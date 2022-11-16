U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,986.50
    -13.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,555.00
    -50.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,840.75
    -63.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,886.50
    -6.90 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.31
    -1.61 (-1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.60
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    +0.21 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0404
    +0.0055 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    -0.0550 (-1.45%)
     

  • Vix

    24.51
    +0.78 (+3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1879
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.5720
    +0.2940 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,486.15
    -449.95 (-2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.16
    -9.54 (-2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.58
    -7.86 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

Finally: Your Priceless Photos Can Truly Speak 1,000 Words With GoodTrust AI

·3 min read

GoodTrust allows you to preserve all your photo memories and stories in one place and share them today or in the future

In time for the holidays, new AI feature allows anyone to animate photos and bring them to life to say anything you choose

GoodTrust is your family's one-stop-shop to protect what matters most with an online Will, a Digital Vault and the new Life Stories

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodTrust (www.MyGoodTrust.com), the one-stop shop to protect what matters, has expanded its AI features to help anyone enhance and share their digital memories. GoodTrust is already the leading provider of will-based estate planning combined with online security tools like a digital vault and password manager. Today, GoodTrust adds a new and meaningful way to preserve your family's priceless stories using AI.

In time for the holidays, a new AI feature from GoodTrust called Story Portraits allows anyone to animate photos and bring them to life to say anything you choose. Imagine preserving and sharing priceless memories in a whole new way - or simply provide some surprise and delight.
In time for the holidays, a new AI feature from GoodTrust called Story Portraits allows anyone to animate photos and bring them to life to say anything you choose. Imagine preserving and sharing priceless memories in a whole new way - or simply provide some surprise and delight.

The new AI feature from GoodTrust is called Story Portraits in partnership with D-ID. It allows photos to speak an audio story or memory and for anyone to easily share the experience with others. Users can type in the text, record an audio file, or choose from pre-created clips. Story Portraits also allows anyone to provide surprise and delight and celebrate "moments that matter" through speech and animation of photos.

For example, the next time you receive an "On This Day" notification on your phone, upload the photo to Story Portraits, type or record the details of your photo, and ensure the memories are never forgotten. Our desire to protect memories is universal and we're committed to developing products that are both diverse and inclusive. That's why we're proud to say that Story Portraits launches in more than 50 different languages and comes as part of the GoodTrust Story+ subscription package offered at $3.99/week.

"The advancement of technology has given us the opportunity to share and preserve stories and memories in entirely new ways," said Rikard Steiber, CEO and founder of GoodTrust. "Telling stories is a fundamental part of being human. Starting today, we can make our priceless photos tell their own story using AI and Story Portraits."

People will undoubtedly experiment with both the sentimental and entertainment value as well as focus on the emotional connection like sharing "old memories" though a slide show during the holidays. And instead of creating a mountain of digital photos that can be easily forgotten on your phone or needing to add the date, location, and other details to a printed photo, you can now do it with your laptop or mobile device and share with friends and family. Or maybe design the ultimate greeting card. The possibilities are endless.

With new technologies, in this case with synthetic media, come new responsibilities. As a proponent of this nascent technology, GoodTrust is committed to accuracy, privacy, and ethical use. We believe there is an opportunity to both allow freedom of creation and experimentation but also to ensure we achieve the high standards we set for ourselves with ethical AI. You can read more about our AI ethics pledge here.

Storytelling is core to the future of GoodTrust by allowing people to protect what matters through sharing and preserving memories for future generations. You can create your own Story Portrait after creating a free GoodTrust account.

Get started today with a free account and discover all the ways you can protect what matters with GoodTrust.

You can find GoodTrust at www.MyGoodTrust.com.
Contact: info@mygoodtrust.com

D-ID contact:
press@d-id.com

Please find GoodTrust graphics and images here:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1bIf5jrKQd__YF-CKcXTPW86gU6PzKwlm?usp=share_link

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finally-your-priceless-photos-can-truly-speak-1-000-words-with-goodtrust-ai-301679994.html

SOURCE GoodTrust

Recommended Stories

  • Intel Needs Sapphire Rapids to Be the First of Many Home Runs

    While Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has regained its edge over AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) in the PC CPU market with its Raptor Lake chips, AMD is putting Intel to shame in the server chip market. Intel is still the dominant market leader, buts its products just can't hold a candle to AMD's latest EPYC processors. Execution problems on Intel's part coupled with solid product design from AMD has created this predicament for Intel.

  • A Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Investor sentiment has soured in response to economic uncertainty, sparking a sweeping downturn in the stock market. In fact, the broad-based S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite have both declined for three consecutive quarters, an event that last occurred during the Great Recession in 2009. For instance, Block (NYSE: SQ) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) have lost 71% and 57% of their value, respectively, providing a rare buying opportunity.

