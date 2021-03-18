U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,962.75
    -11.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,084.00
    +67.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,071.25
    -130.25 (-0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,324.20
    -10.20 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.97
    -0.63 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.10
    +11.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    26.47
    +0.41 (+1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1956
    -0.0030 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.74
    -0.05 (-0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3967
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1830
    +0.3280 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,450.29
    +2,004.05 (+3.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,164.95
    +52.80 (+4.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,762.67
    -40.94 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,216.75
    +302.42 (+1.01%)
     

Financial API provider Brick is building the infrastructure for open banking in Southeast Asia

Catherine Shu
·3 min read

The adoption of financial apps is surging in Southeast Asian markets like Indonesia, the region’s most populous country. Founded by fintech veterans last year, Brick develops APIs that make it easier for tech companies to add identity verification and access financial data from their users. It is currently partnered with Indonesia’s seven largest banks, covering more than 90% of the country’s bank accounts, and plans to expand into all Southeast Asia countries.

More than three-fourths of Southeast Asia’s population is unbanked or underbanked, meaning that don’t have a bank account or access to traditional lending services. Brick will serve them as well, with products like mobile wallet and telcos APIs that are currently in beta and slated for launch next quarter.

The startup, which is now used by 250 developers and 35 tech companies, announced today it has raised new seed round. The amount of funding was undisclosed. Investors include investment firms Better Tomorrow Ventures, PT Prasetia Dwidharma, 1982 Ventures, Antler and Rally Cap Ventures, and angel backers like TrueLayer chief operating officer Shefali Roy, Cred chief executive officer Kunal Shah, Modalku CEO Reynold Wijaya, Carousell CEO Quek Siu Rui, and the founders of Nium, Xfers, Aspire, BukuWarung, ZenRooms and CareemPay.

Brick was founded in 2020 by chief executive officer Gavin Tan, an early employee at Aspire, a neobank for small- to mid-sized businesses, and chief technology Deepak Malhotra, previously co-founder of Indian neobank Slice and a former PayPal engineer.

Brick's APIs have been deployed by personal financial management, cloud accounting, lending, wealth management and neobank apps, and Tan told TechCrunch it also sees use cases in verticals like savings, stock trading and financial planning.

Tan said he began thinking of launching Brick while working at high-growth fintech startups in Southeast Asia, including Aspire, and encountering a lack of infrastructure that slowed product development.

“Without unified APIs like those provided by Brick, fintech developers have to spend months figuring out commercials, navigating differing tech standards and navigating differing data standards, before they are able to launch their app,” Tan said.

A diagram showing Brick&#39;s financial API offerings
A diagram showing Brick's financial API offerings

A diagram showing Brick's financial API offerings

Brick and other fintechs have benefited from strong support from Indonesian regulators. For example, Bank Indonesia published open banking API standards in 2020.

Tan said the standards “represents concrete government recognition of open banking principles, including consumer ownership of data and the necessity of their consent to transfer and use that data (which Tan describes as “a core principle that all our products adhere to”) and establishing a common language for banks and fintechs that enables the adoption of embedded finance. It also laid out implementation timelines for open APIs, beginning with payment initiation APIs in 2021, which Brick will launch later this year.

Brick works closely with Bank Indonesia and Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority and is participating in Bank Rakyat Indonesia’s Sembrani Wira accelerator program.

Visa is acquiring Plaid for $5.3 billion, 2x its final private valuation

The most obvious comparison for Brick is to Plaid, the financial API provider that helped enable the adoption of open banking and open finance in the United States, Canada and European countries. A key difference, however, is that Plaid serves markets where the majority of people have a bank account.

On the other hand, "in Southeast Asia, only 25% of adults regularly use a bank account,” Tan said. “For the 75% unbanked and underbanked adults, their data resides in alternative financial data sources.” To tap into that market, Brick is building APIs for alternative financial data sources, like mobile wallets, telcos, utility providers, e-commerce platforms, social security and tax offices.

The company is currently focused on product launches in Indonesia, and plans to start expanding into other high-growth fintech markets, including Singapore, the Philippines and Vietnam, later this year.

