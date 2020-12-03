U.S. markets open in 5 hours 56 minutes

Financial calendar 2021 for FirstFarms A/S

FirstFarms A/S
·1 min read

FirstFarms A/S’ Board of Directors has adopted the following financial calendar for 2021:

  • 25 March 2021 Annual report 2020

  • 27 April 2021 Annual general meeting

  • 26 May 2021 Interim financial report 1 January – 31 March 2021

  • 25 August 2021 Interim financial report 1 January – 30 June 2021

  • 24 November 2021 Interim financial report 1 January – 30 September 2021

Proposals from the shareholders for discussion on the annual general meeting 27 April 2021 shall be in the Board of Directors’ possession at the latest 16 March 2021.


Best regards,
FirstFarms A/S


For further information:
Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on telephone +45 75 86 87 87.


About FirstFarms:
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

Attachment


  • Salesforce slumps 8.5% as its post-Slack selloff continues

    Shares of Salesforce traded lower today, despite the company hosting a multi-hour keynote that included a buffet of Marc Benioff. Essentially, since the Salesforce-Slack deal reached the ears of the public, shares of the CRM giant have fallen, while shares of the enterprise social upstart have risen sharply. Salesforce is paying more for the company than it had been worth, the premium to its prior value constituting its argument that Slack's investors should approve the deal.

  • Tesla Gets Goldman Sachs Upgrade With $780 Price Target

    Goldman Sachs is turning bullish on Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock on increased electric vehicle adoption and battery prices falling quicker than expected.The Tesla Analyst: Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney upgraded Tesla from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $455 to $780.The Tesla Thesis: If Tesla maintains its share of the EV market in the mid-to-high 20% range, it could reach 15 million units by 2040, or 20 million in case of an upside scenario, Delaney theorized, as reported by CNBC Wednesday.The analysts at Goldman Sachs said in the note that if the industry continues its shift towards EVs at a quicker pace than they anticipate or if the Elon Musk-led company is able to take a share in the market then they believe that Tesla would reach the forecasted volumes more quickly.Tesla stock has risen nearly 580% on a year-to-date basis.Delaney also noted that the EV cost disparities with gasoline-powered cars and trucks, as reported by Bloomberg. "Battery prices are falling faster than we previously expected, which improves the economics of EV ownership."Why It Matters: Goldman Sachs' current price target is reportedly the highest among the major analysts, noted CNBC.The bank had downgraded Tesla stock in June, citing concerns regarding demand and production in the second half of 2020 but said Wednesday that it had been "incorrect." Recently, Goldman Sachs analyst Fei Fang raised price targets on Tesla's Chinese rivals Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) and Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO), citing the growing share of EVs in the Chinese auto market.Last month, CNBC host Jim Cramer acknowledged that he was wrong about Tesla being a "cult stock," -- adding "they have left the old-school automakers in the dust."Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 2.7% lower at $568.82 on Wednesday and gained 2.48% in the after-hours session to $582.93.Related Link: Tesla's Stock Will Be Added To S&P 500 All At OnceClick here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Nov 2020WedbushMaintainsNeutral Nov 2020Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight Nov 2020B of A SecuritiesMaintainsNeutral View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Elon Musk Says Tesla Open To Merger With Legacy Automakers But Won't Attempt Hostile Takeover * Tesla Being 'Safest Car On The Planet' Has Something To Do With Elon Musk's Crashing History, Aricomoto CEO Theorizes(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • US Congress Clears Bill That Threatens To Delist Chinese Titans Like Alibaba, Pinduoduo, Nio Over Audit Compliance

    The U.S. House of Representatives has unanimously approved legislation that would allow for the delisting of Chinese companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) unless they meet audit standards in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.What Happened: The legislation passed the Senate with bipartisan support in May and will next go to the desk of the outgoing President Donald Trump, who is widely expected to sign it into law.Chinese companies along with their auditors will have three years from the passage of the law to be compliant with the U.S. bill's provisions before delisting is carried out.While companies from China have raised capital in the U.S., the East Asian country does not allow U.S. regulators to verify the audits of such firms, as per the Journal."Without this bill, the Chinese have been just stonewalling us, and we certainly shouldn't make it easier for a Chinese company to get American capital than an American company," said Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.), a sponsor of the legislation.Why It Matters: If Chinese companies such as JD.com, Inc (NASDAQ: JD), and Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) do exit U.S. markets it could hurt both the Intercontinental Exchange, Inc (NYSE: ICE)-owned New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ), which collect fees for listing from the companies and benefit from trading volumes, the Journal noted.Electric vehicle companies such as Nio, Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) will also have to comply with the provisions of the bill. A Nio spokesperson told Barron's that the company was aware of the situation and has become compliant over the past few months. Chinese officials have voiced criticism of the bill, claiming it would harm the capital markets, the Journal reported separately. Price Action: On Wednesday, Alibaba shares closed 1.02% lower at $261.32, JD.Com shares closed 1.15% lower at $84.38, and Li Auto shares closed 0.32% lower at $34.75. On the same day, Nio shares rose 5.78% higher at $47.98, Xpeng shares rose 7.38% at $56 and Pinduoduo shares closed 5.51% higher at $144.06.Photo courtesy: The Pop Culture Geek Network via FlickrSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Apple Names 15 Best iPhone, iPad Apps Of 2020 — Helpfulness In Pandemic Takes Center Stage * Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Gets UK Approval For Emergency Use(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • House Passes China Stocks Delisting Bill; Threat Grows For Alibaba, JD.com, Nio

    The House just passed the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. Will it lead to the delisting of Alibaba stock and other China stocks?

