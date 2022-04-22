U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,271.78
    -121.88 (-2.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,811.40
    -981.36 (-2.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,839.29
    -335.36 (-2.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,940.66
    -50.80 (-2.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.75
    -2.04 (-1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.50
    -15.70 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.43 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0803
    -0.0037 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2835
    -0.0199 (-1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4250
    +0.0690 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,738.56
    -748.45 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.07
    -20.50 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

Finally, we know why there's a rubber chicken on Twitter

Amanda Silberling
·2 min read

The internet is full of mysteries. Who really wrote "My Immortal," and was it supposed to be a satire? Who is behind the group of hackers known as Anonymous? And why can't Elon Musk just log off?

But a new question arose about two and a half months ago, when writer and reverse engineer Steve Moser found some very silly images in the Twitter backend:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Among the 16 images that were unearthed, we've seen some of the tamer ones surface, like the bright green bird with speech bubbles. But these illustrations were so bizarre that they have been seared into my brain. A potato with a mouth talking to a potato with eyes? A broken eggshell giving a press conference? A calculator printing out a fried egg? Why so many eggs?

But perhaps the most mundanely strange illustration was just a floppy rubber chicken. We finally spotted our avian acquaintance in the wild, making us feel like this:

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2AaVzo6Xwvo?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Starting today, Twitter users began reporting that if you search for something that yields no results, you see our fun little rubber chicken friend.

Here's an example of how it looks:

a twitter search with no results, showing the rubber chicken image
a twitter search with no results, showing the rubber chicken image

Image Credits: Twitter

More and more of these unhinged illustrations are bound to start popping up on the bird site, and personally, we can't wait. For one, it looks like our egg-at-press-conference buddy is about to have his big moment, and we're happy for him (don't worry, weird potato twins, your time will come).

Recommended Stories

  • Your gaming controller is dirtier than you think. Here's the best way to clean controllers, consoles

    Your keyboard and gaming controllers are gross. Here's how to clean them and gaming consoles without damaging them.

  • A second Staten Island Amazon warehouse is holding a union vote on Monday

    Emboldened by the recent results of the nearby JFK8 fulfillment center, workers at Staten Island’s LDJ5 sort center are set to hold their own vote this coming Monday, April 25th. Voting will continue through Friday the 29th, with vote counting set to begin on May 2 -- almost exactly a month after April’s historic results. Votes will be cast via secret ballot inside a tent, with monitoring by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB ).

  • Twitter spotted testing a feature that would let users set status updates

    Twitter has been spotted working on a feature that would allow users to set a status on their profiles and tweets. According to reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who searches the code of mobile apps to spot features and upcoming changes in development, the social media giant is working on a "set a status" feature that is currently codenamed "vibe." It appears that users would not only have the option to set a profile-level status, but also be able to set a status for a specific tweet.

  • Twitter is testing a ‘CC’ button that will let you turn video captions on or off

    Twitter announced today that it's beginning to test a "CC" button that will let users turn video captions on or off. The feature is rolling out to some iOS users and will be coming to Android users soon, Twitter notes. A video posted by the social media shows that the CC button will appear in the top-right corner of a video that has captions available.

  • TikTok rolls out interactive add-ons for in-feed ads globally

    TikTok announced this week that interactive add-ons are now available globally for in-feed ads to help brands create more engaging ads on its platform. The company says interactive add-ons offer a way to engage with users through popups, stickers and other visual elements. There are two types on interactive add-ons available for brands: standard or premium.

  • Can saving trees really turn bitcoin green?

    Bitso, a Mexico City-based crypto exchange, is pledging to buy carbon offsets for every bitcoin transaction on its platform to compensate for the cryptocurrency’s environmental toll. Bitcoin’s thirst for power has grown many times over, recently topping the electricity usage of several countries, including Denmark and Chile, per Cambridge University estimates. Most of that energy (61%, according to Cambridge) comes from burning fossil fuels, and unfortunately Bitso can’t do anything to stop the resulting emissions from entering Earth’s atmosphere.

