Financial Literacy for Women in India

OAKVILLE, ON, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Women's Collection is excited to announce their partnership with Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Inc. to launch one of the largest financial literacy initiatives aimed at women in India. The program, named For Her, will officially be live later in the Fall this year.

Tuula Jalasjaa, Founder of The Women's Collection says, "At The Women's Collection, we have strongly held the fundamental belief that educating and empowering women is the key to economic growth, political stability and social transformation. We have made it our mission to be the top provider of financial education, financial empowerment and financial wellness for women globally." She goes on to say, "The For Her program is laser-focused to bring financial education to all women of India regardless of their current level of knowledge".

The Women's Collection, a financial literacy platform available to women at no cost, has continued to experience explosive growth over the last three years since it's official launch – with over 300,000 members in Canada, they continue to bring innovative education and resources in Canada while supporting organizations and women globally on increasing financial literacy rates and overall financial wellness for women.

"The Women's Collection was an obvious choice as a partner for us in launching For Her. We have a very ambitious goal of engaging over 10 million women across India over the next three years. The combination of our award-winning Investor Education Team led by Mr. K.S. Rao, and the experience and depth of the team at The Women's Collection, we believe we are in a strong position to realize our vision", says Mr. A. Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.

About The Women's Collection Inc.

The Women's Collection Inc. is a financial wellness and education provider that uniquely offers financial literacy in an online gamified platform, while combining tools, resources, events and an investment platform to engage their audience. The firm was founded by TF Global Inc. in partnership with Oliver's Learning Inc.

About Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company and Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.

Established in 1994, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (ABSLAMC) is a joint venture between the Aditya Birla Capital Limited and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc.

Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL) is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.

ABCL's subsidiaries have a strong presence across Protecting, Investing and Financing solutions, ABCL is a universal financial solutions group catering to diverse needs of its customers across their life stages. Powered by more than 22,500 employees, the subsidiaries of ABCL have a nationwide reach with 850+ branches and more than 2,00,000 agents / channel partners and several bank partners.

