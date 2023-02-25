U.S. markets closed

Financière de Tubize - Annual Report 2022

Financière de Tubize SA
·1 min read
Financière de Tubize SA
Financière de Tubize SA

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: eric.nys@financiere-tubize.be

Annual Report 2022

Regulated information
25 February 2023

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has established the 2022 annual financial report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be

  • Profit for the financial year: € 85.2 million (€ 83.6 million in 2021, +1,9%),

  • Increase of outstanding bank borrowings from € 20.0 million at 31 December 2021 to € 47.8 million at 31 December 2022,

  • Acquisition of 1,053,840 UCB shares, increasing the holding of the Company in UCB from 35.16% on 31 December 2021 to 35.70% on 31 December 2022.

If the general shareholders meeting of 28 April 2023 approves the 2022 annual accounts, including the proposed result appropriation, a gross dividend of € 0.86 (compared to €0,75 for financial year 2021, an increase of 14,7%) will be payable as from 5th of May 2023 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 18.

Ex-dividend                3 May 2023
Record date               4 May 2023
Payment date            5 May 2023


