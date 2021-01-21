U.S. markets open in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,856.50
    +11.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,186.00
    +90.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,351.75
    +57.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,163.70
    +6.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    53.08
    -0.23 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.20
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    +0.18 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2149
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.23
    -2.01 (-8.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3718
    +0.0063 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.4130
    -0.1570 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,696.78
    -1,805.32 (-5.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    628.80
    -71.82 (-10.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,752.72
    +12.33 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,756.86
    +233.60 (+0.82%)
     
COMING UP:

935,000 Americans likely filed new jobless claims for week ended Jan. 16

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Financial forecasting startup Springbox AI launches its apps and raises $2M

Mike Butcher
·1 min read
Kassem Lahham and Fayze Bouaouid, Co-Founders of Springbox AI

Springbox AI, an AI-powered financial forecasting application designed to replace financial market investment service and aimed at the average financial markets trader, has launched on iOS and Android.

It’s been built by a team of founders who previously worked at Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, UBS, and BNP Paribas. It’s so far raised $2M in funding from private investors in Europe.

The app costs $49 a month, and includes a range of tools including market forecasting; live market screening of stocks, forex, and futures markets; and trading news.

Springbox AI Co-Founder Kassem Lahham said: "Most brokers focus their marketing by selling investors the dream or the myth of easy-money, resulting in 96% of self-traders losing money and quitting. Using Springbox AI traders will have access to an app that will help them succeed, focused on the data.”

Springbox competes with trading apps like eToro, but eToro focuses on social trading and following a strong investor from the community. Springbox is designed for slightly more sophisticated traders, say the founders.

Latest Stories

  • A survey says we're keeping too much money in cash — do this instead

    You can be too safe with your money, even during a pandemic.

  • The Biden Boom Is Coming And These Stocks Could Soar

    With the Biden Administration likely to pump trillions into green energy infrastructure in the coming years, renewable stocks should outperform the market

  • 3 Stocks That Could Win Big As The Biden Administration Takes The Wheel

    This year has already started with a bang, and with a “blue wave” looming over the United States, three industries could be ready to explode

  • United Airlines, Amazon, Intel, FuelCell Energy - 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

    Stock futures rise as investors look for fiscal support and improved vaccine distribution from the Biden administration; Intel, IBM and FuelCell Energy report earnings; United Airlines posts a $7.1 billion loss in 2020.

  • Bitcoin Sells Off on Bearish Sentiment, Yellen Worries

    The sell-off also led to major corrections for other cryptocurrencies including ether, stellar, xrp and chainlink.

  • Jim Cramer: Here Are the Biden Stocks

    As power has changed hands in the White House, we can expect these names -- and themes -- to benefit.