  • BlackBerry SecuSUITE Expands Secure Communications Partner Network in Asia Pacific

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today it is expanding its global footprint of BlackBerry® SecuSUITE® partners in Asia Pacific, with three new highly-specialized companies certified and trained to deliver the highly-secure software for governments and enterprises. The partners offering SecuSUITE include global counter-intelligence experts, NSI Global and security and risk specialists Praesidum Group (PRR), both based in Australia – plus Teletrol-One in Thailand.

  • Nvidia says it is working with Microsoft to build 'massive' cloud AI computer

    U.S. chip designer and computing firm Nvidia Corp on Wednesday said it is teaming up with Microsoft Corp to build a “massive” computer to handle intense artificial intelligence computing work in the cloud. The AI computer will operate on Microsoft’s Azure cloud, using tens of thousands of graphics processing units (GPUs), Nvidia’s most powerful H100 and its A100 chips. Nvidia declined to say how much the deal is worth, but industry sources said each A100 chip is priced at about $10,000 to $12,000, and the H100 is far more expensive than that.

  • 2 Spectacular Growth Stocks to Buy in the Worst Nasdaq Bear Market of the Decade

    Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has slipped into its worst bear market in the last decade. Here are two spectacular growth stocks to buy now and hold forever. Block (NYSE: SQ) is the fintech company behind the Square and Cash App brands, both of which have been disruptive forces in their respective industries.

  • A Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    Economic uncertainty sent the stock market into a freefall, creating a rare buying opportunity for investors.

  • Elon Musk Names His Top 3 Cryptocurrencies

    The cryptocurrency industry is currently going through an unprecedented crisis after the bankruptcy of the FTX exchange.

  • The best laptops and tablets to give as holiday gifts in 2022

    The experts at Engadget have rounded up our picks for the best laptops and tablets to give as gifts this holiday season.

  • Twitter fired employees who publicly called out Elon Musk

    At least three Twitter employees who survived the mass layoffs that cut the company's workforce in half have been fired after calling out their new boss on the platform.

  • Apple AirPods Could Help You Hear Better

    A feature on the earphones helps adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss hear voices better, study shows.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the buzziest terms in technology at the moment. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is the parent company of Google, YouTube, and the Google Cloud platform. CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted Google's research multiple times on Alphabet's recent earnings call, saying that the company is using AI to bring "significant improvements to search," and that he thinks AI is the next big revolution after mobile phones.

  • Elon Musk claims he’s sleeping at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters ‘until org is fixed’

    The Tesla and SpaceX boss has spoken in the past about his workaholic living habits

  • Santander down: Mobile banking app not working as company recommends workaround

    Santander’s mobile banking has stopped working, with the company advising a workaround to affected customers. Customers found themselves unable to log in on Monday morning, with the mobile banking app showing a number of errors. Santander said it was aware of the problems, but advised that customers have a range of options for other ways to get to their account.

  • Apple’s iPhone 14 Satellite Emergency SOS Is Live. You’ll Hopefully Never Use It.

    If you’re ever in trouble and out of cell-service range, Apple’s new emergency messaging could help. Otherwise, you would never know it was there.

  • Vodacom Prepares To Launch Alibaba Financial Services App In Egypt

    Vodacom Group Ltd (OTC: VDMCY) (OTC: VODAF) plans to mark the debut of its financial-services products in Egypt, using the super app the wireless carrier developed alongside China’s Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd (NYSE: BABA) Bloomberg reports. The Johannesburg-based company won approvals to buy the Egypt business from its parent, Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD), for $2.7 billion, CEO Shameel Joosub said in an interview. Vodacom also negotiated the terms of a mobile-money license in Ethiopia, where

  • Microsoft (MSFT) Supply Chain Center to Tackle Server Lead Time

    Microsoft (MSFT) unveils software to help customers track and coordinate supply-chain systems by combining data from its programs and tools from rivals like Oracle.

  • TP-Link's latest 2k security camera offers full-color night vision

    TP-Link has launched the Tapo C40S2, an indoor/outdoor 2K night vision camera.

  • Apple launches SOS satellite service on iPhone 14

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Apple shares after it launches a new satellite for emergency services connectivity.

  • Apple Offers Rare MacBook Deal to Businesses to Spur Holiday Quarter Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is trying to spur Mac sales with a rare promotional deal for small businesses that buy computers in bulk, an effort to cope with a slowdown during the holiday quarter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter

  • Samsung Customers Seek Chip ‘Second Source’ on Geopolitical Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said the global technology industry is in search of alternative sources for advanced semiconductors given rising political risks.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize