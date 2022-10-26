U.S. markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,851.68
    -7.43 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,004.21
    +167.47 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,065.71
    -133.40 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.24
    +12.09 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.69
    +1.37 (+1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.60
    +14.60 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    19.57
    +0.22 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0034
    +0.0065 (+0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0090
    -0.0990 (-2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1580
    +0.0108 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5010
    -1.5160 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,690.86
    +1,215.86 (+6.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.18
    +12.59 (+2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.02
    -0.46 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Financial calendar 2023 for Ringkjøbing Landbobank

Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S
Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S
Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S

Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange        
Euronext Dublin
Other stakeholders

Date 26 October 2022


Financial calendar 2023 for Ringkjøbing Landbobank

The financial calendar for the upcoming year is as follows:

1 February 2023: Annual Report 2022

1 March 2023: Annual general meeting

26 April 2023: Quarterly report, 1st quarter 2023

2 August 2023: Interim report 2023

25 October 2023: Quarterly report, 1st-3rd quarters 2023


Yours faithfully

Ringkjøbing Landbobank


John Fisker
CEO

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Google stock is ‘screamingly cheap’ — and it could get cheaper, analyst says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech earnings and how they are weighing on markets, macro headwinds, investing in the tech space, post-COVID PC demand, and the outlook for Meta.

  • 2 Pot Stocks to Buy Ahead of Legalization

    Cannabis investors were encouraged by President Biden's announcement on October 6 that he would pardon federal marijuana possession convictions. Aside from state legalization, the marijuana sector hasn't made much progress toward federal legalization. Cannabis legalization in the U.S. could be inevitable, maybe in a decade or so.

  • My Top Oil Major Stock to Buy in October

    There are a number of options in the oil major space, but this one mixes income, oil, natural gas, and clean energy in an attractive way.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks: Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns about 50 stocks in its portfolio, with a combined market value of around $338 billion as of this writing. Many of them -- especially the larger positions -- were hand-picked by CEO Warren Buffett himself. Just to name a few, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been beaten down significantly despite recent data showing that consumer spending remains strong.

  • Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife and is she a billionaire?

    Rishi Sunak's wife came under fire in April after it emerged she was registered as non-domiciled for tax purposes.

  • 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Worth the Risk and 1 That Isn't

    Healthcare-connected real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine the recession-resistant medical sector with the high-yield dividends that REITs are known for. Rising borrowing costs cut into the float between what the REITs pay in financing for their investment properties and what they earn from tenant leases, at least in the short term. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) all offer dividends with yields of 8% or more, but only two of these companies are worth the risk.

  • Google’s growth rate slows as the tech giant tightens its belt

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Alphabet stock performance on weaker-than-expected earnings showing Google’s slowest growth rate since 2013.

  • Tesla stock: Morgan Stanley analyst sees more headwinds for the EV maker

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Morgan Stanley cutting Tesla’s price target to $330.

  • Waste Management (WM) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Waste Management (WM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4% and 0.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Tech Stock Down 40% You Should Buy in 2023

    The memory market's decline has sent shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) tumbling this year, but one analyst believes that the American semiconductor manufacturer could make a solid comeback in 2023 and deliver healthy gains to investors. With shares of the memory specialist down 40% in 2022 so far, Park believes that Micron stock presents an attractive risk-reward opportunity right now. The Loop Capital analyst acknowledges that the near-term weakness in the semiconductor space along with macroeconomic headwinds could weigh on the likes of Micron.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Why ChargePoint Holdings and Renewable Energy Stocks Popped Tuesday Afternoon

    Shares of renewable energy stocks were on fire Tuesday as the market digested earnings and interest rates plunged for the first time in a while. A combination of reasonable earnings in the third quarter and slowing inflation is proving to be a positive environment for stocks as investors project what the Federal Reserve will do with interest rates. Shares of energy stocks were up across the board on Tuesday, but some of the big movers were ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), jumping as much as 9%; Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), popping 9.7%; and QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), rising 14.5%.

  • Apple's Most Important Catalyst Just Got Better

    This key segment could help the tech giant return to meaningful growth sooner than some investors might think.

  • Better Buy: Norwegian Cruise Lines vs. Carnival

    Companies invest in new ships to expand, control costs, and differentiate the experience enough to keep pricing and occupancy rates up. It's a delicate balancing act since pricing too high can lower occupancy levels while pricing too low to win market share can destroy profitability and sink the stock price. Right now, Norwegian Cruise Lines and Carnival are in a good position on pricing since there is tremendous pent-up demand for travel.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Apple (AAPL) This Earnings Season?

    Apple (AAPL) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Americans’ personal savings have fallen off a cliff. Brace yourself for just how much they have declined.

    The personal savings of Americans have plunged this year, hitting $629 billion in the second quarter of 2022, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Economists have been warning of a recession as the Federal Reserve continues to increase interest rates in an attempt to cool 40-year-high inflation. During the early days of the pandemic, several government programs, including enhanced child tax credit payments, unemployment benefits and generous stimulus checks, helped boost personal savings.

  • 2 Reasons to Be Bearish on Roku Stock

    Today's video focuses on Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and why investors should know about two red flags. While I am an investor in Roku, it's essential to understand both the bearish and the bullish points of any stock.

  • Alibaba Will Remain Under Pressure Until Regulatory Environment Improves

    The cloud business is a bright spot, but external factors are hammering the stock

  • 3 Safe Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 7%

    The landscape is changing for dividend stocks. With interest rates rising rapidly, Treasury bonds are now paying investors a meaningful amount of money for the first time in years. With 10-year Treasury notes yielding about 4%, income investors -- who had few places aside from dividend stocks to turn for yield -- could buy these bonds for a "risk-free" 4% return on investment.