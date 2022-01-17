U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +0.16 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.40
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1405
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3648
    -0.0032 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6310
    +0.4310 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,644.45
    -592.61 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,023.11
    -2.62 (-0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.56
    +65.61 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Financial Analytics Market size worth $ 25.38 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 11.53% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·6 min read

Ongoing Advancements with respect to business analytics tools as well as increased adoption with respect to cloud-based solutions act as drivers for the growth of the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Financial Analytics Market" By Deployment Type (On-Premise, On-Cloud), By Solution Type (Database Management and Planning, Analysis and Reporting), By End-User (BSFI, Healthcare, Manufacturing), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Financial Analytics Market size was valued at USD 10.56 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 25.38 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.53% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=6336

Browse in-depth TOC on "Financial Analytics Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Financial Analytics Market Overview

Financial Analytics can be defined as an evaluation of the viability and profitability of a business. Financial Analytics is performed by professionals that make usage of the information from financial statements and other reports. One of the most important uses of Financial Analytics is to forecast possible future financial scenarios. Financial Analytics software is used for analytics to speed up the process and present the data in a way that is understandable to the clients. Advancements continue concerning business analytics tools as well as increased adoption for cloud-based solutions act as drivers for the market growth. Financial Analytics requires high investment and is affected by the changing environment. These factors may restrain the market from growing at a higher pace.

The ability of companies to maximize the potential of big data analytics for the telecom industry and the perspective of an increase in the revenue for service providers through Financial Analytics is driving the growth of the market. There is however a high amount of maintenance that is required for the upkeep of the Financial Analytics and a large amount of complexity that is concerned with Financial Analytics makes it more challenging to achieve actionable insights and therefore these factors are restraining the Financial Analytics Market growth.

The ongoing technological advancements, the increasing need for cloud-based service, and the increasing demand for financial analytics solutions in various organizations and verticals will boost the market studies. In this economic environment of rising volatility, growing uncertainty, and risk, financial planning, managing, and forecasting solutions provide the user with speed, agility, and foresight about the business that may compete in the market in a better way. Using these solutions, clients can synthesize information in a better way, uncover trends in the market, and deliver insights to improve decision-making throughout the enterprise, which is the driving factor for market growth.

Key Developments

  • July 2020: Oracle announced Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer for its customers. It is the industry's first fully managed cloud region which brings all of Oracle's public cloud services, including Oracle Autonomous Database and Cloud applications, to customer datacenters.

  • Feb 2020 – Microsoft opened a new data center region in Spain and expanded its strategic partnership with Telefónica to boost Spain's competitiveness. Under their strategic partnership, the two companies will develop joint go-to-market plans in all countries where Telefónica operates.

Key Players

The major players in the market are FICO, Hitachi Vantara, Information Builders, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rosslyn Analytics Limited, SAP SE, SAS Institute, and Teradata Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Financial Analytics Market On the basis of Deployment Type, Solution Type, End-User, and Geography.

  • Financial Analytics Market, By Deployment Type

  • Financial Analytics Market, By Solution Type

  • Financial Analytics Market, By End-User

  • Financial Analytics Market by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Digital Lending Platform Market By Solution (Business Process Management, Loan Management, Lending Analytics), By Service (Design and Implementation, Risk Assessment, Consulting), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Video Analytics Market By Type (Software and Services), By Application (Traffic Monitoring, Incident Detection, Facial Recognition, People/Crowd Counting), By Vertical (City Surveillance, Border Security, Education, Banking, Financial Services), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

In-Memory Analytics Market By Components (Software and Service), By Application (Financial management Supply chain optimization Predictive asset management Product and process management), By Organizational Size (Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) and Large Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunications and IT, Retail and eCommerce), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Location Analytics Market By Component (Solutions and Services), By Vertical (Retail, Manufacturing, Government and defense), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 5 Personal Finance Apps managing users' wealth properly

Visualize Financial Analytics Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/financial-analytics-market-size-worth--25-38-billion-globally-by-2028-at-11-53-cagr-verified-market-research-301461951.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Louis Dreyfus Co.,

  • 2 Best COVID-19 Growth Stocks to Own in 2022

    The core reason is that investors are growing increasingly concerned about what the next phase of this global viral outbreak will mean in terms of demand for COVID-19 therapies and vaccines. Regardless of how the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market plays out, though, Novavax ought to have a significant commercial opportunity for its vaccine abroad in the years ahead, especially in emerging markets.

  • The Market is Rightfully Skeptical about the AT&T (NYSE:T) Turnaround

    After touching the levels not seen since the Great Recession, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is looking for a merger-propelled turnaround. While institutions are optimistic about the opportunities, the public rightfully remains uncertain about the future.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Under $5 With up to 7% Yield and Substantial Upside

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) sheds 5.5% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a...

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Many technology stocks took it on the nose in 2021. Cathie Wood's high-growth, tech stock-focused exchange traded fund (ETF) ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) took a hit last year and lost 24% of its value. The tech sector is stumbling out of the gate in 2022 as well, already down almost 10% versus an essentially flat index.

  • 10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire DE Shaw

    In this article, we discuss the 10 healthcare stocks to buy according to billionaire DE Shaw based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Shaw’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire DE Shaw. David […]

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • Ford Should Sell Overvalued Rivian Stock in 2022

    In conjunction with the investment, Ford announced plans to build an electric vehicle (EV) based on Rivian's vehicle platform. As a financial investment, the Rivian stake has generated a huge windfall for Ford. With Rivian stock trading at an extraordinarily high valuation for a glorified start-up -- even after a sharp pullback from its November peak -- Ford should look to sell its Rivian shares in 2022.

  • Our Favorite Dividend Stocks for 2022 and Beyond

    Dividend stocks have historically been excellent investments. With that in mind, we asked some of our contributors for their favorite dividend stocks for 2022 and beyond. Here's why Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) rose to the top of their lists.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Beat Bitcoin in 2022

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) delivered its worst performance in 2021 of the past three years. Here are three unstoppable stocks, in particular, that can beat Bitcoin in 2022. Sure, Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) shares are down way more than Bitcoin's price so far this year.

  • SURGE ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 CAPITAL AND OPERATING BUDGET; CORPORATE UPDATE ON SHAREHOLDER RETURNS BUSINESS MODEL; OPERATIONS UPDATE

    Surge Energy Inc. ("Surge" or the "Company") (TSX: SGY) is pleased to announce its 2022 budget guidance, as approved by the Company's Board of Directors, an update on Surge's anticipated reinstatement of Management's shareholder returns focused business model, and an operations update.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    My three stocks to avoid last week were on the move -- as Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) were down 3%, up 1%, and down 7%, respectively -- averaging out to a 3% decline. This week, I see Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), and United Airlines (NYSE: UAL), as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • GlaxoSmithKline shares soar after Unilever bids for its consumer healthcare unit

    M&A news was greeting an otherwise quiet Monday for European investors with U.S. markets on holiday.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Bigger Gains Than the Market

    Superstar investor Cathie Wood is known for her winning stock picks. I'm talking about companies you can count on for performance over the long term. Wood's biggest funds have delivered gains of 180% or more over the past five years.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    The market has fallen out of love with growth stocks recently. Between high inflation, the omicron coronavirus variant, the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates and cut back on other economic stimulus initiatives, and underwhelming economic data, investors have had a litany of risk factors to consider. Here's the good news: With the market getting skittish about growth stocks as a broad category, there are promising companies caught up in the pullback that now trade at huge discounts.

  • Bitcoin Or Oil: What To Buy In 2022?

    2021 has been a stellar year for many asset classes, including oil, bitcoin and industrial metals, and many analysts believe that the aforementioned assets are poised for further gains in 2022