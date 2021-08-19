U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,356.50
    -38.00 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,549.00
    -338.00 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,744.50
    -104.75 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,117.90
    -37.10 (-1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.24
    -2.22 (-3.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.00
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1701
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.04
    +6.13 (+34.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3678
    -0.0069 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5800
    -0.1800 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,183.50
    -630.94 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,105.58
    -23.11 (-2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.31
    -144.01 (-2.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 364,000 individuals likely filed new jobless claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Finalists announced for Growth Investor Awards 2021 - sponsored by Kin Fund Services

·2 min read

- Finalists in 15 categories of this year's awards announced

- Kin Fund Services is sponsoring the Growth Investor of the Year award

- Now in its seventh year, the winners of this year's Growth Investor Awards will be revealed at a live ceremony in November

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finalists have been announced in all investment provider categories of the Growth Investor Awards 2021. We are pleased to announce that Kin Fund Services is sponsoring the Growth Investor of the Year award.

The Growth Investor of the Year

The highest accolade for investment providers, this award recognises outstanding managers demonstrating the best investment performance, the best product and service developments, and the best 'impact beyond investment'.

Augmentum Fintech Plc
Deepbridge Capital
Foresight Group
MMC Ventures
Par Equity
Parkwalk
Puma Investments

"The Growth Investor Awards are the premier awards for Venture Capital in the UK. Kin Fund Services is pleased to be supporting the awards. UK VCs continue to punch significantly above their weight, helping both to reinvigorate the post pandemic economy and generate great returns for investors. All of the nominees are worthy of recognition." Richard Hoskins - Co-Principal, Kin Fund Services

About this year's Growth Investor Awards

Now in their seventh year, the Growth Investor Awards organised by Intelligent Partnership are a landmark event in the investment calendar. With the support of investors, businesses, government and industry bodies, they honour the companies and individuals who go above and beyond to support the UK's growing businesses.

Commenting on the 2021 Growth Investor Awards, Guy Tolhurst, Managing Director of Intelligent Partnership, said: "I'd like to personally thank Kin Fund Services for their sponsorship, and for demonstrating their continued commitment to the UK's growth capital industry We will continue to give these businesses and individuals the recognition they deserve, and we wish every competitor the very best of luck."

More information about the selection process and previous winners is available on the Growth Investor Awards' website: growthinvestorawards.com

About Kin Fund Services

Kin is responsible for providing Fund Management, Custodian, Nominee and Administrator services to many thousands of investors. These range from the British Business Bank, well known global businesses and University endowments, through to private individuals investing a few thousand pounds.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finalists-announced-for-growth-investor-awards-2021--sponsored-by-kin-fund-services-301358887.html

SOURCE Kin Fund Services

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks With 108% to 212% Upside, According to Wall Street

    At least a handful of Wall Street analysts and investment banks expect these widely followed stocks to soar.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • China Tech Rout Deepens as New Regulations Mulled; Alibaba Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in Chinese technology giants deepened on Thursday after the industry was hit with a fresh round of proposed regulations.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 2.9% lower after earlier falling to lowest since its inception in July 2020 with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. slumping 5.5% to a record low in Hong Kong. Video streaming giant Kuaishou Technology slid 7.1% to close at new all-time low for a fifth consecutive session.Among other shares, sector’s bellwether Tencent Holdings Lt

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall after Fed minutes highlight taper talk

    Stock futures dropped Thursday morning to extend losses from a day earlier, driven by jitters over a potential shift in monetary policy that might remove some of the stimulus underpinning equity markets.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • 1 Dirt-Cheap 5G Stock You May Want to Buy

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has dipped sharply of late, losing over 12% of its value in the past week as Wall Street sentiment regarding the memory market's prospects has taken a turn for the worse. A market research report from TrendForce projecting a decline in the price of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a downgrade by a Morgan Stanley analyst has weighed heavily on Micron stock. Analyst Joseph Moore has slashed his Micron price target by $30 to $75 a share, indicating limited upside from current levels.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • Surprise! Here's the Cheapest COVID Vaccine Stock on the Market Right Now

    The least expensive COVID-19 vaccine stock right now isn't one of the leaders in the market -- at least not yet.

  • 15 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now. Retail investors who do not have the billions of dollars that institutional investors have access to often look towards penny […]

  • 3 Stocks That Could Triple by 2030

    These fundamentally strong stocks have been solid performers in the past, and secular tailwinds can drive them even higher.

  • Dow Jones Futures Extend Stock Market Sell-Off As Fed Moves To Exit; Nvidia, dLocal, Robinhood Earnings Late

    Futures fell, signaling more stock losses after the Fed hinted it'll start tapering this year. Nvidia, Robinhood led earnings.

  • Why Nio Stock Rebounded Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been on a steady decline over the past seven trading days. Nio reported its quarterly financial results last week, and some investors weren't adequately impressed. The automaker has also been caught in a net of U.S.-listed Chinese names that have taken hits due to Chinese government regulators who have taken aim at certain technology industries.

  • Why AT&T's Spinoff Could Benefit Long-Term Investors

    AT&T (NYSE: T) is breaking up into three companies, which could unlock significant value for shareholders. How is AT&T splitting up? AT&T: A telecom company solely focused on 5G communications and broadband.

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 200% Gains (Or More)

    The Federal Reserve, for now, remains committed to its low-rate policy, so the stock market is the place to look for investors seeking a high return. To find names that can deliver solid returns and now come with a bargain price tag, investors will often turn to penny stocks, or those trading for less than $5 per share. Sure, there could be a very good reason these tickers are so affordable, but should there be even minor share price appreciation, massive percentage gains could materialize, alon

  • Continued Volatility may Give Investors an Opportunity to Invest in Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) at a Great Price

    While Roku is facing several challenges, the company’s underlying fundamentals continue to improve. This can be illustrated by examining Roku’s ROCE (Return on Capital Employed).

  • Why Pinterest Stock Is Sliding Today

    Investors have been selling off the social media company's stock since its earnings report last month.

  • Stocks to Commodities Sink on Fed, Growth Worries: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stocks tumbled, with S&P 500 Index futures down for a third day, while Treasuries and the dollar rallied as concern about the withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus mixed with growing angst around the virus and global supply chains. For a fifth straight month, volatility was whipping up around the time stock options were expiring in the U.S.Contracts on the S&P 500 Index lost as much as 1.1% and the equity fear gauge headed for the biggest weekly increase since January. A s

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.