Mono, a startup that wants to build Plaid for Africa, gets backing from Y Combinator

Recommended Stories

  • Game Recap: Warriors 108, Rockets 94

    The Warriors defeated the Rockets, 108-94. Stephen Curry recorded 18 points, five rebounds and eight assists for the Warriors, while Draymond Green added 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the victory, his third triple-double of the season and the 27th of his career. Christian Wood tallied 21 points and nine rebounds for the Rockets in his return from injury. The Warriors improve to 21-20 on the season, while the Rockets fall to 11-28.

  • Ant, Vanguard-Backed Robo Adviser Hits 1 Million Users in China

    (Bloomberg) -- The robo-adviser service backed by Vanguard Group Inc. and Ant Group Co. has reached one million users, hitting a key milestone as the U.S. mutual fund giant bets its success in China on the joint venture.BangNiTou, which means “help you invest,” has become the most popular fund investment advisory service in China based on user number, the company said. Its 800 yuan ($123) minimum investment requirement helped attract user interest since it started in April last year.Vanguard announced this month that it would give up its stand-alone fund strategy, shifting resources to the joint venture for a bigger slice of China’s $3.2 trillion mutual fund sector. BangNiTou recommends a portfolio selected from 6,000 mutual funds, after assessing the user’s risk appetite and investment horizon.China’s robo-ad­vi­sory market is expected to reach $1.1 trillion in 2027, according to Research and Markets. Traditional financial institutions and a slew of fintech startups are gearing up to grab market share, including state-backed giants such as Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.Assets under management for BangNiTou jumped 60% to 6.9 billion yuan as the end of February from the end of last year, a person familiar with the matter has said.“China’s robo-advisory industry is still at an early stage. However, there is significant potential for rapid growth,” said Huang Hao, president of Ant’s digital finance business group.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lucid Motors sees a second life for its EV batteries in energy storage

    Lucid Motors has designed the battery packs in its luxury electric vehicle for two lives. The company, which is already experimenting with energy storage systems for commercial and residential customers, is also eyeing ways to repurpose batteries from its electric vehicles. While Lucid is still years from having to contend with a large number of used batteries —  its first EV, the luxury Lucid Air sedan, isn't coming to market until the second half of 2021 — the company is already planning how to give them a second life them in a yet-to-be-launched energy storage business.

  • Oil Risks Worst Losing Run in More Than a Year as Rally Frays

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s rally in 2021 has hit a rocky patch after U.S. stockpiles rose and the International Energy Agency said supplies are plentiful.West Texas Intermediate retreated for a fifth straight day, putting the U.S. benchmark on course for the longest losing run in more than a year. Brent also declined in London, with traders assessing global supply risks alongside a patchy recovery in consumption even as the coronavirus pandemic ebbs.In a fresh blow, the market for physical barrels in Asia is showing signs of weakness, with muted buying from some in China. Spot differentials for cargoes set to be loaded in April or May from the Middle East and Russia -- which make up a large portion of the oil used by Asian refiners -- have dipped.Oil prices have backtracked this week despite the surprise OPEC+ decision earlier this month to extend output cuts, and the vaccine breakthroughs that had underpinned a narrative of a tightening market. OPEC and its allies could quickly deploy spare capacity to quash rallies, the IEA said in a report, while adding that demand won’t return to pre-virus levels until 2023.“Oil could trade in a range for the moment,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. While the rise in U.S. crude stockpiles probably soured near-term sentiment, “given the pace of global vaccination and economic recovery, we remain bullish on the energy complex,” said Lee.Oil’s outlook hinges in large part on the scope for further gains in consumption as nations battle the pandemic. Among positive signals, Japan’s government will recommend that the Tokyo area emergency be lifted on March 21. Still in Brazil, Covid-19 cases are expanding by record numbers, crimping activity.The renewed weakness in prices may vindicate the Saudi Arabian-led decision by OPEC+ at the alliance’s last meeting to extend supply curbs through April. The group next gathers on April 1 to set production levels for May.U.S. crude inventories rose 2.4 million barrels to top half a billion barrels, the highest level since December. The surge follows extended outages at refineries after the February freeze, while shale output rebounded more quickly.Oil traders and others across resources will track a meeting starting later Thursday between top U.S. and Chinese officials in Alaska. Should the session go well, Beijing may seek a meeting next month between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, people familiar with the situation said.Brent’s prompt timespread was 44 cents in backwardation. While that’s a bullish pattern -- with near-term prices higher than those further out -- it’s down from 63 cents a week ago.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coupang Pares IPO Surge Before Insiders Get Early Shot to Sell

