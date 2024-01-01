Are your finances a mess? Our Money MOT can help sort them – once and for all

Financial MOT

As we embark on a brand new year, it’s the perfect time to reflect and think about any improvements you want to make on the one before.

Whether you’re puzzled over how your bank balance got so low, worried about your tax bill, or you’ve got a nagging feeling that your pension needs some attention, Telegraph Money is here to help.

We’ve asked six industry experts – some of which you might recognise from regular Telegraph Money columns – to give their top tips for sorting out each area of your finances this year, once and for all.

This guide offers tips on how to:

Take control of your budget

Creating wealth is not complicated in theory. We have income, and if we spend less than that and invest the balance we build wealth. Simple, right?

But as human beings we are inclined to place much greater emphasis on short-term enjoyment than long-term security.

We get seduced by the immediate thrill of a great holiday, an upgraded car or new kitchen, and forget that we intended to build a pot of money so we have choices later in our life about where and how we live.

Controlling how we spend is critical to how our financial future will turn out. This is why any financial plan starts with a budget.

It might sound boring, but the ability to delay immediate gratification is a human development that separates us from other animals. Celebrate the power it gives you, and your budget.

I am a fan of “sludging and nudging” to set ourselves up for success. Sludging is when we find ways to add friction to spending habits, while nudging adds momentum to saving and investing.

By delaying the pay day or spreading the cost, credit providers deliberately disconnected the pain of losing money on a purchase from the enjoyment of buying something. So, one of the obvious sludges is to reconnect the buying decision to immediate payment.

Story continues

Practical tips here include leaving your credit card at home when shopping, or agreeing with an “accountability partner” that they will hold your credit cards and you will discuss a purchase with them before proceeding.

You can also remove your payment details from apps to end one-click ordering and put a space between the decision and the action.

One of my clients kicked herself because when her mum returned to India for what was to be her final pilgrimage, my client could not afford to accompany her. She had intended to, but had overspent and couldn’t afford it.

Adding up what she had spent online buying clothes and accessories for the house, she realised it would have covered the cost of the trip for her and her daughters.

Realising that these purchases lacked the lasting value of intergenerational relationship building and memories, she deeply regrets the material purchases.

She now stores her cards in a drawer with a photo of her mum on her final pilgrimage taped to the front. She has sludged up her spending habits.

Another sludging trick is to convert the “cost” of something that has caught your eye to an immediately quantifiable and relevant value.

Example: a new item of furniture or outfit costs £500. How many hours of work does that equate to? Do I want it enough to do an additional 20 hours of work?

To make sure we don’t learn to spend every penny we earn – and as human beings we are inclined to let our lifestyle creep up as we have more disposable income – we need to take intentional steps to avoid this.

One is to regularly move money out of your normal spending account to a savings or investment account.

One of the most effective nudges I see in action is deductions from wages under the Pay As You Earn scheme. Employers take tax and National Insurance at source and pay you what’s left.

Many of us also have some wages diverted to a pension pot as well. This deduction before we see the “spendable” amount means we get used to paying these expenses and comfortably adjust our spending to fit within the net result.

You can simulate this nudge by having a standing order at the bank to divert some of your pay from your current account as soon as your income lands to ensure the saving or investing happens and you learn to manage on the money left.

We are blessed these days with great apps that help us categorise spending, and take on some automated “sludging and nudging”.

Apps such as Plum, Emma and Snoop Finance connect to your bank and other financial accounts using Open Banking technology to analyse your spending to show where your money is going, with some using algorithms to decide whether you could afford to save more, and others will let you know if you’re paying too much for certain direct debits and find you cheaper alternatives.

Even if you don’t opt for a specialised app, taking some time to review spending often ends up providing some surprising and useful information.

It all starts with knowing what you are currently doing with your money and asking yourself if that is serving your long-term goals as well as satisfying your short-term urges.

I for one have to be intentional about dragging my long-term needs back into the sunlight and nudging myself to do the right thing.

Give your savings a boost

Last year was a year of two halves for the savings market. The first six months of the year was characterised by a continuation of the trend we saw in 2022 of rapidly rising rates for savers, while the second half of the year has seen a dramatic turnaround.

As expectations of central Bank Rate cuts start to materialise, and savings rates move lower, savers can maximise the interest they earn by carefully managing their money and following a few simple steps.

The first step I think people should take in 2024 is to check what interest rate they are earning, and compare this to the best rates that are available from other providers. This is the biggest mistake made by savers in Britain, who often leave money earning little interest in low-paying accounts.

To find out the best savings rates I would look at best buy tables, best rate guides or consider a deposit platform, such as Hargreaves Lansdown Active Savings.

In comparing the interest rates, you can check if you’re earning with the highest rate available in the market, and if you’re not, you can then calculate how much extra interest you could earn. A savings calculator will also help you do this.

The second step I would take is to decide what product to place my money in. While easy-access accounts provide savers with immediate access to their money, fixed-term rates offer higher returns.

