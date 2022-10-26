U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,848.58
    -10.53 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,952.24
    +115.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,036.81
    -162.31 (-1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,820.75
    +24.60 (+1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.04
    +2.72 (+3.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.90
    +12.90 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    19.48
    +0.13 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0076
    +0.0106 (+1.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0090
    -0.0990 (-2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0137 (+1.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3330
    -1.6840 (-1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,774.43
    +774.71 (+3.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.09
    +14.50 (+3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    +42.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Financial Cards Market Share, Growth, Business Outlook | growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028 - Research by Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy
·5 min read

Financial Cards Market size was valued at USD 23 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 38 billion by 2025

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Financial Cards Market size was valued at USD 23 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 38 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2025."

The financial cards market is a global market in which credit, debit and prepaid cards are issued to consumers for making payments or purchasing goods and services. The report covers the central banks’ monetary policy framework, government spending, the payment systems and how they interact with each other. Feature a high-quality credit card that’s got all the bells and whistles you could ask for. It’ll help you build your credit history and make buying things easy, whether it’s a chocolate bar or a car. As with any financial markets, a well-functioning market is critical to the functioning of the economy – but it does not guarantee a healthy economy.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/781/financial-cards-market/#request-a-sample

The world is now a global market, with emerging economies and rising middle classes rapidly increasing their demand for financial products. The World Wide Web has made it easier to access information about companies, enabling investors to do their own background research on companies before investing in them. This can affect the way a company is perceived by investors. The financial services industry continues to undergo a major disruption as disruptive technologies such as mobile banking and cryptocurrencies gain market share. The most recent flurry of innovations and underlying trends are transforming the landscape for businesses across all sectors: startups, established firms and larger institutions alike. The Canadian financial market is the world's 6th largest, and was valued at US$1.7 TRILLION in 2017. As such, it represents a significant opportunity for expansion of the brand portfolio, which can leverage its stable and trusted perception among consumers worldwide.

Some major players in the global Financial Cards market include: Visa, Mastercard, American Express, JCB (Japan), China UnionPay, Diners Club International (DCI), RuPay, Interac, Joint Stock Company National System of Payment Cards (NSPK), Girocard, Elo, BC Card, Troy, Interswitch, PROSA, and many more.

 Industry Trends:

In March 2021, Visa established partnership with Black Girl Ventures to Digitally Enable Black and Women-Owned Small Businesses across the United States

In January 2021, MasterCard announced that it is applying the latest quantum-resistant technologies to develop the next generation of contactless payments

In March 2021, Hilton Honors American Express Card and Hilton Honors American Express Premium Card became available to residents of Japan, marking first international Hilton Honors American Express Cobrand Card.

In March 2021, JCB stroke strategic deal with WLA for providing JCB Contactless Kernel Specifications to WLA members

In March 2021, After Singapore, New Delhi announces to launch RuPay card in the Philippines

As a part of Financial Cards market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:

Attributes

Details (Current Scenario)

Base-Year

2020-2021

Historic Data

2019-2020

Forecast Period

2022-2025

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

By Type/function

  • Debit

  • Credit

  • Charged

  • Prepaid

  • ATM

By Application

  • Retail Customers

  • Government Institutes

  • SMEs

  • Corporates

  • Others

CAGR (XX%)

6.2% (Current Market Analysis)

Customization Available

Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization)

Delivery Format

PDF, and Excel through Email

Browse Detailed Research Insights with TOC:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/781/financial-cards-market/

Important insights in Financial Cards market research report:

- Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Financial Cards

- Basic overview of the Financial Cards, including market definition, classification, and applications.

- Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

- Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Financial Cards across various industries

- Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.

Frequently Asked Questions about This Report:

  • Who are the leading market players active in the Financial Cards market?

  • What is expected to the growth rate of Financial Cards market?

  • What are the driving features, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

  • What are the latest trends in Financial Cards market?

Checkout Our Related Research Key Updates:

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market

The Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) is a field programmable gate array chip designed to accelerate many different functions and applications on personal computers. The GPU is designed to handle complex mathematical calculations, heavy graphic rendering, and 3D computer animation, and it has become the defacto standard for video game consoles.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3374/graphics-processing-unit-gpu-market

Document Shredder Market 

The Document Shredder is a handy, affordable way to securely dispose of sensitive documents that cannot be disposed of in a regular garbage can or bin. It makes it easy for you to shred sensitive documents like most forms, bank statements, magazines and other items. The shredder is easy to use and includes adjustable blades for continuous shredding intervals up to 9" wide.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3376/document-shredder-market

Regtech Market

Regtech is a term used to describe the intersection of regulation and technology. It can be defined as the combination of various technologies, data and analytics used to monitor and enforce regulatory compliance. The market for Regtech has been found to be dynamic and evolving. It offers numerous opportunities for tech startups that have the potential to earn substantial revenue by merging technology with regulation. Due to the convergence of automation, IoT and artificial intelligence, there is increasing demand for services that help automate the process of regulations related to IOT devices.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4330/regtech-market

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactitudeconsultancy/


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Pot Stocks to Buy Ahead of Legalization

    Cannabis investors were encouraged by President Biden's announcement on October 6 that he would pardon federal marijuana possession convictions. Aside from state legalization, the marijuana sector hasn't made much progress toward federal legalization. Cannabis legalization in the U.S. could be inevitable, maybe in a decade or so.

  • Google’s earnings outlook was 'particularly ominous,' analyst says

    RBC Capital Markets Internet Analyst Brad Erickson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Google earnings, the slowdown in YouTube ad revenue, and hiring in Big Tech.

  • Boeing CEO says disappointing earnings due to ‘challenging environment’

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Boeing CEO David Calhoun’s take on the company’s disappointing third-quarter earnings.

  • Google stock is ‘screamingly cheap’ — and it could get cheaper, analyst says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech earnings and how they are weighing on markets, macro headwinds, investing in the tech space, post-COVID PC demand, and the outlook for Meta.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Worth the Risk and 1 That Isn't

    Healthcare-connected real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine the recession-resistant medical sector with the high-yield dividends that REITs are known for. Rising borrowing costs cut into the float between what the REITs pay in financing for their investment properties and what they earn from tenant leases, at least in the short term. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) all offer dividends with yields of 8% or more, but only two of these companies are worth the risk.

  • How Much Upside is Left in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)? Wall Street Analysts Think 119%

    The mean of analysts' price targets for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) points to an 118.7% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • Crescent Point Announces Q3 2022 Results and 2023 Budget

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, its formal 2023 budget, a quarterly dividend and a special dividend, while also updating its five-year outlook.

  • Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks: Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns about 50 stocks in its portfolio, with a combined market value of around $338 billion as of this writing. Many of them -- especially the larger positions -- were hand-picked by CEO Warren Buffett himself. Just to name a few, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been beaten down significantly despite recent data showing that consumer spending remains strong.

  • 3M's (MMM) Q3 Earnings Beat, '22 View Slashed on Forex Woes

    3M's (MMM) Q3 results benefit from organic sales growth of 2%. However, due to strengthening of the U.S. dollar, the company has lowered its 2022 forecast.

  • Why Shopify (SHOP) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Shopify (SHOP) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood was quiet last week. The co-founder, CEO, and ace stock picker of Ark Invest didn't add to more than a single position in her firm's popular exchange-traded funds on any trading day, and she didn't buy anything at all on Friday. Ark Invest added to several of Wood's favorite positions on Monday, including Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Why Nabors Industries Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) had surged more than 20% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The primary catalyst fueling the oil stock's rally was its third-quarter report. "We had an outstanding third quarter," CEO Anthony Petrello said in the earnings release.

  • Spotify stock down on Q3 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance’s Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss third-quarter earnings for Spotify.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    Many investors are hesitating before buying stocks. Let's take a closer look at these players to buy -- without any hesitation. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) sells treatments in a variety of high-growth areas, including immunology and neuroscience.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Better Buy: Norwegian Cruise Lines vs. Carnival

    Companies invest in new ships to expand, control costs, and differentiate the experience enough to keep pricing and occupancy rates up. It's a delicate balancing act since pricing too high can lower occupancy levels while pricing too low to win market share can destroy profitability and sink the stock price. Right now, Norwegian Cruise Lines and Carnival are in a good position on pricing since there is tremendous pent-up demand for travel.

  • 3 Medical Stocks On the Rebound

    When the COVID-19 pandemic began a little more than two years ago, elective surgeries nearly vanished and even so-called necessary surgeries diminished as they took a back seat to COVID care. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) just reported good results for its medtech segment, and that's a good bellwether for such surgical stocks as Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK). Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) had its third-quarter earnings call last week.

  • Actinium (ATNM) Stock Jumps 8.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?

    Actinium (ATNM) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says Bear Market May End in Early 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson, a well-known stock market skeptic who correctly predicted this year’s slump, believes the bear market in US equities may conclude sooner than investors think.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden