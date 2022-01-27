Finance Solution Starts 10th Year of Boosting Dealers' Boat and RV Sales

LARGO, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida-based boat and RV financing company Finance Solution begins its tenth year of business in 2022. Since its founding, Finance Solution has given every dealership they've partnered with a 20% bump in finance approvals.

"Finance Solution knows that their success depends on our success. They go the extra mile to help us get our customers."

Finance Solution was founded to solve dealerships' problems balancing sales floor duties with an in-house financing and insurance (F&I) department. We work with dealers so they can outsource their F&I departments to take on loan, insurance, and warranty approvals that they couldn't normally handle.

RV and boat dealers often try to create a smooth sales process on the showroom floor, but that process slows down when buyers arrive at the F&I department. Dealerships often have to wait for their customers' loans and other financing options to get approved by lenders. Finance Solution gets rid of those waiting periods by actively maintaining relationships with lenders.

Along with lender relationships, Finance Solution has created success for its partners by doing everything in its power to get customers' financing approved.

"Finance Solution knows that their success depends on our success, and they go the extra mile to help us get our customers financed," says Lonny Workman, one of their partners at a Virginia dealership. "We have always been able to depend on them, anytime, and they have always been there for us."

Finance Solution's partners also appreciate the company's ability to get approvals time after time.

"They go above and beyond for their customers," says Chad Wallace of Pro Marine. "Their repeat business speaks volumes for what they do for their customers."

Finance Solution's team is devoted to helping dealerships find the right solutions to move units off the sales floor and into customers' hands. Finance Solution looks forward to another decade of loan approvals and dealership success.

