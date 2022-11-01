U.S. markets open in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,920.00
    +37.00 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,970.00
    +195.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,588.00
    +140.75 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.30
    +19.30 (+1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.33
    +1.80 (+2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.90
    +16.20 (+0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    19.95
    +0.84 (+4.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9946
    +0.0059 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.84
    +0.09 (+0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1559
    +0.0093 (+0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1240
    -1.5900 (-1.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,525.83
    -159.82 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.52
    +2.32 (+0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.45
    +97.92 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

Finalists Announced in the Tourism Industry Association’s Canadian Tourism Awards

Tourism Industry Association of Canada
·4 min read

For Immediate Release

Tourism Congress 2021

Photo of gala reception for Canadian Tourism Awards 2021. Courtesy of the Tourism Industry Association of Canada.
Photo of gala reception for Canadian Tourism Awards 2021. Courtesy of the Tourism Industry Association of Canada.

Ottawa, Ontario, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nov. 1, 2022, Ottawa ON – The Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) is announcing the finalists of its annual Canadian Tourism Awards – the standard of excellence for businesses and organizations in tourism that recognizes success, leadership, and innovation in the industry.

“We are thrilled to be announcing the finalists of these Awards, which mean more to us this year than ever as the industry first hit and hardest hit by the pandemic,” says Beth Potter, President and CEO of TIAC.

“Each of these finalists have proven to have gone above and beyond in offering travellers superior experiences in Canada, and have done so under incredibly trying circumstances; amid a global recession, rampant inflation, supply chain issues, and so on,” she says. “These esteemed finalists embody the true spirit of our Awards – the values of courage, hard work, and dedication.”

Now in its 22nd year, the Canadian Tourism Awards features nine categories of distinction; in addition to the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. It was open to all businesses operating in any of the full suite of sectors that comprise the tourism industry; accommodations, transportation, recreation, travel services, and food and beverage.

The final winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on Nov. 23 that takes place this month during TIAC’s annual Tourism Congress, which will be held at The Westin Ottawa (Nov. 22-23, 2022). 

A full list of categories and finalists now follows.

Floor13 Business Event Award:

  • Amii AI Week – Edmonton, AB

  • YASTA (Yarmouth and Acadian Shores Tourism Association) TMAC 2022 Conference and AGM – Yarmouth, NS

  • Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada2022 Convention – Toronto, ON


Air Canada Business of the Year Award:

  • The Calgary Stampede – Calgary, AB

  • Great Wolf Lodge – Niagara Falls, ON

  • Harbour Air Group – Vancouver, BC 

ITAC Indigenous Tourism Award:

  • Heritage Path Tour – Elsipogtog First Nation, NB

  • Corporation Nibiischii – Mistissini, QC

  • Wanuskewin Heritage Park – Saskatoon, SK 

VIA Rail Canada Innovator of the Year Award:

  • The Institute for Canadian Citizenship – Toronto, ON

  • AREA 506 Waterfront Container Village – Saint John, NB

  • Malahat SkyWalk – Malahat, BC 

Small or Medium-Sized Business of the Year Award:

  • ERCTU Travel Group – Penticton, BC

  • Euston Park – Moncton, NB

  • Be Rad Adventure Co. – Saint John, NB 

Air Transat Sustainable Tourism Award:

  • FOUR Nature Resort – Chelmsford, NB

  • Au Diable Vert – Sutton, QC

  • Eagle Wing Tours – Victoria, BC

Tourism HR Canada Employee of the Year Award:

  • Kaleigh Potts, Adventure Canada – Mississauga, ON

  • Spurgeon Robbins, Summerside Visitor Information Centre – Summerside, PEI

  • Susan Tomihiro, Fresh Tracks Canada – Vancouver, BC 

Tourism HR Canada Employer of the Year Award:

  • Kingsbrae Garden – Saint Andrews, NB

  • Great Wolf Lodge – Niagara Falls, ON

  • Tourism Kingston – Kingston, ON

TMAC Travel Media Award:

  • Matthew and Karla Bailey, Must Do Canada – Okotoks, AB

  • Leah Adams-Chute, Dune Creative – Sechelt, BC

  • Heather Greenwood Davis, Freelance Journalist – Markham, ON

 

The recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award will be announced separately in advance of Tourism Congress and the Canadian Tourism Awards gala reception.

For more information about the Canadian Tourism Awards, visit here; and for the Tourism Congress, visit here.

Registration to Tourism Congress is now open to accredited media. To inquire, please send an email to Mary Wimmer, Director of Communications & Media Relations, at: mwimmer@tiac-aitc.ca.

- 30 -


ABOUT TIAC

Founded in 1930 to encourage the development of tourism in Canada, the Tourism Industry Association of Canada serves today as the national private-sector advocate for the pre-pandemic $105 billion travel sector. Based in Ottawa, TIAC takes action on behalf of Canadian tourism businesses and promotes positive measures that help the industry grow and prosper. TIAC is responsible for representing tourism interests at the national level, and its advocacy work involves promoting and supporting policies, programs and activities that will benefit the sector's growth and development. TIAC's membership reflects partnerships among all sectors of the industry, and provincial, territorial and regional tourism associations, enabling the association to address the full range of issues facing Canadian tourism.

