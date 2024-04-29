What is financial literacy and how important is it?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Now is the time to master your money, April is Financial Literacy Month, underscoring the value of financial education in a rapidly evolving economy.

Whether you just started earning money or have been earning money for a long time, there is always an opportunity to reflect upon your spending and gradually improve your financial health. It starts with what you know.

Financial literacy is the possession of skills, knowledge, and behaviors that allow people to make informed decisions regarding money. It empowers people to add to their financial knowledge and start growing their money.

UNLV Finance Professor and Department of Finance Chair Daniel Chi says it all comes down to planning and budgeting.

“When we get a paycheck, how are we thinking about that paycheck?” Chi said. “Are we thinking about, how do I spend every penny, down to zero? Or do we start thinking about these are the things I need to do and then how much should I save for the future? It’s the present and the future. It’s a trade-off, it’s a holistic understanding of how to plan and how to budget.”

Chi says the first way to observe Financial Literacy Month is by reviewing your attitude toward your finances. Think about whether you can commit to changing the way you make financial decisions, and then take a pledge to make decisions that will benefit you more in the future.

He also says it’s important to understand financial literacy is not about being controlled by your finances, but rather taking control of your finances.

You can find more tips for financial literacy and success from Professor Chi by visiting this website.

UNLV also offers a variety of financial courses to help you evaluate your current financial situation and achieve your financial goals. The courses are open to the public. To sign up or learn more, visit this website.

