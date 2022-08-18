U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

Financial 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

Financial 15 Split Corp.
·1 min read
TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. ("Financial 15") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.12570 for each Class A share ($1.51 annualized) and $0.05625 for each Preferred share ($0.675 annually). Distributions are payable September 9, 2022 to shareholders on record as at August 31, 2022.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $23.04 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.20 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $33.25.

Financial 15 invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

Distribution Details

Class A Share (FTN)

$0.12570

Preferred Share (FTN.PR.A)

$0.05625

Record Date:

August 31, 2022

Payable Date:

September 9, 2022

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372        
Local: 416-304-4443        
www.financial15.com       
info@quadravest.com