    (Bloomberg) -- Coupang Inc. insiders may be poised to unload shares on Thursday, thanks to an unusual provision that’s allowing them to seize on early gains a little over a week after the company’s initial public offering.By Monday, shares of the South Korean e-commerce giant had surged 44% since the March 10 IPO. But they have since given back some gains, dropping as much as 4% Wednesday, the last day before early investors in the company are free to sell some of their stakes.That’s because a rare provision in the deal’s prospectus allows them to bypass what’s typically a six-month lockup period. The company deliberately excluded an unusual amount of investors from buying shares in the IPO, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, prompting speculation about whether Coupang’s deal was priced artificially low to ensure quick gains for early investors.The shares must continue trading above $35 for the expiry to be triggered, according to securities filings. They’re currently well above that limit, hovering near $46.Next week, most pre-IPO shareholders will also be released from their lockup agreements if the stock is trading for at least $46.55.Read more: Coupang’s Pop Positions Insiders for Oddly Fast ExitFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sheltered from virus, Kauai plans cautious return to tourism

    As the coronavirus ravaged other parts of the U.S., residents of this rural Pacific island watched safely from afar. Kauai, one of the world’s most sought-after vacation destinations, has been nearly impossible to visit for most of the past year, with officials bucking pressure to ease quarantine rules as the state’s economy tanked. As a result, Hawaii’s least populated county has been one of the safest places to be.

  • Hong Kong rises to fourth in global financial centre rankings on the back of strong IPO market, mainland stock links

    Hong Kong improved its standing among global financial centres in a newly released study, thanks to the popularity of its stock market and many cross-border trading schemes with mainland China, officials said. Hong Kong ranked fourth in the 29th edition of the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI) report, which is published by City of London's think tank Z/Yen Group in partnership with the Shenzhen-based research firm China Development Institute. New York maintained its top spot, followed by London and Shanghai. Singapore came in fifth and Beijing sixth. Tokyo dropped three places from fourth to seventh. Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China. "We are encouraged by the fact that Hong Kong has consistently been ranked among the top financial centres in the world since Global Financial Centres Index's debut in 2007," said Laurence Li Lu-jen, chairman of Financial Services Development Council, a Hong Kong government-funded body tasked with promoting the sector. Laurence Li Lu-jen, chairman of Financial Services Development Council. Photo: Jonathan Wong alt=Laurence Li Lu-jen, chairman of Financial Services Development Council. Photo: Jonathan Wong> The ranking, released twice a year in March and September, is based on a global online survey of over 10,774 respondents, who evaluate 126 cities on five areas of competitiveness. While Hong Kong ranked fourth in terms of business environment, human capital, infrastructure and reputation, it ranked fifth in financial sector development, said Mike Wardle, director and head of indices of Z/Yen Group, one of the authors of the report. "The achievement for Hong Kong is that it is firmly established among the leading world financial centres in a very competitive system. We expect this to continue to be the case going forward," Wardle said. Hong Kong's main board ranked second last year after Nasdaq, with companies raising over US$50 billion from IPOs, a year-on-year jump of 27 per cent. The city carried out a listing reform in 2018 to allow tech companies with weighted voting rights and pre-revenue biotech firms to list. "Hong Kong's financial markets have indeed performed very well over the last year," Christopher Hui Ching-yu, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury told a webinar on Wednesday, where he was joined by the authors of the report. "Despite challenges and uncertainties presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, our markets demonstrated resilience and robust performance in terms of IPO funds raised and trading volume." "Not only is Hong Kong a preferred international fundraising platform now, but it is also the world's second largest fundraising hub for biotech companies," Hui said. A total of 43 companies have raised a combined US$54 billion under the new listing regime. This includes Alibaba Group Holding, the owner of this newspaper, which raised US$12.9 billion from its secondary listing in November 2019. The trend continues this year with search engine Baidu launching a secondary share sale this week. Other proposals currently under consideration include cross-border trading schemes such as the ETF connect, wealth management connect and the south bound link of the bond connect. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • 'Harry Potter' actor Ralph Fiennes calls backlash against J.K. Rowling's trans comments 'disturbing'

