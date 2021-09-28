U.S. markets open in 2 hours 20 minutes

Final terms for bond to be opened 1st October 2021

Jyske Realkredit A/S
·1 min read

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 28th September 2021
Announcement no. 93/2021





Final terms for bond to be opened 1st October 2021

On 1st October 2021, Jyske Realkredit A/S will open a new covered bond (SDO). Final terms for the bond are attached to this announcement.

The full prospectus for the Bond consist of the attached final terms and the previously disclosed ”Base Prospectus for the issue of Covered Bonds (SDO), Mortgage bonds (“RO”) and Mortgage Bonds (RO) and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act (Section 15 Bonds).”, dated February 23th, 2021.

Jyske Realkredit’s base prospectus is available on Jyske Realkredit’s home page jyskerealkredit.com


Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S

www.jyskerealkredit.com

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attachment


