Financial Industry Veteran Dianne Seo Joins Trusaic as CFO

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusaic, a leading software company specializing in advanced pay equity analytics, announces the appointment of financial industry veteran Dianne Seo to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Seo will oversee all financial operations for Trusaic and partner with the senior leadership team to drive strategic growth across the company's lines of business.

"Dianne is uniquely qualified to establish the financial framework to support Trusaic's growth," says Robert Sheen, CEO of Trusaic. "Her experience taking a company public and her valuable investor perspective will be instrumental as we take our company to the next level. We are delighted to welcome her to our team."

Seo brings more than three decades of executive leadership experience in financal management, including implementing operational controls; technical accounting; forecasting; internal auditing; regulatory management including SEC reporting; mergers and acquisitions (M&A); and information technology (IT), for several prominent commercial banks.

As the former CFO of Pacific Union Bank, Seo successfully prepared and guided the organization through an initial public offering (IPO), which listed on NASDAQ, and oversaw investor relations for the publicly traded bank. She, as CFO and a founding member of U.S. Metro Bank, alongside Robert Sheen, successfully obtained regulatory approvals for the establishment of the de novo bank and helped raise and deploy more than $19M of initial capital raise.

Most recently, Seo served as CFO of Ohana Pacific Bank in Honolulu. Seo has also held financial leadership positions at Cathay Bank, where she participated in the successful acquisitions of First Public Savings Bank and Golden City Commercial Bank, overseeing the consolidation and integration of the financial aspects of the M&As. Seo began her financial career at Sumitomo Bank Limited.

Seo holds a bachelor's degree from Ewha Womans University in Seoul, South Korea, and an MBA from the Schiller International University in London.

About Trusaic
Trusaic is a software company that focuses on advancing social good in the workplace by solving HR's most complex challenges across people, data, and analytics. Our mission is to create a better working world. We do that by helping organizations achieve pay equity, foster a more diverse and inclusive workforce, assist economically disadvantaged individuals with finding work, and ensure employee access to affordable healthcare.

Media Contact:
Matt Gotchy
213-814-5760
329391@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/financial-industry-veteran-dianne-seo-joins-trusaic-as-cfo-301477257.html

SOURCE Trusaic