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Could Bloom in 2021

    We all want to be rid of the coronavirus, of course – and when it fades, the general economy is expected to bounce back. Getting to specifics, Credit Suisse Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Jonathan Golub sees economic momentum moderating post-pandemic, and sets a one-year target for the S&P 500 of 4,050, or 10.5% above current levels.Considering what investors can expect, Golub writes, “As we look toward 2022, the virus will be a fading memory, the economy robust, but decelerating, the yield curve steeper and volatility lower, and the rotation into cyclical largely behind us.”In the meantime, investors want to know where to put their money now – which means Wall Street’s analysts are also busy finding the stocks that are primed for gains in the next 12 months. Using TipRanks database, we’ve pulled the details on three stocks that combine a Strong Buy consensus rating with a Perfect 10 from the Smart Score -- a single-digit amalgamated score based on the collated data from TipRanks. These are stocks that have impressed the analysts – and show strong signs of near- to mid-term gains based on the data analysis algorithms.Nomad Foods (NOMD)We'll start in the food industry, the basic necessity we cannot do without. Nomad Foods is a UK-based distributor in the frozen foods niche, which has become a vital part of the modern food chain. Frozen foods offer variety, freshness, and relatively easy storage – all of which has brought Nomad over $2.4 billion in annual revenues.The COVID crisis prompted the public to eat at home more, and that was good for the grocery industry generally and frozen foods specifically. The company’s Q3 earnings, at 35 cents per share, are up 25% from one year ago. The company posted 576 million Euros (US$685 million) on the top line, implying a 12% yoy growth. Writing from BTIG, 5-star analyst Peter Saleh says, “[We] believe the company will continue to build on its lead in Western Europe's frozen food market. We expect recent lock downs could fuel a resurgence in organic sales growth as it did in 2Q20 and to a lesser extent in 3Q20. Looking ahead, we expect the company to lean into its plant-based offering to attract new customers while investing in marketing initiatives to retain customers that it gained during the pandemic.”Saleh rates NOMD a Buy, and sets a $30 price target to indicate his belief in a 26% upside for the next year. (To watch Saleh’s track record, click here)Overall, Nomad has 6 recent reviews, breaking down in a 5-to-1 split of Buy versus Hold. This makes the analyst consensus view a Strong Buy. The average price target is $28.33, for a 19% one-year upside from the current share price of $23.84. (See NOMD stock analysis on TipRanks)Rackspace Technology (RXT)Rackspace Technology is a cloud computing company out of Texas, offering data management and data security, across applications and at any scale. Rackspace’s customer base is global, and the company has offices in Australia, Singapore, India, Germany, and the UK.This cloud-tech innovator is newcomer in the stock markets, having held its IPO just this past August. The company sold 33.5 million shares at $21 each, the low end of the target range, and has been volatile since.The third quarter results were somewhat mixed for RXT. The company reported a 13% year-over-year gain in revenue, to $682 million, with a quarterly record of $315 million in bookings – an impressive 64% yoy gain. Net income, however, registered a 54-cent per share loss. That loss came even as Core Revenue – Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform combined – gained 18% compared to the year-ago quarter.Analysts are willing, for now, to forgive Rackspace’s slightly shaky entry into the stock markets. Covering this stock for Deutsche Bank, 5-star analyst Bryan Keane notes the company’s strong Core Revenue performance and adds, “…RXT delivered continued broad-based bookings momentum and further expansion of the pipeline (exceeding its sales target into Oct). As a result, RXT raised FY20 core pro-forma revenue growth guidance by ~50bps to ~14-15% implying an estimated ~2ppts of pro-forma organic growth acceleration at the mid-point into 4Q20 which we believe could have modest potential for upside based on recent bookings and retention trends.”To this end, Keane rates RXT a Buy, and his $26 price target implies a solid 45% one-year upside. (To watch Keane’s track record, click here)The Deutsche Bank view is in-line with Wall Street here; the analyst consensus on RXT is a unanimous Strong Buy, based on 5 positive reviews. The stock is selling for $17.85 and its $28 average price target suggests it has a 57% upside on the one-year time horizon. (See RXT stock analysis on TipRanks)EQT Corporation (EQT)Last but not least is EQT Corporation, an energy player in the natural gas market. In fact, it’s the largest natural gas producer in the US, with operations in the Appalachian Basin in the states of Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. The company holds lease and exploration rights more than 1 million acres, and has nearly 20 trillion cubic feet in proven reserves.Unfortunately, low energy prices have taken a toll here. Except for 1Q20, EQT has been posting net losses since the second quarter of last year. The most recent report, for Q3 2020, showed a net EPS loss of 15 cents per share. While the loss was less than expected by the analysts, it was deeper than the year-ago quarter.Despite the recurring quarterly losses, EQT shares are up an impressive 34% so far this year – and there are still 5 weeks left. The gains have completely erased losses taken at the start of the corona crisis, and reflect investor confidence in the gas industry as a vital utility. Among the bulls is Wells Fargo analyst Tom Hughes who wrote, "While northeast gas differentials continue to struggle in the shoulder season and weighed on 4Q20 guidance for realizations ahead of a potentially bullish backdrop for the commodity in 2021, EQT’s solid operational update for 3Q20 should help buoy investor confidence that the operational improvements at EQT since Mr. Rice and his team took over last year still have momentum.""EQT continues to work on its operating and financial metrics ahead of what should hopefully be a constructive macro environment," the analyst concluded.Accordingly, Hughes rates EQT shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and sets a price target of $21. This represents a 31% upside from current levels. (To watch Hughes’ track record, click here)EQT is another company with a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, this one based on 6 positive reviews. The stock is trading now for $14.49, and its $19.25 average price target suggests ~33% one-year upside potential. (See EQT stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Michael Burry Of 'The Big Short' Fame Confirms He's Shorting Tesla

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares dropped by 4% on Wednesday morning after Michael Burry, who was depicted by Christian Bale in 2015's "The Big Short," said he is shorting Tesla's stock.The Big Tesla Short: Burry is a former hedge fund manager who gained notoriety on Wall Street by predicting and profiting from the subprime mortgage crisis.Back in September, Burry tweeted about Tesla's lofty valuation and said the company relies on regulatory credit sales rather than auto sales to turn a profit.On Tuesday, Burry confirmed on Twitter that he is also putting his money where his mouth is."So, @elonmusk, yes, I'm short $TSLA, but some free advice for a good guy....Seriously, issue 25-50% of your shares at the current ridiculous price. That's not dilution. You'd be cementing permanence and untold optionality. If there are buyers, sell that TeslaSouffle," Burry tweeted Tuesday night.Related Link: Tesla Short Sellers Have Taken A B Hit This WeekMusk's Warnings: The souffle mention was a reference to a warning Musk issued this week to Tesla employees that Tesla's stock price "will immediately get crushed like a souffle under a sledgehammer" if Tesla doesn't reach the profitability Wall Street has already priced into the stock.Musk himself famously tweeted that "Tesla stock price is too high imo" back on May 1. Tesla's stock price has roughly quadrupled in the seven months since that warning.Benzinga's Take: Tesla's market cap has grown to be nearly the size of the entire legacy auto market despite the fact that Tesla represents only a small fraction of global auto sales, so it's understandable why short sellers like Burry see an opportunity.Burry is certainly not alone given that Tesla is the most-shorted stock in the world with total short interest of more than $22 billion, according to S3 Partners.Photo courtesy of Tesla. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Nikola Short Sellers Up 4M Following Reworked GM Deal * Citron Shorts Palantir, Calls Stock A 'Full Casino'(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 20 electric vehicle stocks outside of Tesla and Nio expected by analysts to rise the most over the next year

    Analysts favor companies that supply EV manufacturers or develop technology to support infrastructure and autonomous driving.

  • Snowflake Reported Huge Revenue Growth in Its First Quarterly Report. Here’s Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Snowflake shares are sagging in late trading Wednesday after the cloud-based data warehouse firm posted mixed results in its first earnings report as a public company. Expectations for the company have been sky high, leaving the stock vulnerable to a bout of profit-taking, which seems to be what’s unfolding in the wake of today’s earnings report. For the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, Snowflake posted total revenue of $159.6 million, up 119% from a year ago, with product revenue of $148.5 million, up 115%.

  • House Passes China Delisting Bill, Sending to Trump for Approval. What That Means for Investors.

    The bill could set the stage for delisting Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges if they don’t comply with audit rules.