  • Are These 3 Electric Car Stocks Still Worth Buying? Analyst Weighs In

    Electric cars are growing in popularity, a trend fueled by social acceptance, the green mentality, and a recognition that the internal combustion engine does have its flaws. Some of those flaws are addressed by electric vehicles (EVs). They bring lower emissions, less pollution from the car, and the promise of high performance off the mark. For the present, the main drawbacks are the high cost and relatively short range of current battery technology. Even so, many consumers have decided that the benefits outweigh the costs, and EV sales are increasing. China, in particular, has long been known for its pollution and smog issues, and the government is actively pushing EVs as a possible ameliorating factor. In addition, EVs, with their quick acceleration and (usually) short range, are a ready fit with China’s crowded – and growing – urban centers. In a comprehensive review of the Chinese EV sector, Jefferies analyst Alexious Lee noted, "We are constructive on the outlook for NEV in China as the country pushes forward with the 'electrification to digitalization' trend. While global automakers' JVs are quickly rolling out new models of energy saving vehicles (HEVs and PHEVs) to comply with the top-down target to reduce annual Corporate Average Fuel Consumption (CAFC), Chinese automakers (both legacy and startups) are motivated to quickly accelerate the adoption of BEV with entry-level, city commuting models and premium-positioned advanced models." Against this backdrop, Lee has picked out one Chinese EV stock that is worth owning, and two that investors should avoid for now. We used TipRanks' database to find out what other Wall Street analysts have to say about the prospects of these three. Li Auto (LI) Chinese EV company Li Auto boasts of having the country’s single best-selling model of electric vehicle. The Li ONE sold 3,700 units this past October, bringing the total number sold in the first year of production to 22,000. At current sales and production rates, Li expects the company to double its annual sales number this year. That’s a big deal, in the world’s largest electric car market. China produces more than half of all EVs sold globally, and nearly all of the electric busses. Li Auto, founded in 2015, has focused on plug-in hybrids – models which can plug into a charging station to maintain the battery, but also have a combustion engine to compensate for low-density charging networks. The Li ONE is a full-size SUV hybrid electric that has rapidly found popularity in its market. Li Auto went public on the NASDAQ in July of 2020. In the IPO, the company started with a share price of $11.50, and closed the first day with a gain of 40%. In the months since, LI has appreciated 116%. Those share gains come as the company reported strong earnings. In 3Q20, the last quarter reported, LI showed US$363 million in sales, up 28% sequentially, and forming the lion’s share of the company’s US$369.8 million in total revenue. Also positive, Li reported a 149% sequential increase in free cash flow, to US$110.4 million. Lee is impressed with Li Auto’s technology, noting, “Li One’s EREV powertrain has proven a great success due to (1) extended range, (2) limited impact from low temp, (3) easier acceptance by car buyers. The advantage is sustainable ahead of the battery cost parity, estimated at FY25 (LFP) and FY27 (NMC), making LI AUTO the automaker to turn OCF positive and profitable earlier vs peers." The analyst added, "LI AUTO is the first in China to successfully commercialized extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) which is solution to drivers’ range anxiety and automakers’ high BOM. Powered by fuel, the ER system provides alternative source of electricity in addition to battery packs, which is significantly outstanding during low temp environment where BEVs may lose up to 50% of the printed range." Seeing the company’s technology as the key attraction for customers and investors, Lee initiated his coverage of LI with a Buy rating and a $44.50 price target. This figure implies 25% upside growth in the year ahead. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here) There is broad agreement on Wall Street with Lee that this stock is a buying proposition. LI shares have a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 6 reviews, including 5 Buys and 1 Hold. The shares are priced at $35.60 and the $44.18 average price target is in-line with Lee’s, suggesting 24% upside for the next 12 months. (See LI stock analysis on TipRanks) Nio (NIO) Where Li Auto has the single best-selling EV model in China, competing company Nio is vying with Elon Musk’s Tesla for the top market-share spot in the Chinese EV market. With a market cap of $90 billion, Nio is the largest of China’s domestic electric car manufacturers. The company has a varied line-up of products, including lithium-ion battery SUVs and a water-cooled electric motor sports car. Two sedans and a minivan are on the drawing boards for future release. In the meantime, Nio’s vehicles are popular. The company reported 43,728 vehicle deliveries in 2020, more than double the 2019 figure, and the last five months of the year saw car deliveries increase for 5 straight months. December deliveries exceeded 7,000 vehicles. Nio’s revenues have been increasing steadily, and has shown significant year-over-year gains in the second and third quarters of 2020. In Q2, the gain was 137%; in Q3, it was 150%. In absolute numbers, Q3 revenue hit $654 million. However, with shares rallying 1016% over the past 52 weeks, there's little room for further growth -- at least according to Jefferies' Lee. The analyst initiated coverage on NIO with a Hold rating and $60 price target. This figure implies a modest 3% upside. "We use DCF method to value NIO. In our DCF model, we factor in solid volume growth, positive net profit from FY24 and positive FCF from FY23. We apply a WACC of 8.1% and terminal growth rate of 5% and come to target price of US$60," Lee explained. Overall, Nio holds a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, with 13 reviews on record, which include 7 Buys and 6 Holds. NIO is selling for $57.71, and recent share gains have pushed that price just slightly below the $57.79 average price target. (See Nio stock analysis on TipRanks) XPeng, Inc. (XPEV) XPeng is another company, like Li, in the mid-range price level of China’s electric car market. The company has two models in production, the G3 SUV and the P7 sedan. Both are long-range EV models, capable of driving 500 to 700 kilometers on a single charge, and carry advanced autopilot systems for driver assistance. The G3 started deliveries in December 2018; the P7, in June 2020. In another comparison with Li Auto, XPeng also went public in the US markets in summer 2020. The stock premiered on the NYSE on the last day of August, at a price of $23.10, and in the IPO the company raised $1.5 billion. Since the IPO, the stock is up 127% and the company has reached a market cap of $37.4 billion. Increasing sales lie behind the share gains. XPeng reported 8,578 vehicles delivered in Q3 2020, a gain of 265% from the year-ago quarter. The bulk of those deliveries were P7 sedans – the model saw deliveries jump from 325 in Q2 to 6,210 in Q3. Strong sales translated to revenues of US$310 million for the quarter, a truly impressive gain of 342%. Jefferies' Lee sees XPeng as a well-positioned company that has possibly maxed out its short-term growth. He writes, “XPENG has a very strong exposure to tech-driven growth… While we favor its specialty in autonomous driving and power consumption efficiency, our FY21 forecast of 120% sales growth is lower than consensus while our FY22 forecast of 129% is higher given slower market acceptance and higher competition in Rmb200-300K segment.” To this end, Lee rates XPEV a Hold and his $54.40 price target suggests a minor upside of ~4%. The recent gains in XPEV have pushed the price right slightly above the average price target of $51.25; the stock is now selling for $52.46. This comes along with a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 8 reviews, breaking down to 5 Buys, 2 Holds, and 1 Sell. (See XPEV stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Your next stimulus check — for $1,400 — is about to start moving closer