    Fiennes portrayed the evil Voldemort in four of the "Harry Potter" films.

  • China’s Tuya Is Poised to Raise $915 Million in U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuya Inc., a software company backed by New Enterprise Associates and Tencent Holdings Ltd., is on track to raise $915 million in a U.S. initial public offering priced above its marketed range, said a person familiar with the matter.The company on Wednesday told prospective investors it would sell American depositary shares for $21 each, the person said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. Tuya had marketed 43.59 million shares for $17 to $20 each.At $915 million, the listing will be the second-biggest U.S. IPO this year by a Chinese company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, after RLX Technology Inc. raised $1.6 billion in January.The shares, representing one Class A common share, would give the company a market value of $11.8 billion based on the outstanding stock listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.IFR first reported the share price guidance on Wednesday. A company spokesperson declined to comment.The company’s cloud computing platform is used by businesses to deploy, connect and manage large numbers and different types of smart devices, according to its filings. Tuya said it plans to use the IPO proceeds for research and development, investment in tech and infrastructure and other general corporate purposes.Tuya had a net loss of $67 million on revenue of $180 million in 2020.The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp. and China International Capital Corp. The shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TUYA.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Top China Chipmaker Gets State Funds for $2.4 Billion Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. will build a $2.35 billion plant with funding from the government of Shenzhen, the first major project to emerge from China’s masterplan to match the U.S. and become more self-reliant as global chip supply dwindles.SMIC on Thursday warned that shortages could worsen this year and next and wallop Chinese businesses if the country doesn’t ramp up domestic capacity now. The company has agreed to a joint venture with the southern municipality in which it will develop and operate a chipmaking plant that can produce silicon of 28 nanometers or above, it said in a stock exchange filing. The partners aim to draw third-party investment, begin production by 2022 and eventually produce 40,000 12-inch wafers a month. Its shares rose as much as 3% in Hong Kong.China wants to build a coterie of technology giants that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. While specifics of that endeavor won’t emerge for months, Premier Li Keqiang has pledged to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips in the country’s latest five-year targets, laying out a technological blueprint to vie for global influence with the U.S.“The shortage in chip manufacturing capacity is very real and the situation could deteriorate in 2021 and 2022 if Chinese companies don’t speed up expansion,” SMIC Senior Vice President Zhang Xin told the SEMICON China conference in Shanghai.Beijing is moving swiftly to cut a dependence on the West for crucial components like chips, an issue that became more urgent after a global shortage of semiconductors worsened during the pandemic. Washington has also blacklisted major Chinese tech firms including SMIC, cutting it off from American technology while severely impairing its ability to procure the chipmaking gear it needs. It remains unclear whether the Biden administration might allow U.S. firms to resume selling to SMIC on a large scale, or ease up on pressuring allies in Europe and elsewhere to ringfence the Chinese company.Read more: How China’s Top Chipmaker Can Evade Trump’s Newest CrackdownTie-ups with the government may prove essential in achieving the country’s ambitions. Chinese chipmakers aim to progress past the more mature 28 nm nodes -- now used in industries from automaking to TVs -- but need billions of dollars and years of trial-and-error to get into more sophisticated semiconductors for gadgets like smartphones.Much of China’s hopes rest on making headway in burgeoning fields such as AI and third-generation chips: mainly made of materials such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride, they can operate at high frequency and in higher power and temperature environments, with broad applications in 5G, military-grade radar and electric vehicles.On Thursday, a key semiconductor industry official called on domestic chip giants to merge with their peers, creating national champions with the wherewithal to compete globally. Apart from SMIC, China’s other prominent chipmakers include state-backed memory giant Tsinghua Group, which is spending billions to expand capacity, and players such as Huawei Technologies Co.’s HiSilicon division and AI specialist Cambricon Technologies Corp.ByteDance Can Engrave Its Patriotism in Silicon: Tim Culpan“More industry integration is needed to improve our resistance to risk. M&A should be encouraged,” Ye Tianchun, vice director of the China Semiconductor Industry Association, told the conference.SMIC’s Shenzhen project would mark one of the few plants in the country focused on larger 12-inch rather than 8-inch wafers, which save on cost because more chips can be spliced from it, but are far more difficult to fabricate. SMIC already operates fabs or fabrication plants in four cities, including Beijing and Shanghai. It will own 55% of the proposed new plant, with a government-owned entity owning up to a 23% stake.“Silicon wafer is a fundamental raw material in semiconductor manufacturing, yet it is also one of the areas in China’s semiconductor supply chain that has the lowest level of local production, especially 12-inch silicon wafers,” Li Wei, executive vice president of the National Silicon Industry Group, a state-backed wafer manufacturer, said at the conference Wednesday.(Updates with SMIC executive’s comments from the second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Markets Step Over Landmines With ‘Pure Caffeine’ on Tap From Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- On Wednesday, Jerome Powell reiterated he is untroubled by the bond market’s spasms. Two more of his Federal Reserve colleagues predicted higher interest rates before 2024.Either might have been enough to launch markets into a fit just weeks ago. This time, stocks surged and yields slumped -- and the central bank’s larger message of enduring dovishness carried the day.While seven of 18 officials projected higher rates in 2023, up from five of 17 in December, Powell’s assurance that the view is still in the minority fueled a rebound in the Nasdaq 100, which had been battered by a selloff in Treasuries. Yields on 10- and 30-year bonds eased from their highest in over a year, soothed by Powell saying it’s not yet time even to begin discussing reducing the central bank’s asset purchases, which currently clock in at $120 billion per month.“With low rates through 2023, investors are salivating over at least two more years of pure caffeine for equity markets,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners.While the rise in Fed officials predicting a rate hike as early as 2023 was small, it caught the attention of markets, at least at first. Should the view catch on, “a reduction in asset purchases in 2022 might be assured,” wrote Ira Jersey, chief U.S. rates strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence.That helps explain why Treasury yields initially climbed after the decision was announced, in the eyes of WallachBeth Capital’s Ilya Feygin, though “this reasoning seems wrong and should be ignored,” he said. “Once the dust settles, we would expect 10 year notes at 1.60% or below.”The rolled-forward rate expectations were also paired with boosted forecasts for economic growth and the labor market. The median estimate for unemployment fell to 4.5% at the end of 2021 and 3.5% in 2023, while gross domestic product was seen expanding 6.5% this year, up from a prior projection of 4.2%.“The market had been assuming that upgraded growth and lowered unemployment forecasts would have to drive some discussion of tighter policy, but he sternly put the kibosh on any discussion of eventual tightening,” said Dan Suzuki, deputy chief investment officer at Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC. “Essentially, the message was, ‘let’s see how hot things can really get.’ I think the market liked that.”Risk assets also proved resilient to Powell’s latest brush-off of the lurch higher in Treasury yields. Just two weeks ago, equities buckled when Powell was deemed to express insufficient urgency about rising rates when he spoke in a Wall Street Journal interview. While saying he’d “be concerned by disorderly conditions in markets or persistent tightening in financial conditions,” he stopped short of doing or saying anything to rein them in.Fast forward to today and the language was basically identical, with the Fed chair adding: “The stance of monetary policy we have today we believe is appropriate. We think our asset purchases in their current form -- which is to say across the curve, $80 billion in Treasuries, $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities, on net -- we think that’s the right place for our asset purchases.”This time, equities evinced nary a peep of frustration.“It’s consistent with their view that they are fine with inflation running hotter than 2% for a period of time -- they’re now concerned about the average inflation,” said Elliott Savage, portfolio manager at YCG Investments. “While bond yields have risen they’re still at low historical levels.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World going through unprecedented chip shortage, China trade body says

