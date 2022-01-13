U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,719.99
    -6.36 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,427.50
    +137.18 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,094.66
    -93.73 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,183.50
    +7.44 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.30
    -0.34 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.70
    -10.60 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    -0.14 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1459
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7360
    +0.0110 (+0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3734
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0970
    -0.5690 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,273.91
    -241.86 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,033.40
    -10.16 (-0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,549.43
    -2.29 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     
JOBS:

Another 230,000 Americans filed new jobless claims

Initial unemployment claims unexpectedly jumped last week.

Financial Institutions Falling Short in Use of Technology to Combat Fraud

·5 min read

Survey from Guidehouse & American Banker/Arizent finds that technology needs to be more closely aligned with broader fraud mitigation programs

Ongoing vulnerability & risk assessments, adequate investments and coordination with third parties is essential to maximize the benefits of available technology solutions

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite a market saturated with advanced technology tools, many financial institutions are struggling to effectively deploy and integrate anti-fraud solutions into their risk mitigation frameworks. Consequently, new, evolving, or unforeseen threats continue to pose risks to financial institutions of all sizes. These are the findings of a survey and new in-depth report issued today by Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets, and conducted by American Banker/Arizent.

Guidehouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse)
Guidehouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse)

Guidehouse's Optimizing Your Anti-Fraud Technology report, based on a survey of 128 senior executives who contribute to fraud strategy at banks, in wealth management, or for money transfer or fintech organizations, reveals an overreliance on a "set it and forget it" approach to anti-fraud technology. With resources stretched in the pandemic era, it has been a challenge for financial institutions to continue fighting the new and innovative fraud schemes that criminals continue to employ. As a result, these companies face profit loss, erosion of customer trust and public reputations, and possible scrutiny from regulators.

"This survey and our analysis underscores just how critical it is for public and private sector clients alike to align their technology solutions with broader risk mitigation frameworks throughout the enterprise," said Ellen Zimiles, partner and head of the Financial Services segment at Guidehouse. "In our work with clients we leverage expertise from top fraud and fraud technology specialists and bring a collaborative approach to risk management that ensures a bespoke, flexible, and forward-looking approach to fraud prevention."

A third (33%) of respondents indicated they are "only somewhat" or "not at all" effective when it comes to ongoing maintenance, operation and governance of their technology-aided fraud mitigation programs; notably, 37% of all financial institutions believe they are not adequately prepared to evaluate risks from, or respond to, evolving and new fraud threats to the enterprise. These findings come even as 66% of all respondents identify evolving fraud patterns as their top challenge.

"Some organizations think fraud prevention technologies will mitigate most fraud risks, without first understanding their fraud exposure, or the resources they'll need," observed Salvatore LaScala, partner and leader of Guidehouse's Global Investigations and Compliance practice. "Effective solutions deploy an integrated set of tools that can be adjusted to address the unique vulnerabilities an organization faces at various points in time, but only when aligned properly to its specific risks."

Evaluation, Investment, and Coordination Critical to Success

Technologies of all types—but particularly anti-fraud solutions—are viewed as a cost-efficient and sophisticated way to prevent an institution from incurring financial losses from fraud. Nevertheless, 35% of respondents indicated they didn't have the correct level of investment in fraud mitigation tools. Moreover, 38% of institutions profess outdated technology or organizational infrastructure as major challenges to fraud prevention—putting some institutions behind market peers who also grapple with rising fraudulent activity.

A better route forward, according to LaScala, would be for those tasked with anti-fraud activity to ensure well-developed benchmarks are in place so that the effectiveness of technology solutions can be precisely and comprehensively evaluated and optimized.

"A more holistic approach to risk management should encompass anti-fraud technology, ensuring that all tools at an organization's disposal will also be used in a complementary manner," LaScala said.

In the report, Guidehouse explains that to use technology effectively, organizations should understand the unique strengths and weaknesses of their internal controls. A thorough, fluid, ongoing fraud risk assessment process is essential to developing a comprehensive and effective anti-fraud strategy that can combat known and unforeseen risk.

Organizations that align technology and anti-fraud efforts will enjoy better financial results and customer satisfaction, according to the report. Fraud risk programs no longer need to be a cost center, but rather a competitive advantage.

Late to the (Third) Party

An overwhelming 92% of financial institutions' respondents stated they depend on third-party vendors for maintenance, operation, and governance of their anti-fraud efforts.

Vendors have broader exposure to the threat landscape because they deal with organizations of different sizes and specialties, and work with fraud prevention technologies along the entire program, Guidehouse observes. This holistic view of fraud threats gives them a unique perspective to help organizations respond to dynamic threats.

Those interested in learning more about the results can download the report here: Optimizing Your Anti-Fraud Technology.

Methodology: Optimizing Your Anti-Fraud Technology is based on an online survey conducted by Arizent Research/American Banker on behalf of Guidehouse in July 2021 among 128 respondents who contribute to fraud strategy at banks, in wealth management, or for money transfer or money tech organizations.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 12,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit guidehouse.com.

