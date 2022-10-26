Financial calendar 2023 for Ringkjøbing Landbobank

Motley Fool

Shares of renewable energy stocks were on fire Tuesday as the market digested earnings and interest rates plunged for the first time in a while. A combination of reasonable earnings in the third quarter and slowing inflation is proving to be a positive environment for stocks as investors project what the Federal Reserve will do with interest rates. Shares of energy stocks were up across the board on Tuesday, but some of the big movers were ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), jumping as much as 9%; Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), popping 9.7%; and QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), rising 14.5%.