mubadala Investment Co.

  • Who Will Build the Apple Car? Here Are Candidates to Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s work on a car has brought to the fore several potential manufacturing partners capable of building an electric self-driving vehicle for the technology giant.The secret project has gained momentum in recent months, adding multiple former Tesla Inc. executives, gaining the supervision of Apple’s top artificial intelligence executive and ramping up road tests. The initiative, known as Project Titan inside Apple, is attracting intense interest because of its potential to upend the automotive industry and supply chains, much like the iPhone did to the smartphone market.Read more: Apple’s Car Is at Least Half a Decade AwayIf and when Apple commits to building a car, it is likely to seek multiple partners -- including a major one to assemble the vehicle and many others to supply key components. The following companies -- whose representatives declined to comment -- are possible candidates:FoxconnFoxconn Technology Group already has a close relationship with Apple. For well over a decade, it has been the U.S. company’s largest production partner, assembling the majority of the world’s iPhones and a big chunk of its Macs and iPads from vast complexes employing upwards of a million people across China.In October, Foxconn, whose main listed arm is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., unveiled its first electric-vehicle chassis and a software platform to help carmakers bring models to market faster. It also plans to release a solid-state battery by 2024.The Taiwanese company, founded by billionaire Terry Gou, announced a plan in early 2020 to form a joint venture with Fiat Chrysler to develop and make electric vehicles in China, though Foxconn won’t be involved in any assembly itself.In January, Foxconn signed a manufacturing deal with Chinese EV startup Byton Ltd. with the goal of starting mass production of its M-Byte model by the first quarter of 2022. It also announced another venture with China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. to provide production and consulting services.MagnaMagna, based in Ontario, Canada, is the third-largest auto supplier in the world by sales, and has a contract-manufacturing operation with years of experience making entire car models for a variety of auto brands.Magna produces everything from chassis and car seats to sensors and software for driver-assistance features. Automakers including BMW AG and Jaguar Land Rover have hired its Magna Steyr unit and outsourced production to its factory in Graz, Austria.Magna also pitches its engineering and manufacturing services to EV startups. Last fall, it agreed to provide Fisker Inc. with an EV platform for its Ocean SUV and added self-driving features to the deal in January.In December, Magna put about $450 million into a joint venture with Korea’s LG Electronics Inc. to make EV powertrains. It’s also expanding its manufacturing footprint in China, the largest EV market, by building the ArcFox Alpha-T for Beijing Automotive Group Co. -- the first vehicle it’s assembled outside of Europe.It also has the benefit of a prior relationship with Apple: the two were in talks to build Apple’s car when the iPhone maker first set out on this path about five years ago.Hyundai or KiaHyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. have drawn the most attention so far this year, thanks in part to Hyundai initially confirming reports in Korea last month that it was in discussions with Apple. But the carmaker quickly walked that back and recently repeated that it wasn’t in talks.Hyundai and Kia both have plants in the U.S., in Alabama and Georgia. Their dedicated EV platform will deliver driving range of over 500 kilometers (311 miles) and be capable of recharging car batteries up to 80% in 18 minutes.While the two sell EVs derived from existing models, they will start selling vehicles based on the dedicated EV platform from March, helping to bring down costs and improve performance efficiency. They plan to introduce a combined 23 new EV models and sell 1 million units globally by 2025.The big disadvantage Hyundai and Kia have is the recent back-and-forth on whether they are developing a car for Apple, a notoriously secretive company. Although the two automakers have said talks aren’t happening, it’s possible discussions could restart if Apple deems them the best possible partners.NissanAlthough it’s seen as a long shot, Nissan Motor Co. brings several elements to the table that could be beneficial for Apple.Nissan already has a common EV platform developed with French partner Renault SA, which will be used for its Ariya compact SUV debuting later this year. When asked whether the Japanese company would be willing to build cars for Apple, CEO Makoto Uchida said during an earnings news conference that Nissan “has the DNA to do things others won’t do.”The automaker has been mired in a slump, reporting its biggest loss in two decades in fiscal 2019, and could get much-needed revenue from helping Apple develop or manufacture its vehicle. It also could benefit from access to Apple’s technology.After pursuing a strategy of volume at any cost that ate into profit, Nissan needs to attract higher-paying customers largely with the technology inside of its cars.StellantisOne factor in determining the suitability of a partner for Apple may be availability of production capacity. This could point to European automakers such as Stellantis NV, which has been hit by the region’s sales slump and has spare room in some plants.Stellantis is under pressure to find synergies after forming last month through the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler.Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said during a Jan. 19 press conference that Stellantis is open to working with Apple or any tech company on EVs, “as long as it doesn’t create any technology dependence” that would jeopardize the automaker’s future.Chairman John Elkann said in 2016 that the auto industry should work with “new industry participants” like Google and Apple rather than try to compete with them.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2 Under The Radar Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Soar In 2021

