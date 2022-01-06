U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

Lacroix Group
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.



PRESS RELEASE

06/01/2022

Financial calendar 2022

LACROIX announces its schedule of financial publications for the year 2022 (after market close):

  • 4th quarter & full-year 2021 revenue: 14 February 2022

  • Full-year results 2021: 23 March 2022

  • Shareholders Meeting: 6 May 2022

  • 1st quarter 2022 revenue: 9 May 2022

  • 2nd quarter & half-year 2022 revenue: 25 August 2022

  • Half-year results 2022: 29 September 2022

  • 3rd quarter 2022 revenue: 7 November 2022

Find financial information in our Investors’ Zone
https://www.lacroix-group.com/investors

About LACROIX

Convinced that technology should contribute to making our living environments simpler, more sustainable and safer, LACROIX supports its customers in the construction and management of intelligent living ecosystems, thanks to connected equipment and technologies.

As a publicly-listed family-owned mid-cap, with a turnover of €441 million in 2020, LACROIX combines the essential agility required to innovate in an ever-changing technological sector with the ability to industrialise robust and secure equipment, cutting-edge know-how in industrial IoT solutions and electronic equipment for critical applications and the long-term vision to invest and build for the future.

LACROIX designs and manufactures its customers’ electronic equipment, in particular in the automotive, home automation, aeronautical, industrial and health sectors. LACROIX also provides safe, connected equipment for the management of critical infrastructures such as smart roads (street lighting, traffic signs, traffic management, V2X) and the management and operation of water and energy systems.
Drawing on its extensive experience and expertise, the Group works with its customers and partners to build the connection between the world of today and the world of tomorrow. It helps them to create the industry of the future and to make the most of the opportunities for innovation that surround them, supplying them with the equipment for a smarter world.

Contacts



LACROIX
COO & Executive VP Finance
Nicolas Bedouin
info@lacroix-group.com
Tel.: 02 72 25 68 80





ACTIFIN
Press Relations
Jennifer Jullia
jjullia@actifin.fr
Tel.: 01 56 88 11 19





ACTIFIN
Financial Communication
Simon Derbanne
sderbanne@actifin.fr
Tel.: 01 56 88 11 11

Attachment