    Congressional leaders plan to get "right to work" on it. How soon might you get the cash?

  • Top Technology Stocks for February 2021

    These are the technology stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for February 2021.

  • Cramer Gives His Opinion On Canopy Growth, Quanta Services And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would rather buy Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) and Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) instead of Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO).Cramer would be careful with Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) because of a big move higher. These moves tend to have another leg up, but he doesn't want to be too aggressive.Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC) is a way to play the marijuana space, thinks Cramer.CIIG Merger Corp (NASDAQ: CIIC) is a good spec, said Cramer.Everything Michael Klein has been involved with, Cramer has liked it. But he thinks Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) is speculative.Quanta Services Inc (NYSE: PWR) has more room on the upside, thinks Cramer.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tony Zhang Sees More Upside to GM, Lays Out Bullish Options Trade * Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's XLU Trade(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for February 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for February.

  • Is Caladrius Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    On Wednesday, shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) took off by a whopping 110%. However, the surge did not come off the back of a treatment’s regulatory approval or the release of positive clinical trial results. Seemingly more prosaic, investors appeared to cheer the news that the company has treated its first patient in the Phase 2b FREEDOM Trial of CLBS16, the small biotech’s candidate for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction (CMD). The double-blind, placebo-controlled study kicked off at the Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati, Ohio and, overall, by the end of the year, 105 patients are expected to enroll across several sites in the U.S. The trial’s objective is to further assess the effectiveness and safety of the intracoronary delivery of autologous CD34+ cells in patients with CMD and without obstructive coronary artery disease. The company anticipates to have top-line data available by 3Q22. Covering the stock for H.C. Wainwright, analyst Joseph Pantginis commented, "With the FREEDOM trial, CLBS16 is poised to replicate its performance in a larger population of CMD patients in a blinded fashion, therefore solidifying the basis for key discussions with the FDA around its path to approval.” The excitement around the trial’s initiation might be down to the fact the treatment has a good track record already. The analyst reminds investors, that in spring 2020, the company reported that CLBS16 demonstrated “compelling Phase 2a data of safety and efficacy.” The data showed that in 19 out of 20 CMD patients, a single administration of CLBS16 markedly improved the coronary flow reserve (CFR) and angina symptoms. Pantginis highlights how CLBS16 could prove to be unique, when compared to other CMD treatments. “We note that based on CLBS16’s MoA (mechanism of action) the benefits experienced by the patients originate from revascularization, therefore are expected to be durable and to contribute to the restoration of the cardiac tissue functionality in the long term,” the 5-star analyst said. “This element is a key differentiating factor of CLBS16 from current treatments, and together with the significant amelioration of symptoms, should resonate well with physicians and regulators.” If you think you might have missed the boat following Wednesday’s massive share haul, Pantginis thinks otherwise. Even after the surge, Pantginis’ price target stands at $14, implying additional upside of ~306% could be at play over the following months. Unsurprisingly, the analyst sticks to a Buy rating. (To watch Pantginis’ track record, click here) Pantginis is currently the only analyst to have posted a review over the past 3 months. It will be interesting to see if other Street analysts take notice. (See CLBS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 12 red flags that could lead to an IRS audit

    IRS audit flags can stem from things you do — or don't do — when filing your tax return.

  • Tesla’s Earnings Report Is Coming. How to Play It With Options.

    All that is certain as far Tesla is concerned is that the stock price tends to exhibit extraordinary swings. The ferocity of the movement is, in many ways, a perfect fit for options trading.