    The world is going through an unprecedented chip shortage, Zhou Zixue, a senior official with the China Semiconductor Industry Association, said on Wednesday, after semiconductor sales grew 18% last year. "If you are an experienced player, you will remember that in 1999 there was a similar crisis in this industry, but it was way smaller," Zhou, chairman of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), said in remarks at SEMICON China. China is the world's largest buyer of semiconductors, but domestic production is marginal.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks reach records after Fed raises economic outlook, but suggests near-zero rates through 2023

    Stocks were mixed Wednesday morning as investors awaited a key monetary policy decision and updated economic outlook from the Federal Reserve

  • Toshiba Investors Back Hedge Fund’s Call to Probe AGM Voting

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors of Toshiba Corp. delivered a stern rebuke to management, passing a resolution put forward by an overseas-based hedge fund to investigate the fairness of voting at the 2020 annual shareholders’ meeting.The proposal by Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management, a secretive fund that is Toshiba’s largest shareholder, called for the appointment of independent investigators to probe voting at the company’s last AGM, where the fund says several investors were “unable to vote in a manner consistent with their intentions.”The success of the motion heaps pressure on Toshiba’s board -- which has struggled to win investors’ confidence since an accounting scandal resulted in the sale of its crown-jewel memory-chip business -- and also shows progress in a government-led push for better management and greater shareholder rights.Toshiba shares rose as much as 3.6% in Tokyo after the results of Thursday’s extraordinary shareholders’ meeting.A separate proposal by San Francisco’s Farallon Capital Management asking management to seek shareholder approval for how it uses capital was rejected. A breakdown of the results wasn’t immediately available.At many such meetings in Japan, management typically wins regardless thanks to the backing of the country’s institutional investors. But defeat for the board on Effissimo’s proposal puts chief executive officer Nobuaki Kurumatani, a company outsider from the banking sector appointed in the wake of the company’s tumultuous accounting scandals who barely won reelection in 2020, under pressure ahead of the next director elections to be held this summer.Voting IrregularitiesEffissimo, which was established by colleagues of the activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami, tried last year to have its co-founder Yoichiro Imai named to Toshiba’s board, along with other directors. When that proposal was rejected and management’s own slate of directors appointed instead, it was seen as a setback for activists who sought more influence at the conglomerate after years of accounting scandals and business missteps.However, suspicion soon followed that the vote count had not been entirely above board. One shareholder with a 1.3% stake reported that its votes weren’t counted, despite being mailed several days before the deadline. In September, the Financial Times reported that Hiromichi Mizuno, the former chief investment officer of the Government Pension Investment Fund and a board member of Tesla, spoke to Harvard University’s endowment fund ahead of the vote, after which the fund abstained from voting.In a response to Bloomberg News, Mizuno questioned why people assumed Effissimo’s proposal refers to Harvard. Effissimo’s proposal doesn’t mention Harvard by name, referring only to a “large shareholder,” though in a presentation about the EGM the fund cites media reports that mention the university.The suspicions surrounding the voting prompted Effissimo to break years of silence and call for an extraordinary general meeting, seeking “reassurance that there has not been an assault on the integrity of shareholder voting.”In a statement after the decision, Effissimo called on Toshiba management to cooperate with the investigation that will now be set up.“Toshiba’s management should respect the fact that independent investigators have been appointed by the company’s ultimate decision-making body, the general meeting of shareholders, and fully cooperate to resolve unanswered questions to restore shareholder confidence,” the statement said.Before the vote, Toshiba said it saw “no validity or reasonable grounds” to further investigate the matter by electing investigators given that its audit committee has already examined it. It said conducting an “unnecessary investigation” into the voting issue would disrupt the day-to-day operation of Toshiba and have a significant impact on the running of the company.Capital PlansDays after Effissimo submitted its request in December, Farallon -- another fund that usually keeps a low profile -- joined the calls for a shareholder vote, this time asking management to seek shareholder approval for how it plans to allocate capital.The U.S. hedge fund, which is the second-largest shareholder with a 5.8% stake, said there was a “lack of trust” between shareholders and management. It accused Toshiba of reneging on commitments detailed in a 2018 plan on how it would use its funds, and expressed concern about management’s plans to deploy its capital for M&A.Toshiba denied any major alterations to its capital allocation plans.“No changes have been made to the policies since the formulation of the ‘Toshiba Next Plan’” in 2018, the company said in a March 16 presentation. Farallon’s proposal to return cash to shareholders if they don’t approve spending plans “will completely destroy all seeds for medium-to-long-term growth.”Despite the proposal being rejected, Thursday’s votes send “a clear message to the Toshiba Board and executive team: shareholders expect increased transparency and accountability,” Farallon said in a statement after the decision. The best way forward for Toshiba’s share price is “to improve corporate governance and embrace true engagement with its shareholders,” the statement said.Corporate BellwetherRegardless of the results, the controversy has put the company, once synonymous with the global ascent of corporate Japan, back in the spotlight. It narrowly avoided delisting in 2017 after multibillion-dollar losses at its Westinghouse U.S. nuclear unit pushed liabilities beyond its level of assets, and the confrontation comes just months after it won promotion back to the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s first section.Once the world’s second-largest memory-chip maker after Samsung Electronics Co., it was forced to sell its prized semiconductor business and take an infusion of cash from a large contingent of more vocal shareholders -- a step which eased funding concerns but also led to the increased scrutiny that came to a head on Thursday.Proxy firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis both advised investors to vote for Effissimo’s proposal to appoint three individuals to investigate the vote at 2020’s meeting. The California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest public pension fund in the U.S., also backed the proposal.The proxy advisers were split on Farallon’s proposal: Glass Lewis recommended voting for it, while ISS advised against, saying it is “overly prescriptive.”(Updates with Effissimo statement in 12th pargraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Volkswagen looks to electric vehicles, cost cuts for profit recovery