    The green energy industry has been red-hot throughout 2020. Here are the 2 companies could do very well in 2021

  • How much income will your 401(k) provide?

    Retirement account owners have long had trouble translating the money in their 401(k) into income. Later this year, possibly in the third quarter, plan sponsors will be required to include two lifetime income illustrations on participants’ pension benefit statement at least once annually. In essence, the illustrations show how much income a participant’s account balance would produce in today’s dollars if used to purchase either a single life annuity or a qualified joint and 100% survivor annuity.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy Amid The Global Chip Shortage?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Wobbles As Tilray Leads Climax Stocks; The Bull Case For Tesla's Retreat

    The market rally wobbled Wednesday, as Tilray led big moves in climax-type stocks. Nvidia stood out while Tesla's retreat could end up being bullish.

  • Apple Car: After Hyundai Fallout, Rumors Of Renault Partnership Appear

    The Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Car project continues to heat the market, although not directly the Apple stock. For some time, the Cupertino company has been working on a fully autonomous electric car, but it doesn’t seem to have found the right partner among car manufacturers so far. Apple-Hyundai Deal Is Off: Until a few days ago, the agreement with Hyundai Motor Company Ltd. (OTC: HYMTF) seemed like a done deal. The South Korean company - after the first successful approaches last January - was ready to make the Kia plant in West Point (Georgia) available to Apple, but some days ago the process came to a screeching halt, apparently due to internal disagreements within the Hyundai board. See also: How To Buy Apple Stock Speculations On Renault: However, Apple has plenty of options. With the Hyundai-Kia hypothesis fading out, a possible partnership with Renault ADR (OTC: RNLSY) seems to be gaining ground, with the French automaker being an ally of other major Asian car manufacturers such as Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (OTC: NSANY) and Mitsubishi. Apple's goal would be to strike an agreement with an Asian company, probably to intercept the (potential) endless electric car market in the continent. Renault Stock On The Rise: After rumors of a possible deal with Renault - the automaker which manufactures Zoe, one of the best-selling electric cars in the world - the French automaker's shares spiked yesterday, rising again above $40, which Renault hadn’t reached since December 2019. However, shared dropped 2% today, perhaps due to a lack of confirmation or just for some profit-taking. See Also: Why Apple Could Emerge As Tesla's 'First True Competitor' Time Until 2024: "We are receiving several requests for cooperation in the joint development of autonomous electric vehicles from various companies, but they are at an early stage and nothing has been decided," Hyundai executives said in a note in which they dismissed the deal with Apple. In conclusion, the Apple Car will have to wait for now: there is time until 2024, which is the expected release date. This article originally appeared on Financialounge.com and was translated from Italian to English. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBoom In Digital Payments: Here Are The Stocks To Bet On© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Screen Of The Day: Big Money Is Snapping Up These Growth Stocks

    Investors in growth stocks should seek stocks boasting strong institutional sponsorship. Here are some names that are being snapped up by funds.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As Electric Vehicle Sales Surge In New Year?

    Nio is growing its lineup of electric vehicles as sales boom for the emerging Tesla of China. But is Nio stock a buy right now?

  • Tesla’s big bitcoin bet could come back to bite the EV maker

    Tesla put $1.5 billion into bitcoin, but there's no guarantee it will pay off, and could end up hurting the company in the end.