SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Entrepreneur Endy Ong Integrates Innovative Insurtech With Empathetic Personal Coaching For His Team To Serve His Clientele.

Financial Entrepreneur Endy Ong Integrates Innovative Insurtech With Empathetic Personal Coaching With His Team To Serve His Clientele

He is driven by purpose, with the interest of people in mind. A passionate and people person, he devotes his time helping his clients and friends in the areas of retirement, protection, claims, wealth creation and investment planning. A career coach who focuses on an individual's personal development and uses business analytics to help clients achieve their goals. Building on the legacy of giving to others, generously and putting others before self is his motto . He believes a leader must be able to capture the hearts' of his people and where necessary, to start a revolution. He has set very high ideals for his peers to emulate, ensuring that his group's name earns a reference call for his people.

Innovative Insurtech

Insurance is a long term industry that constantly evolves with time. He took the business of the insurance companies, combined it with the needs of society, and created an easy digital platform that serves the needs for all. This stream-lined process flow creates efficiency in meeting the needs of all parties with efficiency and easiblity, this can be achieved by harnessing technology.

24 Years of personal networking with clients

Endy's impressive network includes professional medical practitioners from Medical Specialists, Surgeons, Hospitals, Physiotherapists, Traditional Chinese Medicine Clinics, Chiropractors, Lawyers and many other sectors with business professionals, is what makes him stand out from his competitors. He has a wide knowledge in the medical field. He has invested so much of his time understanding medicine, lifestyle habits and knowing medical procedures and uses the knowledge to help clients make the right decisions when choosing the right policies to help them maximise the benefits.

His Background

Endy invested in himself by working in as many as 6 jobs. He worked as a relief teacher, waiter, a personal assistant, a telemarketer, an odd job labourer in the construction field and a tuition teacher. He changed the direction of his career because of the death of his best friend from leukemia. The family used the insurance payout to clear all medical bills which is when he chanced upon the insurance world. He used his natural people skills to alleviate him to the next level. Always a solution provider, with his people skills, he understood the perception of the Insurnace industry and soon made a discovery on how insurance can be better approached to serve clients. He was a sales consultant for 10 years, making his mark as a Million Dollar Round Table qualifier for 8 years running. A remarkable achievement for Endy. This lead him to the next foray into the leadership arena.

Whole Health & Affordability

Understanding the needs of customers, Endy refined his services through the years as a consultant and developed it into a holistic system for his team. Placing his customers' needs first, he walks them through thoroughly in a comprehensive and concise way to work out a plan that helps to achieve the needs of his clients not compromising on affordability.

A Patient & Trustworthy Mentor to his Team

Being in a Leadership role was a whole different ball game. Every aspect had to be re-learned and re-evaluated. He had to show prospective clients that he was more than capable in handling their finances. As he moved into a leadership role, he had to gain his people's trust to be worthy of the role of being their mentor. He used his experiences and his extensive knowledge of the industry to train his team to be successful. He had to not only factor in the basic requirements of just doing hardcore sales and getting referrals from his consultants, he not only developed a system to allow his consultants to achieve success but also the people factor that was the core of his business.

A Leader with a Heart

Next comes the mentoring, not just as a boss, but also as a friend. He understands people tend to listen to close friends more than bosses. He shows genuine affection and care and does not micro-manage his staff, thereby harnessing a positive, creative, and fun environment to grow.

The Kind Wolf Of the Insurance World

He looks at himself as an all-rounder, and understands the problems of the man on the street, He started from humble beginnings and is now able to give back in ways that help him to see how his rags to riches have brought benefits not only for his staff, clients and also to himself in many ways that he could not have imagined possible. He looks at this stage of his life as one where this is his last chance in life, to give to his people, their first chance.

Endy Ong Group Clients & Global plans

Endy manages the portfolios of the blue collar workers to successful SME business owners with businesses across Asia. This was made possible by being knowledgeable, responsive and resourceful. He manages simple car insurance to life protection to individual wealth creation to legacy planning including even directors and officers liability. His client's vast businesses spans across Asia, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong. He manages the insurances of chains of fitness centers as his reputation becomes known widely through the owners or the staff of these fitness chains. Reputable in the medical world, he understands the unique needs of doctors, and in return, works with them in providing clients with in-depth knowledge of their medical conditions when necessary. His focus is expanding his business in Asia and then internationally.

Individuals and businesses, for advisory and collaboration for insuretech, protection, wealth creation, retirement and legacy planning, please reach out to Eng Ong Group at endy@eogspecialists.com

