U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,487.05
    -9.14 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,354.49
    -51.01 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,021.03
    -20.83 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.47
    -9.80 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.69
    -0.67 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.80
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    -0.22 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3610
    +0.0190 (+1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3704
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1180
    +0.1350 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,699.80
    -2,004.94 (-4.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,166.15
    -33.16 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Financial incentives to enhance participation of resident physicians in quality improvement projects

Joint Commission
·4 min read

Study in September2021 issue ofThe Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents and fellow physicians need to learn how to improve health care systems by recognizing patient safety events and collaborating with interprofessional teams on performance improvement efforts.1 Trainees also need to be prepared to work in complex hospital systems, to understand their institution’s metrics and to be evaluated on their performance using those metrics.

A new study in the September issue of The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety (JQPS), “Financial Incentives to Enhance Participation of Resident Physicians in Hospital-Based Quality Improvement projects,” implemented a project to study the effects of a trainee pay-for-performance program and quality improvement education at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center, a public safety-net hospital.

Trainees worked with quality improvement faculty at University of California, San Francisco, participated in projects aligned with the hospital’s priorities, and designed their own program-specific projects. Each trainee who worked at least 88 days at the institution was eligible to earn $400 for every target achieved for at least six months (maximum of $1,200).

Results showed improvement among hospital-wide goals that were achieved by 11 of 14 programs:

  • Needlestick injures per quarter decreased from an average of 18 to 12

  • Excellent provider communication improved from 76.8 to 80.5%

  • Mean length of stay for discharged emergency department patients requiring specialist consultation decreased from 523 to 461 minutes

Results also showed improvement among resident-initiated projects, which met all goals:

  • Family Medicine patients undergoing colorectal screening increased from 65.1 to 67.7%

  • At-risk patients receiving naloxone at hospital discharge increased from 9 to 63%

  • Adolescents screened for chlamydia increased from 34 to 55.8%

  • High-dose opioid prescriptions following cesarean section decreased from 28 to 1.7%

The authors conclude that “a pay-for-performance improvement program that aligns educational and hospital priorities can provide meaningful experiential learning for trainees and improve patient care.”

“[The study] demonstrates how powerful financial incentives can be when applied early in the professional development of physicians in graduate medical education (GME),” notes an accompanying editorial by Kevin B. Weiss, MD. “These studies prompt questions about the range of educational tools and experiences that need to be introduced into GME to ensure all residents and fellows maintain and continually foster their intrinsic desire to provide safe, high-quality patient care in light of the many extrinsic forces that will seek to shape their clinical practice over their professional career.”

Also featured in the September issue:

For more information, visit The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety website.

Note for editors
The article is “Financial Incentives to Enhance Participation of Resident Physicians in Hospital-Based Quality Improvement projects” by Esther H. Chen, MD; Michael J. Losak, MD; Antonio Hernandez, BA; Newton Addo; William Huen, MD; and Mary P. Mercer, MD. The article appears in The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety, volume 47, number 9 (September 2021), published by Elsevier.

The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety
The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety (JQPS) is a peer-reviewed journal providing health care professionals with innovative thinking, strategies and practices in improving quality and safety in health care. JQPS is the official journal of The Joint Commission and Joint Commission Resources, Inc. Original case studies, program or project reports, reports of new methodologies or the new application of methodologies, research studies, and commentaries on issues and practices are all considered.

Media Contact:
Katie Bronk
Corporate Communications
(630) 792-5175
kbronk@jointcommission.org

View the multimedia news release

_______________________
1Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. CLER Pathways to Excellence: Expectations for an Opti- mal Clinical Learning Environment to Achieve Safe and High-Quality Patient Care. Version 2.0, 2019. Accessed Apr 26, 2021.


Recommended Stories

  • As Allegations Swirl, Can Investors Still Count on Cassava Sciences Stock?

    On Aug. 25, shares of Alzheimer's biotech Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell by more than 30% before recouping some of their losses. Investors had come across a citizen petition to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by New York-based securities litigation firm Labaton Sucharow calling for a clinical trial halt of the company's phase 3 study for its lead Alzheimer's drug, simufilam. Labaton Sucharow filed the petition on Aug. 18, and the FDA acknowledged the reports in the petition on Aug. 23.

  • Better Biotech Stock: Cassava Sciences vs. Annovis Bio

    It boils down to which company's clinical trial results look better for treating Alzheimer's at the moment.

  • Here's Why Cassava Sciences Is Having a Bad Day

    The FDA received a citizen petition requesting a halt to clinical trials with the company's Alzheimer's disease candidate.

  • AbbVie Receives a Positive Reimbursement Recommendation from the Canadian Agencies for Drugs and Technology in Health (CADTH) pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review Expert Review Committee (pERC) for VENCLEXTA® (venetoclax) in Combination with azacitidine for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Patients

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, announced today that the CADTH pCODR Expert Review Committee (pERC) recommends that VENCLEXTA® (venetoclax) in combination with azacitidine should be reimbursed for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy, only if the conditions listed are met.3 AML is an aggressive and difficult-to-t

  • Alabama doctor explains COVID-19 situation in the South

    Dr. David Thrasher, President of Montgomery Pulmonology Services, a Critical Care Physician and Director of Respiratory Services at Jackson Hospital, details the latest on COVID-19 in the South.

