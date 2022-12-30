U.S. markets close in 3 hours 8 minutes

Financial Consulting Software Global Market Report 2022: Industry to Surpass $14.8 Billion by 2031 at a 12.2% CAGR

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Financial Consulting Software Market By Offering, By Deployment Model, By Enterprise Size, By End-user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The financial consulting software market was valued at $4.73 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.86 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031.

A financial consulting software is a type of financial advisor. In addition, it is used to meet current and future financial goals through a financial plan, and it can be classified as wealth growing software and protection tool software. Moreover, many authorities globally are constantly updating consultation and regulation according to developments in global marketplaces.

Furthermore, financial consultant software looks at the whole picture of a client's financial life, including debts, assets, expenses, and income, to help clients determine what those goals should be. Financial consultants who have the proper licenses may also manage their clients' investments.

High rate of adoption by financial consulting software among HNIs and increase in demand for alternative investments drive the growth of the financial consulting software market. Moreover, increase in use of digital transformation technology boosts the market growth. However, lack of awareness about financial consulting software and increase in security concerns restrict the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in innovations in the fintech industry is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.

The financial consulting software market is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment model, end users, enterprise size, and region. On the basis of offering, the market is categorized into software and service. On the basis of deployment model, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is classified into large enterprise and SMEs. On the basis of end user, it is classified into banks, wealth management firms, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.


KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the financial consulting software market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing financial consulting software market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the financial consulting software market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global financial consulting software market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments
By Offering

  • Software

  • Service

By Deployment Model

  • On-premise

  • Cloud

By Enterprise Size

  • Large Enterprises

  • SMEs

By End-user

  • Banks

  • Wealth Management Firms

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • United Kingdom

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Netherlands

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Singapore

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Latin America

  • Middle East

  • Africa

Key Market Players

  • Acorns Grow Incorporated

  • Active Intelligence Pte Ltd

  • Alvarez & Marsal Holdings, LLC

  • AlixPartners

  • Boston Consulting Group

Key Findings of the Study

  • By offering, the software segment accounted for the largest financial consulting software market share in 2021.

  • By region, North America generated highest revenue in 2021.

  • By end user, the wealth management segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

  • The key players that operate in the financial consulting software market analysis are Accenture, Acorns Grow Incorporated, Active Intelligence Pte Ltd, Advicent Solutions, Deloitte, eMoney Advisor, LLC, Finastra Limited, Fiserv, Inc, Moneytree Software, Miles Software, Money Guide Inc, Orion Advisor Technology, Personal Capital Corporation, Quicken Inc, Right Capital Inc., SAP, Wolters Kluwer. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the financial consulting software industry.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: FINANCIAL CONSULTING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY OFFERING

CHAPTER 5: FINANCIAL CONSULTING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

CHAPTER 6: FINANCIAL CONSULTING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

CHAPTER 7: FINANCIAL CONSULTING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY END-USER

CHAPTER 8: FINANCIAL CONSULTING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sk60xo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/financial-consulting-software-global-market-report-2022-industry-to-surpass-14-8-billion-by-2031-at-a-12-2-cagr-301711437.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