  • Billionaire Jim Simons Places Bet on 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    A rising tide lifts all boats, as President John Kennedy said, and we’re seeing it now on Wall Street, as both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are near record high levels. The gains are broad-based and real, and reflect a growing optimism now that the election is behind us and a COVID-19 vaccine is in sight.So let’s look back, all the way to 1973, when economist Burton Malkiel told us that “a blindfolded monkey throwing darts at a newspaper’s financial pages could select a portfolio that would do just as well as one carefully selected by the experts.” He was pointing out the effect of random forces on a large enough sample – and the stock market, with over 7,000 publicly traded equities, and even more thousands of active traders working daily, is definitely a large enough sample.But that was before mathematician and code-breaker Jim Simons taught us all how to crunch the numbers. Simons recognized that people are not monkeys – and so have access to information that transcends random effects. He invented quantitative trading, and changed the investment landscape forever.And back in the present, Simons revealed in his most recent 13F filings three new stock positions that bear a closer look. These are buy-rated stocks that boast at least a 5% dividend yield and go up from there. We used TipRanks database to find out what else makes these picks so compelling.Plains GP Holdings (PAGP)First up is Plains GP, an oil and gas midstream holding company. Plains controls assets in the oil and gas transport sector, where it moves the hydrocarbons from the well head production sites to the refineries, storage tank farms, and transport facilities. The company assets include nearly 19,000 miles of pipelines, 8,000 crude oil railroad tankers, nearly 2,500 trucks and tractor-trailers, and, on the rivers, 20 transport tugs and 50 barges. These assets move oil and gas into and out of 148 million barrels worth of storage capacity.PAGP took a hard hit earlier this year from declines in the price of both oil and gas, and from reduced demand during the pandemic-inspired economic shutdowns. By Q2, revenue was down by more than half, to $3.23 billion. The Q3 top line shows the beginning of a recovery, with revenues coming in at $5.83 billion. Q3 EPS was flat sequentially, at 9 cents.The company’s stock price, as might be expected from the financial performance, has failed to gain much traction since it fell last winter at the start of the corona crisis. Shares in PAGP are down 52% so far this year.The low share price, however, presents investors with an opportunity. Clearly, Jim Simons would agree. His fund staked a position in PAGP by buying 1,045,521 shares of the stock. The holding is worth $8.44 million at the current share price.Plains GP has kept up its commitment to the dividend. The company cut the payment from 36 cents per share to 18 cents for the April payment, but has kept it at that level since then. The cut kept the yield from exploding as share price fell, and kept the payment affordable at current income levels. The current payment annualizes to 72 cents per common share, and gives a yield of 8.3%.Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins likes Plains for its ability to generate cash. He writes, “PAGP's cash flow profile has actually improved this year. While 2021 will see more headwinds to EBITDA than 2020, lower capex and cost-cutting measures implemented since the pandemic still drive an FCF inflection. We now model Plains generating an all-in FCF surplus [...] We continue to believe the partnership’s outlook is much better than recent investor sentiment in the stock."In line with these comments, Jenkins rates PAGP a Buy. His $9 price target suggests it has room to grow ~10% from current levels. (To watch Jenkins’ track record, click here)Overall, there are three recent reviews of PAGP on record, and all are Buys – making the analyst consensus here a unanimous Strong Buy. The stock is selling for $8.17, and its $10 average price target implies a one-year upside of 22%. (See PAGP stock analysis on TipRanks)Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)Next up, Granite Point Mortgage Trust, is a mortgage loan company serving a US customer base. The company invests in senior floating-rate commercial mortgages, as well as originating and managing such loans. The company’s portfolio is valued at more than $1.8 billion.GPMT is showing some solid messages in recent financial performance. The company beat the forecasts on earnings, reporting 27 cents per share against a 20-cent estimate, for a 35% beat. Revenues were up year-over-year, and the company finished the quarter with over $353 million in cash and cash equivalents.That foundation allowed GPMT to keep its dividend, although the company did adjust the payment to 20 cents per common share. At that rate, it annualizes to 80 cents and yields a hefty 8.3%. This compares favorably to financial sector peers – and is more than 4x higher than the average dividend found among S&P listed companies. Granite Point is another of Jim Simons’ new positions. The quant billionaire bought up 155,800 shares of this real estate investment trust (REIT), for a stake that’s now worth $1.48 million. Stephen Laws, covering this stock for Raymond James, sees GPMT as a potential winner for dividend investors. He writes, “We expect net interest income to continue to benefit from LIBOR loans in floors, and are increasing our core earnings estimates to reflect this. While GPMT reinstated the quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, the company still has roughly $29 million of undistributed taxable income at September 30. Given this, we anticipate a special dividend of $0.40 per share to be declared prior to year-end.”The 5-star analyst rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $11 price target implies 16% growth over the next months. (To watch Laws’ track record, click here)This is another stock with a unanimous analyst rating – although the two recent Buys make the consensus view a Moderate Buy. The average price target matches Laws’, at $11, and indicates a 16% upside from the current trading price of $9.60. (See GPMT stock analysis on TipRanks)Phillips 66 (PSX)Last on our list of Simons’ new purchases is Phillips 66, the oil and gas giant. With over $107 billion in annual revenues, and more than $58 billion in total assets, Phillips 66 is deeply involved in oil production, refining, and marketing. The company also has a large presence in the petrochemical industry.The low prices, economic shutdowns, and unpredictable demand have put pressure on PSX’s share price this year, and the stock has only partly rebounded from last winter’s swoon. PSX is down 40% year-to-date, but it’s up 54% from its late-March trough.In the third quarter, Phillips 66 saw an EPS loss of 1 cent – but that was far better than the 80-cent lost which had been forecast. Revenues for the quarter came in at $15.93 billion, up 45% from the previous quarter.The company pays out 90 cents per common share, and has an 8-year history of keeping a reliable payment with occasional increases. The annualized payment of $3.60 gives a yield of 5.4%, well above the utility sector average yield of 3.3%.Simons, for his part, was impressed enough by this stock to purchase 120,800 shares. That’s a holding now worth $7.47 million.In his note on PSX, Scotiabank’s Paul Cheng notes several key points, including some that may seem counterintuitive. “Passing of Election Day may actually trigger new buying in the group even with a Biden win. Contrary to the widespread belief, the sector has historically outperformed the general market in the first year of a new Democrat Administration… Cyclical sectors could be in demand again as investors re-focus their attention from the election to vaccine availability,” Cheng opined. The analyst added, "...relative to other refiners, PSX should benefit more from a rising oil price environment given their large chemical and NGL operations."To this end, Cheng rates PSX an Outperform (i.e. Buy). He sets a $79 price target, indicating an upside potential of 25% for the next 12 months. (To watch Cheng’s track record, click here)All in all, Phillips 66 get a broad-based thumbs-up from Wall Street – as clear from the 11 Buy ratings on the stock, giving it a Strong Buy analyst consensus. (See PSX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • House Passes China Delisting Bill. What That Means for NIO, Li Auto, and XPeng Stock.

    The House of Representatives on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill that sets the stage for delisting Chinese companies, including electric-vehicle makers. Their shares are down in after-hours trading.

  • Investors wanted Nikola to be the next Tesla. It's not.

    Investors were hoping alternative-energy vehicle upstart Nikola would be the next Tesla. But controversy and a disappointing deal with GM prove it's not.

  • Dow Jones Up 3,700 Points From October Low; Time To Sell These Hot Growth Stocks?

    Stocks today generally traded in a relatively tight band, yet the Dow Jones Industrial Average showed a bullish reversal.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Biden Makes China Pledge, Senior Democrat Outlines Stimulus Hope

    The Dow Jones rallied after President-elect Joe Biden said he will not immediately remove the tariffs imposed on China by President Donald Trump.

  • Jim Cramer: Here Comes the 'Pent-Up Demand' Bull Market

    The great news about the pent-up demand rally? While these stocks have been creeping up they are now going to explode higher.

  • Pfizer Jumps After Nabbing First-Ever Coronavirus Vaccine Approval

    Pfizer stock jumped early Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company's BioNTech-partnered coronavirus vaccine gained authorization in the U.K. Also, Merck sold its investment in Moderna.

  • The 6 Best CRISPR Stocks to Buy Today

    Gene-editing tech like CRISPR is the key to unlocking medical innovations. Mapping the human genome was the first step in unraveling the secrets of genetics, and today the pinnacle of that research is what's known as CRISPR technology. CRISPR is short for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats, a fancy way of describing very precise genetic engineering that may be the key to curing a variety of genetic disorders.

  • Will Microsoft fire back at Salesforce after its $27.7 billion Slack deal?

    Microsoft may not even yawn at Salesforce's big deal for Slack, says Wall Street.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stimulus Deal Hopes Revive; CrowdStrike Leads 3 Earnings Breakouts; Tesla Stock Pops

    After lawmakers revived stimulus deal hopes, CrowdStrike led big earnings movers late. Tesla stock rose on an analyst upgrade.

  • Column: Canceling student debt should be a slam dunk. Here's why

    There should be nothing controversial about canceling student debt