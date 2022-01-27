U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,368.25
    +26.75 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,175.00
    +120.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,276.50
    +118.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,982.60
    +9.90 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.18
    +0.83 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.20
    -27.50 (-1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    -0.86 (-3.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1154
    -0.0090 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    -0.0150 (-0.81%)
     

  • Vix

    29.99
    -1.17 (-3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3383
    -0.0080 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3820
    +0.7220 (+0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,788.78
    -1,332.03 (-3.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    842.04
    -13.77 (-1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.93
    +66.15 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
JUST IN:

U.S. economy expanded at 6.9% annualized rate in Q4, 5.5% expected

U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) ramped up in the final months of 2021

Finance Solution Starts 10th Year of Boosting Dealers' Boat and RV Sales

·2 min read

LARGO, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida-based boat and RV financing company Finance Solution begins its tenth year of business in 2022. Since its founding, Finance Solution has given every dealership they've partnered with a 20% bump in finance approvals.

"Finance Solution knows that their success depends on our success. They go the extra mile to help us get our customers."

Finance Solution was founded to solve dealerships' problems balancing sales floor duties with an in-house financing and insurance (F&I) department. We work with dealers so they can outsource their F&I departments to take on loan, insurance, and warranty approvals that they couldn't normally handle.

RV and boat dealers often try to create a smooth sales process on the showroom floor, but that process slows down when buyers arrive at the F&I department. Dealerships often have to wait for their customers' loans and other financing options to get approved by lenders. Finance Solution gets rid of those waiting periods by actively maintaining relationships with lenders.

Along with lender relationships, Finance Solution has created success for its partners by doing everything in its power to get customers' financing approved.

"Finance Solution knows that their success depends on our success, and they go the extra mile to help us get our customers financed," says Lonny Workman, one of their partners at a Virginia dealership. "We have always been able to depend on them, anytime, and they have always been there for us."

Finance Solution's partners also appreciate the company's ability to get approvals time after time.

"They go above and beyond for their customers," says Chad Wallace of Pro Marine. "Their repeat business speaks volumes for what they do for their customers."

Finance Solution's team is devoted to helping dealerships find the right solutions to move units off the sales floor and into customers' hands. Finance Solution looks forward to another decade of loan approvals and dealership success.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finance-solution-starts-10th-year-of-boosting-dealers-boat-and-rv-sales-301469736.html

SOURCE Finance Solution

Recommended Stories

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • 3 Beaten-Down Fintech Stocks to Buy Now

    These companies are growing a lot faster than their stock prices suggest following the recent stock market correction.

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • Tata regains Air India control in privatisation victory for Modi

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's Tata Group took control of state-run carrier Air India on Thursday, regaining ownership of the airline after nearly 70 years and marking a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's privatisation push. The auto-to-steel conglomerate in October won the bid https://reut.rs/3AyAZTz to take over Air India in a $2.4 billion equity and debt deal, ending years of struggle to privatise the financially troubled airline that was kept afloat using taxpayer funds. The Air India strategic disinvestment transaction has been completed today with the government receiving about $360 million in equity and Tata taking over more than $2 billion of Air India's debt, the finance ministry said in a statement.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • Stock Market Correction: 2 Bulletproof Stocks That Will Still Be Standing After The Dip

    Investors are panicking as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates to cool off inflation. The Nasdaq entered correction territory, defined as a 10% pullback from a previous peak, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were hovering on the brink of that this week, showing every sector is getting hit. Target (NYSE: TGT) has arguably performed better than any brick-and-mortar retailer during the pandemic, but the stock still looks cheap at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 16.

  • ‘This feels very unfair.’ I’m 73 and worked full-time in education. Over 17 years, I made only one late payment on my student loans. I still owe $12K. Can you help?

    After applying for loan forgiveness, I was notified that payments made before 2007 do not count. Answer: “You can, seemingly, do everything right — work in public service and make your payments — and still not get forgiveness due to the red tape inherent in the system,” says Anna Helhoski, NerdWallet’s student loan expert. For those unfamiliar, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program forgives the remaining balance on direct loans after 120 qualifying monthly payments have been made under a qualifying repayment plan — but even the Department of Education itself notes that this program has had flaws: “The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program is an important — but largely unmet — promise to provide debt relief to support the teachers, nurses, firefighters, and others serving their communities through hard work that is essential to our country’s success,” it writes.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Altria tops estimates for latest quarter and offers upbeat guidance

    Altria Group Inc. posted better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter and offered profit guidance that was above consensus. Richmond, Va.-based Altria posted net income of $1.624 billion, or 88 cents a share, down from $1.924 billion, or $1.03 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.09, a penny ahead of the $1.08 FactSet consensus. Revenue edged down to $6.255 billion from $6.304 billion, but was ahead of the $4.998 billion FactSet consensus. Altria is

  • Mastercard exceeds earnings expectations as consumer spending rebound continues

    Mastercard Inc. delivered earnings and revenue ahead of expectations Thursday as the financial-services company benefited from a continued rebound in consumer spending.

  • Blackstone Stock Rises as Profits Nearly Double and Total Assets Set Quarterly Record

    Shares of Blackstone rose Thursday after total assets at the world’s biggest alternative asset manager rose to a quarterly record and profits doubled. Blackstone (ticker: BX) was rising more than 4% to $115.90 in premarket trading. “Blackstone’s fourth-quarter results represented a remarkable finish to a record-breaking year,” said CEO Stephen Schwarzman in a statement.

  • 2 of Wednesday's Big Stock Winners Could Have Further to Rise

    Wednesday brought more volatility to Wall Street, as substantial early gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gave way to worries after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the Federal Open Market Committee made their latest pronouncement on interest rates. Although the central bank didn't make any immediate moves, Powell said in no uncertain terms that investors needed to be prepared for a rate hike in March. Corning (NYSE: GLW) announced earnings results that gave investors something to smile about, while Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) rose on reports concerning one of its investments.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Great Long-Term Picks, Say Analysts

    The stock market is a game for the long haul. As Warren Buffett has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes.” Buffett would probably argue that investors should stick to their guns despite the correction we’re seeing today. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. Yes, we have market headwinds right now – but the long-term trend has been bullish,

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The 2022 rally of AT&T stock paused on its Q4 earnings report amid questions over the structure of the WarnerMedia merger with Discovery.

  • Apple Earnings Preview: Revenue Is Expected to Slow

    Here's why analysts are modeling for a significant slowdown in the iPhone-maker's top-line growth.

  • Dow's stock gains after profit, sales rise above expectations

    Shares of Dow Inc. gained 0.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the materials science company reported fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations, and said it expects supply chain pressures to ease through the year. Net income rose to $1.74 billion, or $2.32 a share, from $1.24 billion, or $1.65 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share was $2.15, above the FactSet consensus of $2.03. Sales grew 34.2% to $14.36 billion, outpa

  • Apple Reports Earnings Today. Here’s What to Expect.

    If there was ever a time when the stock market really needed Apple to crush the numbers, this is it. Once again, the story will be dominated by the strength of iPhone demand.

  • Why Nano Dimension Stock Soared and Then Fell Today

    Stocks saw volatile swings again today, but Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) still managed to close out the day's session in the green. The stock had been up by as much as 12.8% in the daily session, but the Federal Reserve's confirmation that it would soon be raising interest rates to help curb inflation prompted pullbacks across the market. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index had been trending toward a big positive close, but it slipped and ended the day roughly flat after investors digested the news from the Fed.

  • McDonald's Q4 earnings miss estimates, but digital sales soar

    The Golden Arches fell short in its fourth quarter results.