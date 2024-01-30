Financial adviser Chad Brown joins national professional association

Chad Brown, founder of Compass Financial Strategies in Ashland and Wooster, has become a member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA).

Brown’s membership in NAIFA demonstrates he is a dedicated professional committed to career success, serving clients’ financial needs and providing financial confidence for American families and businesses, according to a news release. As a NAIFA member, Brown has agreed to abide by the association’s Code of Ethics and always act in clients’ best interests.

NAIFA members work to increase financial literacy in communities across the United States, provide clients with protection against inevitable financial risks, help Americans prepare for a confident retirement and position them to leave financial legacies for their loved ones.

NAIFA serves as a grassroots army advocating for laws and regulations that promote the success of insurance and financial professionals, their clients and consumers.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Chad Brown joins national insurance, financial adviser association