About Arizent Research
Arizent delivers actionable insights through full-service research solutions that tap into their first-party data, industry SMEs, and highly engaged communities across banking, payments, mortgage, insurance, municipal finance, accounting, HR/employee benefits, and wealth management. They have leading brands in financial services, including American Banker, The Bond Buyer, PaymentsSource, Financial Planning, National Mortgage News, and in professional services, such as Accounting Today, Employee Benefits News, and Digital Insurance. For more information, please visit arizent.com.

Press Contact

Ryan Dicovitsky
Dukas Linden Public Relations
Ryan@DLPR.com
(908) 907-7703

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/financial-institutions-falling-short-in-use-of-technology-to-combat-fraud-301460104.html

SOURCE Guidehouse

Recommended Stories

  • Foot Locker, Inc and LISC announce funding for 16 organizations focused on advancing health, wealth, and upward mobility in BIPOC communities

    Foot Locker, Inc and LISC announce funding for 16 organizations focused on advancing health, wealth, and upward mobility in BIPOC communitiesPR NewswireNEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022Grants range from $25,000 \- $100,000 and will support programs that include mentorship, career development, and civic engagementNEW YORK, Jan.

  • 1968 GT500 Replica Gives You A Slice Of History For A Cut Of The Price

    This build is the perfect car for any Shelby enthusiast looking for big power and tons of style.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.

  • Novavax Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2022?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on quite an exciting ride since it entered the coronavirus vaccine race. Investors expected Novavax to apply for U.S. regulatory authorization in the first half. Novavax has since resolved its production issues and today is on track to apply for U.S. authorization in about a month.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Down 15% Already in 2022, Is This Metaverse Stock a Buy?

    While 2021 was very good to Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders, 2022 is off to an arguably poor start. This gaming platform company with metaverse potential has been caught up in the broader growth stock sell-off and is trading down about 15.7% year to date. Part of the drop can be attributed to some investor concern heading into 2022 about Roblox's rich valuation.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Make Comebacks in 2022

    These ARK Innovation ETF holdings are trading at bargain valuations, but their longer-term outlooks are promising.

  • Ford Market Value Tops $100 Billion on Surging Electric Vehicles

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s market value topped $100 billion as investors bet on the 118-year-old automaker’s prospects in the dawning electric age.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning on Bleeding Side EffectFord shares rose as much as 3.5% to

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor, which provides a juicy opportunity to snap up this trio of beauties.

  • 10 Stocks Under $25 to Buy According to Billionaire Philippe Laffont

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks under $25 to buy according to billionaire Philippe Laffont. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks Under $25 to Buy According to Billionaire Philippe Laffont. Coatue Management, a technology-themed investment management company, was founded by Philippe Laffont in 1999. […]

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    While for some stocks in the S&P 500, it's their large dividend yields that make them attractive picks, I like to focus on companies with payout ratios below 50%. Ultimately, these dividend growth stocks steadily outperform the market, despite paying smaller dividends initially. Let's look at four stocks that fit this bill and offer some of the highest dividend potential in the S&P 500.

  • Stocks in focus: DiDi, GrubHub, Exxon Mobile, Eli Lilly

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down their stock picks for the day.

  • These S&P 500 stocks have cratered, but analysts think 12 can turn it around with rebounds of up to 70%

    DEEP DIVE A period of high inflation and rising interest rates has taken out shares of companies with rich valuations. Then there’s the stubborn coronavirus, with variants raising infection rates and causing stocks in travel-related industries to crash after they staged partial recoveries.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Headed for Its Biggest Drop of the Year

    Alibaba stock has been on a tear to start the year, but its two-day winning streak looks like it’s about to end. Alibaba stock has risen in five of the year’s eight trading days including a two-day winning streak as investors sold U.S. tech titans and looked for alternatives elsewhere. Alibaba stock was off 3.2% at 10 a.m. in U.S. trading, which would be its largest decline since falling 3.4% on Dec. 31.

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 undervalued stocks to buy now. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. The world is experiencing innovation and change at a rate never seen before. After the Covid […]

  • AMC CEO Says He’s Done Selling Stock After Unloading Another $7 Million

    AMC Entertainment Chief Executive Adam Aron sold another $7.1 million shares of the movie theater giant this week, and said he’s done selling the stock. “Back in August, I said that at age 67 I’d sell some AMC shares toward year-end, all trading decisions out of my hands, under guidelines of a Chase 10-b-5-1 plan spread over 3 months,” Aron said on Twitter. Aron sold 312,500 shares of AMC Entertainment (ticker: AMC) on Tuesday, according to a regulatory filing.

  • 3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Three stocks with massive upside potential are Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO). Each has both explosive growth and exciting 2022 prospects. Crowdstrike's mission is simple: "to stop breaches."

  • Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks to consider in the latest portfolio of that Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 2 Stocks to Watch. The stock trading activities of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come under […]

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Breaks Out After Earnings Beat

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest chip foundry, on Thursday beat analyst estimates for the fourth quarter.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The reason is that the world needs an "all of the above" energy strategy if it hopes to satisfy demand increases arising from emerging-market economies. Chevron, with a market capitalization of $245 billion, is probably the least exciting of this trio. For starters, the company's business is highly diversified, with operations spanning from oil drilling to refining and chemicals, providing balance to its cash flows in a historically volatile industry.