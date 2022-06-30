Financial Advisory And Consulting Firm StrategicCFO™ Launch New Website And Coaching Section On Their Training Page

StrategicCFO™

Sugarland, TX, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in 1990 and incorporated in 1999, StrategicCFO™ is a financial advisory and consulting firm that provides consulting services in accounting and operations with the goal of adding value to their clients.

With their focus on offering advanced financial management and creating success through financial leadership in entrepreneurial companies, they saw that through rapid growth and the changing financial needs of a firm led to a financial leadership gap.

This is why they have launched their new website and added a new coaching option on top of their consulting and retained search services to not only fill the gap but to coach financial professionals to become invaluable members of their organizations.

Results Driven

The team at StrategicCFO™ are all experienced business professionals with finance and accounting backgrounds who fully understand the dynamics of operations.

With their expert financial analysis skills and business owner mentality, they offer a range of expert services that will not only complement your operations and sales skills but can also provide strategic financial solutions to help your business resolve simple and complex problems.

Consulting

One of their CFO/controllers can offer specialist consulting services to help your business improve profits, increase cash flow, train employees, and develop better financial processes. They offer virtual coaching, and in-person coaching to suit your business needs.

Restructuring

Strategic CFO™ have several individuals on their team who are experienced in operational and financial restructuring of business and operations in a variety of different companies.

Retained Search and Staffing

They can assist in the process of helping your business find the right CFO to suit your future direction and long-term financial and business goals. Their retained search service allows the Strategic CFO™ team to assist staffing your business to support the new CFOs who will aid in the company’s financial growth.

Coaching and Training – Strategic CFO™ have pinpointed the growing need to offer coaching for financial professionals that helps them become a strategic partner and value driver within their organizations. They have a range of coaching workshops, such as:

Financial Leadership Workshop for CFOs

CEO Leadership for entrepreneurs

From Operations to P&L Leader for operating managers

Strategic Planning Workshop for business leaders

These are conducted through mentorship, coaching and training that provide strategies and soft skills that give you the ability to create success through financial leadership while also earning CPE credits.

Access to a Professional Resource Pool (PRP)

The Professional Resource Pool is an internal network of pre-screen affiliated professionals that Strategic CFO™ can access to quickly scale up for larger projects. Since 1996 they have developed their own pool of resources with over 98 professionals who have expertise in roles, such as:

Accounting

CFOs

Controllers

I.T

Developers (SMEs SAP, Oracle, Navision, Great Plains, Sales Force)

COOs

CEOs

Data Analysts

Technical Accounting

Manufacturing and Process Improvement

The Expertise Needed To Offer Ongoing Support

The overall goal of Strategic CFO™ is to assist owners, chief financial officers, and controllers of entrepreneurial companies in improving their profits and cash flow by offering expert long-term support services, such as, CFO coaching, CFO retained search, and access to financial and accounting staffing solutions.

More information

To find out more about Strategic CFO™ and to read about their specialist financial advisory and consulting services or to learn more about their training and coaching courses, please visit their website at https://strategiccfo.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/financial-advisory-and-consulting-firm-strategiccfo-launch-new-website-and-coaching-section-on-their-training-page/

CONTACT: StrategicCFO™ 830 Julie Rivers Dr #303 Sugarland TX 77478 United States (832) 886-4246 https://strategiccfo.com/



