Financière de Tubize - Annual financial report 2021

Financière de Tubize SA

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: eric.nys@financiere-tubize.be

Annual financial report 2021

Regulated information

26 February 2022

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has established the 2021 annual financial report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be

Profit for the financial year in accordance with Belgian accounting standards: € 83,6 million,

Profit for the financial year in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS): € 380,1 million,

Dividend received from UCB: € 86,5 million (€ 1,27 per UCB share, an increase of 2,4% compared to 2020),

Dividend (related to financial year 2020) of € 30,3 million (€ 0,68 per TUB share, an increase of 9,6% compared to previous financial year) paid, in May 2021, to shareholders of Financière de Tubize,

Decrease of outstanding bank borrowings from € 33,5 million at 31 December 2020 to € 20,0 million at 31 December 2021,

Acquisition of 310.040 UCB shares, increasing the holding of the Company in UCB from 35,00% on 31 December 2020 to 35,16% on 31 December 2021.

If the general shareholders meeting of 29 April 2022 approves the 2021 annual accounts, including the proposed result appropriation, a dividend of € 0,75 (compared to €0,68 for financial year 2020, an increase of 10,3%) will be payable as from 5th of May 2022 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 17.

Ex-dividend 3 May 2022

Record date 4 May 2022

Payment date 5 May 2022



