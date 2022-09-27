U.S. markets open in 9 hours 6 minutes

Finalists announced in lead up to the Australian Disability Service Awards

·1 min read

SYDNEY, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty-six finalists announced today are in the running to take out honours in the nation's influential Australian Disability Service Awards hosted by One Community.

They include a young CEO at the helm of a national business that is shaping a more inclusive economy; a customized portable torso and head support that opens a world of activity for users; and a water safety program that is saving the lives of youngsters with disability.

From individuals leading the way in care and coordination to ground-breaking assistive technologies, the 2022 Australian Disability Service Awards will shine a light on the excellence, achievements and innovation in the disability service sector.

The 36 finalists, along with disability service industry leaders and members, will come together at Queensland's Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre on 9 November when winners will be announced and the industry's achievements celebrated.

Award finalists are from 12 categories:

  • Best New Business

  • Best Assistive Technology Product

  • Most Outstanding Early Intervention Program

  • Most Outstanding CEO/Director

  • Most Innovative Employment Program

  • Most Outstanding Plan Management

  • Innovation in Community Programs

  • Most Outstanding Support Worker

  • Most Outstanding Accommodation Provider

  • Most Outstanding Remote Service/Program

  • Most Outstanding Allied Health Organisation

  • Most Outstanding Support Coordinator

A list of finalists from each State, including regional and remote areas, can be found on the Australian Disability Service Conference and Awards (ADSCA) website.

ADSCA 2022
ADSCA 2022

SOURCE One Community