    Volkswagen is confident that cost cuts will help it raise profit margins in the coming years, the world's second-largest carmaker said on Tuesday, a day after outlining an ambitious electric mobility expansion. "Our good performance in 2020, a year dominated by crisis, will give us momentum for accelerating our transformation," Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a statement. Volkswagen aims to more than double deliveries of electric vehicles to 1 million this year, it said, adding it would also apply a standardised platform model introduced for vehicle production years ago to software, batteries and charging.

  • Pump prices join oil's wild ride but risk slamming brakes on recovery

    With oil prices surging as producers curb supply, fuel prices in many countries have hit multi-year and even all-time highs despite the pandemic knocking demand by millions of barrels per day. The high prices at the pump could hamper a slow and fragile economic recovery as they contribute to inflation and strip consumers of cash to spend, especially in developing countries where the impact of the pandemic remains acute. Oil prices have risen by more than 30% this year.

  • Gold eases on firm dollar, yields as Fed verdict looms

    Gold prices fell on Wednesday, hurt by elevated U.S. bond yields and a firmer dollar, as markets turned their attention to the outcome of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting later in the day. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,727.49 per ounce by 1301 EDT. Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields scaled a new 13-month high, sapping non-yielding gold's appeal.

  • Canada asks court to dismiss two of Huawei CFO Meng's arguments in extradition case

    Canada has called for two of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's main arguments in her fight against U.S. extradition to be dismissed, saying her claims are not backed with evidence and one issue has been ruled on, court documents released on Tuesday showed. Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a warrant from the United States, where she faces charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions. Meng, who has said she is innocent, has since been on house arrest in Vancouver.

  • S&P 500 and Dow end at record highs after Fed projects stronger economy

    The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at record highs on Wednesday after the Fed predicted a fast economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and said it would maintain its interest rate at close to zero. It was the first time the Dow closed above 33,000 points. In its statement following its two-day policy meeting, the Federal Reserve projected a rapid jump in U.S. economic growth and inflation this year as the COVID-19 crisis winds down, and repeated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero for years to come.

