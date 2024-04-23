Finance For Foodies: How To Indulge Without Breaking the Bank

Prostock-Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The famed tagline for “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” “champagne wishes and caviar dreams,” might be more aspirational for die-hard foodies than even the mansions or luxury cars featured on the show. For many lovers of fine food, high prices seem like an inevitable trade-off for gourmet eats or organic food that does the body and the taste buds good.

But what if you didn’t have to be rich to eat rich foods? With some careful planning, budgeting, and willingness to be creative, you can indulge in your favorite dishes without starving your banking account. GOBankingRates spoke to Caroline Thomason, registered dietitian at Maple Hill and personal finance writer Naomi Strong, to get the scoop on how you can satisfy your inner foodie and your thrifty side.

Go For Big Flavor With Small Portions

If the prices for entrees at a gourmet restaurant make your eyes as big as the saucers on the table, you might look elsewhere on the menu for the same flavor at a cost that doesn’t make your stomach turn. Thomason said, ordering an appetizer will often provide the same well-roundedness and nutritional value as some of the full meals you could choose from — and at a much lower price.

Not into the appetizer options? You might look at the kids’ menu. That’s right, kids’ menus aren’t all ketchup and crinkle fries. In fact, at many fine dining restaurants, the kids’ menu offers the same culinary complexity and pleasures at a reduced cost.

“If you’re OK with smaller portions and trying to save money while eating at a fine dining establishment, opt for a kid’s meal version of your favorite option,” Thomason said. “Kids meals are often still a significant amount of food but served up with a budget-friendly price tag.”

What if you’re dead set on a pasta dish or steak supper that a particular restaurant might be famous for? Thomason said that simply splitting the meal with your dining companion can get you two dishes for the price of one. When dining alone, ask for a to-go box to split the portion with your future self for another way of getting two meals at one price.

Carefully Plan When You Dine Out

Sometimes, getting the best bargain for that special that the local paper raved about is a matter of getting your reservation at the right time. Strong said that lunch menus and early bird specials can offer the same high quality as the dinner menu but at a fraction of the dinner price.

Give Yourself the Fine Dining Experience at Home

Though you may feel like you can only get the true luxurious feeling of dining out while, well, dining out, there are ways of bringing the beauty and glamor of a gourmet restaurant to your own table.

You don’t need to be a master chef to create Instagram-worthy meals by simply adding some creative flourishes to your meal. Thomason said that you might not even need to change what you’re eating at all to give yourself a more elevated eating experience.

“The presentation of your food can go such a long way in terms of feeling like you created an improved experience,” she said. “As the saying goes, ‘we eat with our eyes first’ — meaning if it’s pretty, it’s going to feel more luxurious.”

Even if you don’t have the time or energy to whip up a perfectly picturesque meal, you can still start with small pleasures, like fixing yourself a luxurious latte or a rich, creamy smoothie at home. Thomason recommends grass-fed options for milk and Greek yogurt because they come with higher nutritional content, like Omega-3s and protein. She’s a fan of Maple Hill’s 100% grass-fed organic whole milk and 100% grass-fed organic Greek yogurt as more cost-effective options.

Look Out For Mouth Watering Deals Online

While you’re stalking the updated menu of your favorite restaurants or looking for the newest New York Times recipe, you should add digital couponing apps to your online scavenging. Strong said that these apps keep you in the loop about the latest deals and discounts.

“These apps often feature offers on organic and gourmet foods, allowing you to enjoy high-quality ingredients at a fraction of the cost,” she said. “Additionally, getting into making your own gourmet dishes at home can really help you save.”

Strong added that one of the biggest perks of regularly trying to “DIY your favorites,” is that you’re not just heating up cheaper alternatives to store-bought goodies, you’re fine-tuning the flavors exactly to your tastes.

