U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.19
    +16.56 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,609.34
    +152.03 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,121.68
    -7.41 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.77
    +13.85 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +1.29 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.80
    +12.30 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.48 (+2.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1654
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3826
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3200
    -0.0400 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,893.24
    +1,937.52 (+3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,538.50
    +57.70 (+3.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Financial Benefit Services and Higginbotham Combine

·2 min read

Employee Benefits Firm in Richardson, Texas, Joins the State's Largest Independent Insurance Firm

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Benefit Services (FBS), an independent employee benefits firm in Richardson, Texas, specializing in the public school market, has joined Higginbotham, an independent insurance and financial services firm with offices in 10 states and ranked as one of the largest brokers in the U.S.

Higginbotham is a top 20 independent insurance, financial and HR services firm nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/Higginbotham)
Higginbotham is a top 20 independent insurance, financial and HR services firm nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/Higginbotham)

Higginbotham is strategically growing to expand its footprint and increase its service capability by partnering with other independent agencies that have strong reputations in their local markets, a desire to keep growing by tapping into Higginbotham's single source solution and a cultural match.

Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid said, "FBS is the leading benefits broker for public schools in Texas, opening the opportunity for Higginbotham to serve the commercial insurance needs of nearly half of the state's public school market. Our partnership will enhance the relationships FBS has with its clients by adding the value that comes with a broker that can do it all."

The agreement gives FBS the capacity to offer new lines of coverage and services through Higginbotham's vast resources while still maintaining its approach to benefit solutions. President of FBS Kyle James said, "The core values at FBS will always remain consistent, focusing on providing exceptional customer service, operating with integrity and respect, while serving others above ourselves. With Higginbotham, FBS has found a long-term strategic partner with the same passion and focus on delivering exceptional employee benefit products and services."

Higginbotham named Kyle James a managing director and chief operating officer of FBS, and he will continue leading FBS with Managing Director Coby James, Vice President of Client Services Cathy Alaniz and the existing FBS team.

About FBS
For more than 30 years, FBS has advised clients in every aspect of employee benefits, developing innovative solutions to attract and retain valued employees. The firm is founded on the principles of integrity, trust and unmatched customer service. FBS provides a complete benefit solution through benefit consulting, benefit administration and online benefit enrollment services. Through this comprehensive approach, FBS is positioned to assist clients in creating value, education and superior benefit platforms for employees. Visit www.fbsbenefits.com for more information.

About Higginbotham
Employee owned and customer inspired, Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR services. The firm was established in 1948 and ranks by revenue as the nation's 20th largest independent insurance firm. Serving thousands of businesses and individuals through locations across 10 states, Higginbotham's approach to finding insurance, employee benefit and risk management solutions is more individual and less institutional. By understanding customer priorities, eliminating inefficiencies and committing to transparency, Higginbotham is a place that leads with values so value leads. Visit higginbotham.com for more information.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/financial-benefit-services-and-higginbotham-combine-301405121.html

SOURCE Higginbotham

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax falls on production delay report, but this analyst expects good sales in the future

    Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh discusses the latest developments in the vaccine space, the state of biotech and why he thinks despite the recent selloff in Novavax, the company will deliver good sales in 2023 and beyond.

  • Analyst calls Coinbase a 'must own' stock, sees price going to $600

    Lisa Ellis, MoffettNathanson Senior Equity Analyst, discusses Coinbase's new partnership with Facebook for new 'Novi' cryptocurrency wallet.

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Pinterest soars as PayPal reportedly mulls acquisition

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick discusses Pinterest stock surge amid reports that PayPal is mulling its acquisition.

  • Tesla notches strong Q3 profits

    Tasha Keeney, ARK Invest Analyst, takes a look behind Tesla's quarterly earnings and talks about what might give the automaker an advantage in electric vehicles.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Novavax vaccine delays slump stock, Abbott Labs raises guidance, Biogen beats Q3 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Brian Cheung and Julie Hyman break down how Novavax, Biogen, and Abbott Labs are faring in Wednesday’s market

  • Wells Fargo Loses $7 Billion Advisor Amid Falling Headcount

    The advisor joined Insigneo, an independent broker-dealer that has picked off talent from Wells Fargo following the bank’s decision to cease serving international wealth management clients.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • Biden revises proposal to have IRS monitor bank accounts more closely. Here’s how it would work

    After uproar over a proposal to have banks tell the Internal Revenue Service about their customers’ annual cash-flow information, the Biden administration and congressional Democrats unveiled a new, pared-down proposal on Tuesday. Now the question is whether this version of the proposed reporting requirement, which would kick in at the $10,000 mark instead of covering transactions above a $600 threshold, will, if it passes, win over critics and help the IRS catch tax cheats. In the Biden administration’s bid to ensure rich households pay their full tax bill, they proposed months ago that bank, loan and investment accounts report to the IRS on their customers’ aggregate “inflow” and “outflow” above the $600 point on a yearly basis.

  • Watch out: These estate tax moves could be banned within days

    If you’ve got an estate worth more than $6 million—or $12 million if you’re married—and you’re working out how to minimize taxes when you die, then you should run, not walk, to a lawyer to put your plan in motion. Not only is the tax bill on Capitol Hill planning to close various “loopholes” and limit exemptions, but in some cases those loopholes will close, not at the end of the year, but the moment President Joe Biden signs the bill into law. As some of these clever maneuvers can take at least two weeks just to set up, the time to make a move is now.

  • 1 Big Reason This Coffee Company's Value Is Soaring

    After launching with an approximate $3 billion valuation, coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) continues flexing its market cap muscles. Unlike many IPOs, whose share price spikes briefly and then slumps in profit-taking, Dutch Bros' market capitalization has grown more than threefold since its debut at $23 a share on Sept. 15. The momentum seems to be causing a feedback loop of new investment, while Wall Street analysts are giving the newly public company a slew of bullish ratings.

  • Lam Research Tops Earnings Goal But Sales, Outlook Light

    Semiconductor equipment supplier Lam Research beat estimates for earnings in the September quarter but missed on sales.

  •  Facebook plans to change its name to help the company rebrand: rpt

    Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is expected to discuss Facebook's name change as part of the company's rebrand, according to Verge. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley weighs in.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • IBM stock drops 5% after revenue miss, in-line earnings

    International Business Machines Corp. shares fell in the extended session Wednesday after the company's revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations.

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock