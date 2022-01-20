Financial calender for funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Lysaker, 20 January 2022
Fund name and share class
Symbol
ISIN
Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5
STIIAM
NO0010841588
Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
STIINM
NO0010841570
Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5
STIGEP
NO0010841604
Storebrand Global Solutions A5
STIGS
NO0010841612
Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
STIGM
NO0010841596
FINANCIAL YEAR 2021
29.04.2022 – Annual Report
FINANCIAL YEAR 2022
24.03.2022 – Election meeting
13.07.2022 – Semi annual Report
28.04.2023 – Annual Report
The funds listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen will be available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds.
For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on +45 33 41 76 53, or Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com
Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Contacts:
Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, +45 33 41 76 53
Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934