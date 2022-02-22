U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

Financial Gravity Rolls Out Enhanced Planning Software

·2 min read
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Gravity Companies Inc. (OTCQB: FGCO), announced their Tax Master Network (TMN) subsidiary has rolled out an "import tax return" facility to make their Tax Ninja planning software even easier to use.

Traditional tax-planning tools produce pages of dense spreadsheets that do nothing to tell clients how to pay less. TMN's Tax Ninja software was the first program to produce plain-English reports illustrating the legal concepts and strategies that can produce savings. Today's enhancement lets users OCR import PDFs of client tax returns directly into the program to extract data faster, make data entry easier, and avoid transcription errors.

"Tax professionals are under tremendous pressure today," said TMN CEO Ed Lyon. "Technology used to help them do their work more efficiently. Now, artificial intelligence and robotic process automation are knocking on the door of doing their work for them. At the same time, competitors like Intuit are spending billions to convince clients they don't need professional help at all. Tax pros need to evolve to survive, and Tax Ninja lets them offer high-value planning services to attract high-value clients."

TMN's ultimate goal is to partner with tax professionals to offer multifamily office services using the Financial Gravity family of financial services companies. TMN membership has increased by over 50% in 2021, suggesting tax pros are seeing a real opportunity for this model.

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.
Financial Gravity Companies is a family of financial services companies including brokerage, wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting, and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity's mission is to help CPAs and tax professionals become multifamily offices offering integrated tax and financial planning services. www.financialgravity.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.

Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity's business, and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/financial-gravity-rolls-out-enhanced-planning-software-301486113.html

SOURCE Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

