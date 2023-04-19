Financial Gravity Announces Successful Completion of Transaction and Increase in Assets Under Management

Austin, TX --News Direct-- Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTC: FGCO) is excited to announce the successful completion of its recent transaction with Trusted Advisor/Trusted Team LLC dba Retirement Extender®. The transaction closed on April 17, 2023, resulting in increased cash flow and access to additional revenue streams for Financial Gravity.

As part of the transaction, Financial Gravity has gained access to the tax and investment advisory services of Retirement Extender® and its owner, Steve Margulin, CPA CFP®, a prominent player in the investment advisor/tax preparation industry located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. This will bring more depth to Financial Gravity's already talented team and will drive growth and improve efficiency.

The transaction has also resulted in a net increase of $100 million in assets under management at Financial Gravity's asset management subsidiary, Financial Gravity Asset Management, Inc. This increase reflects the continued growth and success of the company in delivering exceptional financial services to its clients.

"We are delighted to have successfully completed this transaction with Retirement Extender® and Steve Margulin and to have increased our assets under management by $100 million," said Scott Winters, Financial Gravity's CEO. "This is a significant milestone for us and a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with the best possible financial services and our dedication to excellence in all aspects of our business."

Financial Gravity is committed to continuing its growth and success in the financial services industry. We are confident that this increase in assets under management will allow us to better serve our clients and provide them with the high-quality financial services they have come to expect from us.

For more information about Financial Gravity Companies, Inc., and its financial services, please visit our website at https://financialgravity.com.

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies Inc., along with its subsidiary companies, provides investment and tax professionals with a turnkey family office charter. We help tax professionals evolve from the commoditized business of tax compliance to a Family Office Director that runs and manages their own multi-family office. Family Office Directors are able to leverage the Financial Gravity systems, technology, proprietary resources, and deep domain expertise to bring an elevated and holistic financial service experience to their clients that spans proactive tax planning, retirement and estate planning, wealth management, and risk mitigation. For more information about Financial Gravity Companies, Inc., please visit https://financialgravity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains âforward-looking statementsâ as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert, or change any of them and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravityâs business, and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

