Financial calendar 2023 for the companies of the Nykredit Group

Nykredit Realkredit A/S
·1 min read
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

21 November 2021

Financial calendar 2023 for the companies of the Nykredit Group

8 February
Publication of Annual Reports 2022 and announcements of Financial Statements of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S (in Danish only) and the Nykredit Bank Group.

23 March
Annual General Meeting of Totalkredit A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.

23 March
Annual General Meeting of Nykredit Bank A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.

23 March
Annual General Meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.

12 May
Publication of Q1 Interim Report 2023 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group.

16 August
Publication of H1 Interim Reports 2023 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S (in Danish only) and the Nykredit Bank Group.

9 November
Publication of Q1-Q3 Interim Report 2023 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group.
                                                                                                                                           

Contact
Nykredit Press Relations, tel +45 27 58 95 88.