For more information, visit: tiac-aitc.ca.

Attachment

CONTACT: Mary Wimmer, Director, Communications & Media Relations Tourism Industry Association of Canada 613-238-7887 ext. 8765 mwimmer@tiac-aitc.ca


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Airline Stocks

    One bright spot for investors last week was the unexpectedly strong GDP print. The figure rose 2.6% and outpaced the 2.3% forecast. But perhaps the most significant data point was the Fed’s own inflation gauge, which fell from 7.3% to 4.2%. While market watchers expect the Fed to raise rates again in its November meeting, there is some speculation that the central bank may start slowing down its rate hike policy as early as December. In response to all of this, markets jumped on Friday. The S&P

  • EasyJet shares soar on IAG takeover reports

    British Airways' parent company is renewing plans to consolidate the sector.

  • Why Airbnb Stock Was Slipping Today

    Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) were falling today as worries about an economic slowdown seemed to sweep the market a day before the vacation rental website reports third-quarter earnings. Additionally, a Wall Street analyst issued a bearish note for the travel sector. Investors seem to be steeling themselves for another 75-basis-point increase in the federal funds rate ahead of the Federal Reserve rate decision on Wednesday.

  • Royal Caribbean's President Expects Higher Cruise Prices

    The road back for the cruise lines has been long, but Royal Caribbean President Michael Bayley shared some positive news about the industry with TheStreet.

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy Or Sell? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • These 2 Stocks Will Make or Break the Market This Week

    Earnings season is just about at its peak, and stock market investors have had to balance a number of factors in making their investment decisions. Between macroeconomic factors, the likelihood of yet another Federal Reserve interest rate hike this week, and a host of uncertainties on the geopolitical front, it's no wonder that many market participants are scrambling to figure out what to do next. Below, you'll learn more about what investors are expecting from coffee giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and travel accommodations platform disruptor Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) this week.

  • This Dutch Dessert Is One of the Best Snacks in the Sky — and You Can Only Find It on This Airline

    How the stroopwafel became a sought-after in-flight treat — and developed a cult following among travel writers.

  • Woman says her home was listed on Airbnb without her knowing about it

    A Charlotte homeowner said she did not know her house was listed on Airbnb until a man showed up at her door saying he was her guest.

  • (Countdown): U.S airlines ranked by consumer complaints

    A new report — from the U.S. Department of Transportation — examines airlines across a gamut of potential complaints including baggage, refunds, reservations, customer service, disability, animals and more.

  • 7 Affordable Places To Retire in Mexico and Other Countries South of the Border

    With the cost of living skyrocketing in the United States, more and more Americans are deciding to retire south of the border. Countries like Mexico and Panama offer ex-pats a comfortable lifestyle...

  • Why Buying Property in These Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment

    Real estate in general has long been a way for Americans to generate wealth. However, most Americans don't venture outside of their primary residence when it comes to investing in real estate. Find:...

  • Visitors Trapped in Disney Resort by Sudden COVID Lockdown But The Rides Are Still Running

    Aly Song/ReutersChina’s strict zero-COVID policies ruined the fun for hundreds of people attending Halloween festivities at the Shanghai Disney Resort.On Monday the park closed abruptly, sending many visitors unsuccessfully scrambling for the gates to try to get out. The park did not warn visitors inside or those waiting to get in about the immediate closure, and it is unclear what sort of outbreak prompted it, according to Reuters. On Saturday, the park had announced it would be operating with

  • China Residents Can Now Travel To Macau Using e-Visa, Casino Stocks Gain

    Shares of Casino operators, including Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ: MLCO), Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN), Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS), and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) rose after China's e-visa system for Macao travel. China's immigration bureau has permitted mainland residents to travel to Macao from November 1, 2022, using an online visa system rather than in-person applications, CNBC reported. The move is expected to boost tourism travel in the world's largest

  • Here are the Colorado ski resort changes coming this season

    Colorado ski resorts poured money into investments in the off-season. Here's what to expect when you hit the slopes this year.

  • This Furnished Rental Site Is Way Cheaper Than Airbnb -- but There's a Catch

    The first place you'll probably check in this situation is Airbnb. It's called Furnished Finder, and it helped me get reasonable deals on three rentals this year, even at a time when housing affordability reached its lowest level in years. What is Furnished Finder?

  • Shanghai Disney Locks Visitors Inside Park Amid COVID Outbreak

    That's a lot of Disney World for even the most hardcore Mouseketeer. Shanghai Disney visitors expecting a treat had quite a Halloween trick on...

  • 3 Things to Know Before Booking a Royal Caribbean Cruise

    Just picking your cruise line is a major step, but it's only the first part of finding your perfect cruise.

  • 9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month

    A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....

  • New Chinese COVID-19 measures reportedly leaves visitors stranded at Disneyland Shanghai

    Visitors at Shanghai Disneyland were left stranded at the park on Monday, after the resort halted operations to comply with new COVID-19 restrictions amid a new outbreak of the virus, Reuters reports.

  • Carnival Cruise Line, Virgin Drop Key Covid Rules

    Covid has not actually gone away. With hospitals having room to treat the most severe cases, covid has become a little closer to the flu -- at least in how we treat it as a society. At first, that was because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention monitored onboard positive cases and set standards for testing, masks, and vaccination.