  • News To Go, April 21, 2022

    News To Go, April 21, 2022

  • WRTV News at 6 | April 21, 2022

    WRTV News at 6 | April 21, 2022

  • Manila-based MadEats is more than a ghost kitchen startup

    MadEats, a Y Combinator alum, claims to be the first “‘full-stack’ delivery-only startup in the Philippines,” with their own virtual storefront, ghost kitchens and fleet of drivers. More than that, they also conceptualize and launch their own brands, making them a delivery-only restaurant group. The company announced today it has raised $1.7 million in seed funding led by JAM Fund, Crystal Towers Capital, Starling Ventures, MAIN and Rebel Fund.

  • YouTube career not taking off? Here is how to delete your YouTube channel

    Whether you simply want to put your channel on pause or shut it down completely, YouTube makes it fairly simple to do both.

  • Blac Chyna sobs in court, Kris Jenner takes stand in lawsuit between model and Kardashian family

    Blac Chyna admits the second season of "Rob & Chyna" could not continue after she obtained a temporary restraining order against her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian in July 2017.

  • U.S. agency seeks to fine Montana wireless carrier tied to Russian oligarchs

    The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has proposed a fine of $660,639 for a small Montana wireless carrier that commissioners said has been indirectly controlled by Russian oligarchs since at least 2011. The FCC voted 4-0 to fine London-based Truphone Ltd, the owner of Montana-based iSmart Mobile, for exceeding statutory limits for ownership by foreign individuals or entities tied to FCC-issued licenses without FCC approval. The FCC is also requiring Truphone to promptly file corrective transfer of control applications.

  • 'Borderlands 3' will finally add PlayStation cross-play support this spring

    'Borderlands 3' is finally adding PlayStation cross-play years after Sony shot it down.

  • Letters to the Editor: April 21, 2022

    Readers share their views on affordable housing; abortion laws; doctors leaving Cleveland Clinic; roaming felines; and border control

  • Report reveals Big Tech's last minute lobbying to weaken EU rules

    A new report has peeled back the curtain on big tech's frenzied lobbying of European Union lawmakers as they finalize a major series of updates to the bloc's digital rulebook. It reveals some of the arguments used by tech giants including Apple, Amazon, Google, Meta (Facebook) and Spotify to press their interests behind the scenes in a bid to reshape key components of the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA) -- targeting areas such as surveillance advertising and access to platform data for researchers -- with the clear intent of shielding their processes and business models from measures that could weaken their market power. The report, which is based on lobbying documents obtained by civil society groups Corporate Europe Observatory and Global Witness via freedom of information requests, also highlights how tech giants have ramped up their spending on regional lobbying since the DMA and DSA were proposed back in December 2020 -- with the big five collectively spending over €27M (close to $30M) last year alone.

  • ‘Mindblowing’ gene discovery brings tailor-made cancer treatment a step closer

    Cancer treatment is set to be revolutionised by a “mindblowing” gene study by the University of Cambridge, which has found 58 new mutational signatures, experts said.

  • TechCrunch+ roundup: Churn rate basics, BNPL fraud, fundraising IP checklist

    The venture capital market is slowing down, which means early-stage founders are chasing a smaller pool of money. Because a founder’s pitch is the first step on that journey, we’re interviewing active investors to learn more about what they’re looking for and how they prefer to be approached. For our latest outing, we asked each of them to name a pro forma pitch practice they think founders should retire.

  • The revamped PlayStation Plus should hit the US on June 13th

    Sony plans to start the rollout in Asia on May 23rd.

  • Student loans: End of payment pause 'will likely increase financial hardship and delinquency rates,' NY Fed finds

    New research from the New York Fed estimates that student loan borrowers benefitting from the interest-free pause are expecting pain whenever the pause ends.

  • Judge dismisses most claims in Sony gender discrimination lawsuit

    Most of the claims in a gender discrimination lawsuit against Sony have been dismissed, but the case will have another chance.