  • Why Jack Ma's Reappearance Isn't Enough To Calm Alibaba Investors

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) co-founder Jack Ma reappeared in public view on Wednesday sending the company's shares soaring 5.5% in New York but concerns persist about the Chinese company's frayed relationship with its government.Investors are seeking more reassurance on the regulatory environment surrounding the e-commerce giant. Here's what they are saying:Just Appearing Is Not Enough: William Huston, founder of Bay Street Capital Holdings, a California-based investment advisory firm said, "We all know that just because he showed up ... doesn't necessarily explain what is going on." Huston's firm has reduced its position in Alibaba from 8% of the portfolio to less than 1%, reported Reuters. See Also: Alibaba Shoots Up 8.5% As Jack Ma Makes First Public Appearance In Months"When you don't know what to do in an evolving situation like this you can't use traditional securities analytics to reach decisions. We are standing aside and watching," said David Kotok, chief investment officer at Florida's Cumberland Advisors.Jack Ma's Value: Investors also place value on the leadership that Ma provided to the Chinese conglomerate. Houston said, "One of our top criteria is leadership and we were investing in Alibaba because I really respect Jack Ma as a leader."Alibaba Still In Hot Water: The reappearance of the company's founder does not mean Alibaba is in the clear."Alibaba is not out of the doghouse, but at least it's clear that the current anti-monopoly drive is not about punishing Jack Ma," said Zhang Fushen, Senior Analyst at Shanghai PD Fortune Asset Management, Al Jazeera reported.See Also: The Ant Financial IPO Is Xi Jinping's Latest Battle With Big BusinessBrock Silver, managing director at Kaiyuan Capital, a Hong Kong-based private-equity fund noted that while Ma's reappearance is a sign that his relationship with China's regulatory authorities has stabilized, it doesn't imply that "Ma's corporate empire is free from worry," Singapore's Straits Times newspaper reported."[Ma's] reappearance can only be a good thing. But it's unhelpful to speculate on the viability of an Ant Group listing at this point," said Wei Wei Chua, portfolio manager at Mirae Asset Global Investments Hong Kong, as per Straits Times. The investor was referring to the suspended mega IPO of Alibaba's fintech arm which fell through in November.Price Action: Alibaba shares closed 5.5% higher at $265.49 on Wednesday and gained 0.1% in the after-hours session in New York.Photo courtesy: World Economic Forum via WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Alibaba Shoots Up 8.5% As Jack Ma Makes First Public Appearance In Months * PayPal Becomes First Foreign Company To Fully Own A Payments Platform In China(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ethereum surges near all-time highs, may rally 650% to $10,500: analysts

    Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency behind bitcoin, could see a 650% rally to hit $10,500, according to analysts at Fundstrat.

  • 8 Quality Dividend Stocks for Durable Growth and Income

    From "Dividend Aristocrats" to special situations, Ben Reynolds -- along with his co-editors Bob Ciura and Nikolaos Sismanis -- provides in-depth research on high-quality stocks through its four top-ranked newsletters. Scale is a critical competitive advantage in the industry. The company's durable competitive advantage -- and shareholder friendliness -- is on display with its long dividend history.

  • IBM Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here’s What to Expect.

    IBM investors will be listening for more details on the planned spinoff of the company’s managed-infrastructure services business.

  • Obalon Therapeutics stock soars to lead all gainers on massive volume after ReShape merger deal

    Shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. blasted six-fold higher on massive volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, after the weight loss technologies company announced an agreement to merge with weight loss solutions company ReShape Lifesciences Inc. . Obalon's stock rose 503.4% toward the highest close since JUne 2019, while trading volume soared to 395.4 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 626,000 shares. The stock was the biggest gainer and most active on major U.S. exchanges on Wednesday. ReShape shares, which currently trade over the counter, rose 155%. When the merger is completed, ReShape shareholders will own 51% of the combined entity, and the company will be renamed Reshape Lifesciences Inc. and will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "RSLS." "We are excited with this opportunity to add Obalon's FDA approved Balloon System to ReShape's line of minimally invasive weight-loss solutions while also expanding our market reach," said ReShape Chief Executive Bart Bandy. Obalon's stock has now rocketed 922.5% over the past three months while ReShape shares have soared 187.3% and the S&P 500 has gained 12.0%.

  • A ‘Social Security bridge’ may be the best option for generating lifetime income from 401(k) plans

    Individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and 401(k) plans provide little guidance on how to turn accumulated assets into income. What if I'm in my 40s and don't have a retirement fund? Some experts say that by age 40 you should have at least three times your salary saved for retirement. Alternatively, they could use their assets to delay claiming Social Security, effectively buying more annuity income.