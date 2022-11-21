Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

21 November 2021

Financial calendar 2023 for the companies of the Nykredit Group



8 February

Publication of Annual Reports 2022 and announcements of Financial Statements of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S (in Danish only) and the Nykredit Bank Group.

23 March

Annual General Meeting of Totalkredit A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.

23 March

Annual General Meeting of Nykredit Bank A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.

23 March

Annual General Meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.

12 May

Publication of Q1 Interim Report 2023 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group.

16 August

Publication of H1 Interim Reports 2023 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S (in Danish only) and the Nykredit Bank Group.

9 November

Publication of Q1-Q3 Interim Report 2023 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group.





Contact

Nykredit Press Relations, tel +45 27 58 95 88.

Attachment