  • VW Soars Most Since Famous Short Squeeze on Plans to Beat Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG shares surged the most since a historic short squeeze a dozen years ago after back-to-back days of briefings on how it plans to supplant Tesla Inc. as the global electric vehicle leader.VW’s common stock soared as much as 29% on Tuesday after the company announced plans to standardize key technologies across its sprawling industrial empire and generate scale effects that both Tesla and established automakers are unlikely to match. On Monday, VW said it would build six battery factories in Europe alone.The stock move is reminiscent of a short squeeze that briefly made VW the world’s most valuable company in 2008. VW’s three dominant holders - the Porsche and Piech family, the German state of Lower Saxony and Qatar -- hold 90% of common stock. VW’s preference shares, which have a much larger free float and are more widely traded, rose as much as 9.3% in Frankfurt trading.VW aims to become the global EV leader by 2025 at the latest, though reaching its target of 1 million electric and plug-in hybrid deliveries this year could put the company within striking distance of Tesla. Those big ambitions appear to be getting the attention of retail investors who have bid up U.S. stocks speculated about on Reddit and other social media forums early this year.“We will accelerate our transformation journey in 2021 and beyond,” Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess told reporters. VW’s newly formed management board “is set to unleash value,” he said.Diess, 62, has been overhauling VW’s vast operations to free up funds for spending on the battery and software capabilities that made Tesla the world’s most valuable automaker last year. He was concerned until recently, telling Bloomberg News in January that the capital markets’ dim view on the company put it at a disadvantage.The outsize gain in VW’s common stock relative to preference shares is partly driven by U.S. retail investor buying and high short interest, according to Ken Menager, a special situations strategist at Avalon Capital. VW’s American Depositary Receipts are based on the common-share listing in Germany.“Volkswagen is turning electric, poised to overtake Tesla’s battery-electric vehicle crown in 2023 and catch up on software by 2025, a view the market is only now developing,” Michael Dean, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, wrote in a report. “Educating investors about its battery tech -- it aims to cut cell costs by 50% via the rollout of solid-state batteries -- and software should also reap rewards.”Porsche SqueezeThe last time VW witnessed a similar stock surge was when Porsche’s attempt to take over the company led to a short squeeze resulting in a series of investor lawsuits.Porsche’s plan to acquire its much bigger rival faltered when the global financial crisis hit. To save Porsche from bankruptcy, VW ended up buying the sports-car maker over the course of several years, leaving only a publicly traded holding company whose main asset is VW shares.One of the catalysts for VW’s recent share rise has been speculation the company could consider a separate listing of Porsche. Diess poured cold water on those hopes Tuesday, saying there is “no immediate need” for a stock offering of what is VW’s most profitable brand. VW largely will finance its overhaul from its robust cash flows, the CEO said.Platform ApproachVW is planning to hone its common-platform approach to leveraging economies of scale across its stable of 12 brands to deploy technologies including software, batteries and charging infrastructure.The company intends to boost its software operation’s headcount to 10,000 as it develops automated-driving features and in-car operating systems. The hiring push would make VW one of Europe’s largest software firms behind SAP SE, improving its chances of catching up to Tesla and countering the risks posed by technology companies such as Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.VW also released detailed annual results across its business units for the first time:Operating profit at VW’s namesake passenger-car brand plummeted to 454 million euros in 2020, from 3.8 billion euros in 2019The Audi division, which leads the group’s software expansion, saw operating profit decline to 2.7 billion euros from 4.5 billion eurosPorsche, the group’s most profitable brand, emerged from the pandemic largely unscathed with 4 billion euros in operating profit, compared with 4.2 billion euros in the previous yearLast month, VW said it expects profitability to improve this year. It kept its dividend proposal unchanged even as analysts braced for a cut, and said rising vehicle deliveries will push up revenue up significantly. By 2025 at the latest, VW wants to generate an operating return on sales of 7% to 8%.(Updates with strategist’s comment in the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.