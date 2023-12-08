Finance panel to reconvene Tuesday to discuss decision on new director

Dec. 7—The Cumberland County Finance Committee will meet Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 8 a.m. to discuss hiring the county's next finance director.

The panel completed interviews with six finalists Wednesday morning, conducted Nov. 30 and Dec. 6.

"We've had some wonderful candidates," Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said Wednesday following the final interview. "We're very blessed to have had good people to interview for this job."

Charlie Seiber, 4th District commissioner, suggested the panel recess its meeting and reconvene next week to continue deliberations on hiring a finance director.

"Are we going to decide then, or are we going to interview some more?" asked Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner.

Foster and Seiber both indicated they felt the panel would be ready to make a decision next week.

Hyder, who also said she felt she'd be ready to make a decision next week, said, "We had mentioned a second interview, so I wondered if we might."

Foster said the interviews had been thorough.

Hyder said, "If we brought them back, what would we ask them?"

Foster said the process would begin with opening the floor for nominations from the finance committee.

"If there's one, we vote. If there's two, we vote until there's one [with a majority]," Foster said.

The six finalists interviewed for the position were:

—Nathan Clouse, local attorney whose experience includes owner of Grace Title, LLC; chief financial officer/chief learning officer at Acute Care Clinics of America; compliance officer for One Bank of Tennessee; accountant at Lansford & Stephens CPA and James F. McKinnie in Cookeville; with a bachelor's degree in business administration and juris doctorate in law.

—Michael Cole, who holds a master's degree in public administration and a bachelor's degree in business administration. Relevant experience includes serving as president and chief executive officer of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, vice president of business operations for Tennessee College of Applied Technologies-Murfreesboro, accounts payable supervisor at Metro Nashville Public Schools, and multiple positions with United Way organizations in Tennessee, Missouri and Oklahoma.

—Aaron Elmore, who listed experience as regional controller for Action Heating & Cooling, controller and director of accounting for Veritread LLC, accountant and assistant controller for TAP Publishing and internal revenue agent for the IRS. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting.

—Brandon P. Phillips, with experience as a staff accountant for Hassell Ray York & Associates, accountant at Tennessee Technological University and accountant associate at Cumberland Medical Center. He has bachelor's and master's degrees in business administration.

—Maria Richardson, with experience as assistant controller/controller for Benchmark Hospitality in Chattanooga; accountant, human resources and payroll for DX Management in Cleveland, TN; controller and human resources for Variable, Inc. in Chattanooga; bookkeeper and temporary administrator at Westmore Church of God; contracted controller for New Beginnings Care in Chattanooga; bachelor's degree in economics and master's in accounting.

—Jennifer Turner, deputy finance director for Cumberland County, whose prior experience also includes deputy clerk with the Cumberland County Clerk's Office and staff accountant with the county finance office. She is a certified county financial officer.

Kevin Smith was also a finalists but did not interview with the committee.

Cumberland County Finance Director Nathan Brock has held the post for 35 years. He is retiring from the role.

The finance committee includes Cumberland County Commissioners Jack Davis, 5th District; John Patterson, 9th District; Seiber and Hyder; Foster; Cumberland County Highway Superintendent Stanley Hall; and Cumberland County Director of Schools William Stepp.

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.