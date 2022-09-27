Finalists announced in lead up to the Australian Disability Service Awards

SYDNEY, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty-six finalists announced today are in the running to take out honours in the nation's influential Australian Disability Service Awards hosted by One Community.

They include a young CEO at the helm of a national business that is shaping a more inclusive economy; a customized portable torso and head support that opens a world of activity for users; and a water safety program that is saving the lives of youngsters with disability.

From individuals leading the way in care and coordination to ground-breaking assistive technologies, the 2022 Australian Disability Service Awards will shine a light on the excellence, achievements and innovation in the disability service sector.

The 36 finalists, along with disability service industry leaders and members, will come together at Queensland's Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre on 9 November when winners will be announced and the industry's achievements celebrated.

Award finalists are from 12 categories:

Best New Business

Best Assistive Technology Product

Most Outstanding Early Intervention Program

Most Outstanding CEO/Director

Most Innovative Employment Program

Most Outstanding Plan Management

Innovation in Community Programs

Most Outstanding Support Worker

Most Outstanding Accommodation Provider

Most Outstanding Remote Service/Program

Most Outstanding Allied Health Organisation

Most Outstanding Support Coordinator

A list of finalists from each State, including regional and remote areas, can be found on the Australian Disability Service Conference and Awards (ADSCA) website.

ADSCA 2022