  • CVM: Primum Non Nocere

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NYSE:CVM READ THE FULL CVM RESEARCH REPORT Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Operational and Financial Results CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) announced third quarter fiscal year 2021 results, filing Form 10-Q with the SEC on August 13, 2021. Highlights for the third quarter ended June 30, 2021 and to date include: ➢ Bought deal offering announcement and closing - June 2021

  • Cassava Plunges After Alzheimer’s Data Draws Scrutiny, Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. plummeted 31% on Wednesday after a lawyer sought to stop studies of the biotech company’s experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. A citizen petition from a former Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement lawyer questioned the quality and integrity of the results from the more than 20-year-old company with no products on the market. “As a science company, we champion facts that can be evaluated and verified,” Remi Barbier, Cassava’s chief executi

  • RedHill Biopharma's Oral COVID-19 Candidate Shows Preclinical Action Against Delta Variant

    RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) has announced preliminary results of a new preclinical study for its COVID-19 treatment candidate, opaganib. Related: RedHill's Novel Late-Stage Pills Hold Promise Against COVID-19 and its Variants Data showed potent inhibition by opaganib of Delta variant replication while maintaining cell viability at relevant concentrations. Today's data adds to the previously reported work that showed opaganib also inhibits Alpha, Beta, and Gamma SARS-CoV-2 variants. Opag

  • Column: Delta Air Lines' raising insurance rates for unvaccinated makes sense — and it's a scary idea

    Delta Air Lines is imposing a $200 monthly surcharge for the health insurance of unvaccinated employees. This is a very slippery slope.

  • Open-Minded? Buy This Game-Changing Psychedelics Stock Now

    In this vein, open-minded investors should definitely be watching the psychedelic therapy space very closely, because one of its leaders is on the cusp of something wonderful. Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) will likely be the first healthcare company to bring a psychedelic therapy to market. While its business model relies on in-person clinical sessions that may be costly to administer, it's also one of the few psychedelics companies that has a plethora of opportunities to upsell patients on value-added services.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for September 2021

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Early Sales of Biogen’s Alzheimer Drug Remain Unclear

    Insight into the state of the uptake is turning muddier after two analysts published back-to-back research notes painting different pictures of how early sales are progressing.

  • Newly reported COVID death in Kansas county may be the first known in US. Here’s where

    “I think it’s safe to say that COVID-19 was probably in the United States before December and it probably did take lives ...”

  • Cassava Sciences stock tumbles, and company responds to allegations disputing trial data

    Cassava Sciences Inc. responded Wednesday to allegations posted overnight regarding the "accuracy and integrity" of trial data for its treatment of Alzheimer's disease, saying it believed the claims are "false and misleading." Cassava's stock had rallied 1.9% on Tuesday, and 16.4% over the past three days, with the company saying early Tuesday that it reached agreement with the Food and Drug Administration under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for its Phase 3 studies of oral simufilam for th

  • RedHill Biopharma's Opaganib Demonstrates Strong Inhibition of COVID-19 Delta Variant

    RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced preliminary results of a new preclinical study showing strong inhibition by opaganib (ABC294640)[1] of Delta variant replication while maintaining cell viability at relevant concentrations.

  • 85 Percent of Breakthrough COVID Cases Now Have This in Common, Study Says

    From major celebrities like Melissa Joan Hart and Hilary Duff to multiple U.S. senators, breakthrough COVID infections are affecting a wide range of people across the country. Since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says these breakthrough cases are to be expected. But they're increasing as the Delta variant continues to surge, signaling a need for more research about why certain people get the virus after vaccination, and what their cases

  • As Delta’s $200 staff surcharge shows, employers face a dilemma: keeping workers safe — and holding onto their employees

    Some companies are worried workers will balk at a vaccine requirement --- and walk away at a time when they're desperate to retain workers.

  • Get Shots or Get Out, U.S. Employers Are Telling Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- Vaccine mandates are beginning a march across the U.S., constricting the places that people who have shunned the shots can work, shop and play.A day after the federal Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, institutions central to their regions announced tougher -- perhaps bellwether -- rules. In New York, a city driven by finance, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. required bankers to prove they’d been vaccinated. In football-crazed Baton Rouge, Louisiana State U

  • 2 Little-Known Nasdaq Stocks Making Big Moves Wednesday

    The stock market had a generally positive tone on Wednesday morning, although gains were modest after more sizable advances earlier in the week. As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was higher by just 0.1%, although that will be enough to send the index to a new record high if it holds on to its gains for the remainder of the trading session. Big-name Nasdaq stocks get a lot of attention, but on Wednesday it was a couple of smaller stocks that made noteworthy moves.

  • If You Got This Vaccine, You May Have More Antibodies, New Study Says

    The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. are highly effective because they trigger an immune response to produce antibodies that can protect against the virus. Of course, each vaccine is made differently, meaning that each can have a different effect on the body, work differently against new variants, and offer different levels of protection over time. But a new study has found that one current vaccine in particular may produce considerably more antibodies than the others.RELATED: If You Got