So, you need to decide if you want to have the flexibility of being able to take money out of the product before a fixed-term ends.

As a general rule, savers should split their money between easy-access and fixed-term products, in order to maximise interest. As the difference between fixed-term and easy-access accounts has narrowed substantially over the past six months, there remains very little value in locking up your money for longer, unless you are certain you won’t need that money over the set time period.

I would therefore keep the majority of my savings in easy-access products, or shorter dated fixed-term products, at this current time.

Another secret top tip is to look at opening a top-paying easy-access account now, before they are withdrawn from sale. By opening an easy-access account with as little as the minimum opening balance (sometimes £1) it will then allow you to top-up that account whenever you want to, even once it gets removed from sale to new customers.

This potentially allows you to earn a higher rate of interest than if you had waited to open up an account further down the line, if/when you receive additional funds.

I would recommend looking at savings platforms, which have emerged over the last few years as a fantastic way to manage savings in one place, without having to look around for the best rates.

They partner with a wide range of banks and building societies, providing their clients with the best available rates at any one time.

This takes the hassle out of having to constantly search around for the most competitive deal, and make it easy to move money between banking providers, all with one simple online login.

Prioritise your pension

As an adviser, I would always start with working out your state pension age. It’s easy to request a state pension forecast from the Department for Work and Pensions, which will confirm both your state pension age, and also the amount you will receive.

This is an incredibly valuable benefit, but you won’t receive the full state pension unless you have 35 years of National Insurance contributions or credit.

Your forecast will tell you if you are on track, and if you are short, it’s well worth considering buying additional years to plug any gaps.

If you have had multiple jobs over your career, you’ll likely have accumulated many pension pots. If you’ve lost paperwork for any of these, you can use this free government pension tracing service to help track them down.

It can make sense to consolidate these pots into one easy to manage, and potentially more cost-effective modern plan. Older pensions may have higher charges, which will eat into your returns.

But this comes with a health warning, as some of these pensions may have very valuable benefits or guarantees attached, such as guaranteed annuity rates, which you won’t be able to replace in the open market.

If you’re not sure how much you should be saving, think about how long you wish to save for – the longer you have, the more investment risk you should be able to take.

Ensure your investments match your attitude to risk, but don’t just stick it all in cash and hope for the best. A spread of good value investments in equities across global markets will often serve you well.

If you are one of the millions of us saving into pensions via your employer, the default investment option typically offered may not be the best option.

Check if you are in life styling funds, which reduce your exposure to stock markets as you near your selected retirement date. This may not be the right path if you want to continue investing using drawdown.

If you want to flexibly access some cash from your pension, consider making the withdrawal over a number of tax years to maximise the tax thresholds and your personal allowance to best effect. Don’t access it in one go and become the tax man’s best friend.

Finally, if you are approaching retirement and considering your options to generate an income, don’t simply accept your existing pension company’s offer of an annuity.

Always shop around on the open market, not only to get the best rate, but also the right shape, with the correct guarantees.

Your retirement should never be thought of as a binary option between annuities and drawdown. You can mix and match these products, which often produces a better retirement outcome. You can also de-risk drawdown using annuities over time, banking higher annuity rates.

Retirement is not a race, so take your time, and have a plan. Decisions can be complex and often can’t be reversed.

I’d always suggest seeking proper regulated financial advice or in the case of buying an annuity, a specialist broker, to avoid making costly mistakes along the way.

Outsmart this year’s tax changes

Tax planning will be particularly important this year because, if the opinion polls are correct, we are set for a change in government.

We should first be planning for the changes already announced that take place from April 6. The savings allowance will be frozen at £1,000 for a basic-rate taxpayer and £500 for those who pay higher-rate tax.

However, the dividend allowance will drop from £1,000 to £500. This reduction and higher interest rates means that many more of us will be paying tax on our savings, an added reason to take advantage of your Isa allowance.

HM Revenue and Customs collects information on bank interest directly from the banks themselves, but there is some doubt about the efficiency of this.

It may therefore be safest to write to HMRC and report your investment income if you are not in self-assessment.

Separately, the annual capital gains exemption is set to fall from £6,000 to £3,000 in April. You should therefore consider selling shares to generate gains up to £6,000 before the tax year ends on April 5.

If you want to keep the shares long-term you can buy them back after 30 days. Alternatively, there is nothing to stop your spouse buying them straight away, as long as this takes place through the market.

Transferring assets to a spouse means you can effectively double your tax-free allowance as a couple.

Elsewhere, a big change is coming for the self-employed as the tax rules change in April to assess businesses on the profits in the year, rather than on the accounts ending in the year.

It may be worth changing your accounting date to March 31 or April 5 if you currently use another date.

As for pensions, the current government has abolished the pension lifetime allowance charge, but Labour says it will reintroduce it.

Those with large pension funds may consider crystallising their pension fund into drawdown before the election, which must happen some time before 28 January 2025, but is widely predicted to take place in the autumn.

The pension annual allowance has been raised to £60,000 a year, primarily to help solve the problem with doctors retiring early.

However, Labour says it will solve this another way, so we should expect the pension annual allowance to reduce – another reason for taking full advantage before it does so.

This can be especially beneficial if your income is in the 60pc tax band that runs between £100,000 and £125,140 a year.

While the festive season is a time for giving, there are good tax arguments to continue doing so into 2024. Higher and additional-rate taxpayers can claim extra tax relief if they make donations before the year end.

Finally, review your will. Far too many of us either have no will, or fail to update it.

Supercharge your investments

With the tax year drawing to a close, it is a good time to reflect on the past year and what we might be able to improve in the next.

From an investment perspective, the past year has been tumultuous and particularly difficult for investors to navigate. In 2023, we witnessed central banks hike interest rates to combat rising inflation and markets struggle with the consequences of various international conflicts.

It is understandable why periods of market volatility can seem intimidating for investors, particularly those relatively new to investing, but don’t be put off. It is important to view investing as a way of consolidating capital over the long term.

When investing during turbulent markets, try to recognise that market swings are normal and relatively insignificant over the long term.

I would encourage you to make the best use of any spare capital by investing on a regular basis, particularly into the various tax advantageous wrappers, such as pensions and Isas.

Investing on a regular basis, through market peaks and troughs, can be an effective way of smoothing the average unit cost of your investments, thereby reducing the risk that would be associated if making the same investment as a single contribution during a period where unit prices could be high.

For those able, it is important that the annual allowances on these wrappers are maximised, in order to benefit from the tax advantaged savings.

As a basic-rate taxpayer, pension contributions receive 20pc tax relief, and as a higher and additional-rate taxpayer, you are able to claim an additional 20pc and 25pc tax relief on your tax return.

One hurdle to achieving financial goals that I see regularly in clients is procrastination. For example, when making contributions to use these allowances, a common issue we see is individuals making their contributions too close to the end of the tax year, resulting in them fractionally missing the deadline.

It is sensible to make contributions as close to the beginning of the tax year as possible to benefit from the tax advantages for longer – remember this when the new tax year starts on April 6.

With all your financial goals, it is essential to have a plan to achieve them. For example, if you are looking at retiring at a certain age, you’ll need an investment plan which covers how much you should be funding your pension each month based on an average level of return.

Successful investors tend to have clearly defined plans, which are regularly reviewed and which they follow through with.

They also tend to budget, and prioritise regular saving for the future, so try to keep this in mind when you’re deciding whether to spend or save throughout 2024.

Finally, an area of wealth planning that is often overlooked is arranging suitable life or critical illness cover, which can be particularly useful for individuals with families and mortgages.

Play the property market

There are signs of growing confidence in the property market, with more buyers accepting current interest rate levels and adopting a “life goes on” attitude.

They are not expecting any dramatic change in prices and are actively gearing up for new year property searches.

We expect the market as a whole to see increased activity in late Q1 and early Q2 of 2024, which means anyone looking to buy at the beginning of the year could see some good opportunities arising from sellers who failed to secure a pre-Christmas sale.

More compelling buying opportunities are presenting themselves, as increasing numbers of fixed-rate mortgage deals come to an end, putting some sellers under financial pressure – but it’s important to remember that approximately 50pc of homeowners don’t have a mortgage.

This highlights the scale of the sellers who aren’t feeling squeezed by higher borrowing costs. While there are certainly opportunities for price negotiations, significant discounts aren’t occurring across the board, so buyers shouldn’t make the mistake of assuming they hold all the cards.

The property market is incredibly fragmented, not only by location, with certain areas performing significantly better than others, but also by the condition of the specific property.

Buyers are shying away from projects, due to the significant uncertainty over timescales and costs, which are up by around 30pc annually.

Unwilling to take that on, they are largely focusing on turnkey properties they can move straight into, and we expect this trend to continue in 2024, with the best refurbished homes likely to attract multiple bids and prices to hold relatively firm.

Most buyers are taking a seven to 10-year view, and therefore even if a property is habitable now, if refurbishment is required in, say, the next five years, they are viewing it as a project (and expense) at some point during their ownership.

This will affect downsizers whose properties often haven’t been updated, as well as landlords selling ex-rentals in fair condition, and we may start to see discounts emerge.

For anyone planning to sell in 2024, I’d recommend asking up to four estate agents to undertake valuations. Take note of the agents who are honest with their advice, even if it’s not what you want to hear, and beware of flattering valuations to win business.

Sellers who overprice their properties at the outset are struggling, as buyers simply won’t engage.

Correct pricing at the start is critical if you don’t want to chase the market down and risk your property getting stale, or finding yourself on the back foot if buyers can see a multitude of price reductions.

Achieving traction and momentum is essential for securing a sale and, if you have overpriced, a bold price reduction can instigate that to create buyer competition – in many cases bidding the price up to the correct level.

The information provided in this article is of a general nature and should not be considered a substitute for specific advice.

Recommended

A comprehensive guide on how to invest – and where to put your money

Read more