U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,075.00
    -6.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,377.00
    -52.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,029.75
    -33.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,879.00
    -4.70 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.98
    -0.24 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.70
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.93
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0524
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.84
    -0.74 (-3.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2266
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5790
    -0.7270 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,963.80
    -120.07 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.16
    -3.99 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.82
    -29.67 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,777.90
    -448.18 (-1.59%)
     

Financial calendar 2023 for FirstFarms A/S

FirstFarms A/S
·1 min read
FirstFarms A/S
FirstFarms A/S

FirstFarms A/S’ Board of Directors has adopted the following financial calendar for 2023:

  • 24 March 2023               Annual report 2022

  • 25 April 2023                  Annual general meeting

  • 17 May 2023                  Interim financial report 1 January – 31 March 2023

  • 30 August 2023              Interim financial report 1 January – 30 June 2023

  • 29 November 2023        Interim financial report 1 January – 30 September 2023

Proposals from the shareholders for discussion on the annual general meeting 25 April 2023 shall be in the Board of Directors’ possession at the latest 14 March 2023.

Best regards,
FirstFarms A/S

For further information:
Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on telephone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories