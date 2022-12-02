Financial calendar 2023 for FirstFarms A/S

FirstFarms A/S

FirstFarms A/S’ Board of Directors has adopted the following financial calendar for 2023:

24 March 2023 Annual report 2022

25 April 2023 Annual general meeting

17 May 2023 Interim financial report 1 January – 31 March 2023

30 August 2023 Interim financial report 1 January – 30 June 2023

29 November 2023 Interim financial report 1 January – 30 September 2023





Proposals from the shareholders for discussion on the annual general meeting 25 April 2023 shall be in the Board of Directors’ possession at the latest 14 March 2023.

Best regards,

FirstFarms A/S

For further information:

Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on telephone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms :

FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

Attachment



