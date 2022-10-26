Financial calendar 2023 for Ringkjøbing Landbobank
The financial calendar for the upcoming year is as follows:
1 February 2023: Annual Report 2022
1 March 2023: Annual general meeting
26 April 2023: Quarterly report, 1st quarter 2023
2 August 2023: Interim report 2023
25 October 2023: Quarterly report, 1st-3rd quarters 2023
