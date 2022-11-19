U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,965.34
    +18.78 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,745.69
    +199.37 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,146.06
    +1.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.73
    +10.61 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.11
    -1.53 (-1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.00
    -11.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0320
    -0.0046 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0430 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1896
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3250
    +0.0790 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,657.36
    -215.89 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.37
    -3.71 (-0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

Financial Match Passes $10 Million Employee Retention Credit Milestone

Financial Match
·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / Financial Match, a B2B advisory practice, has passed a significant milestone by obtaining $10,000,000 in Employee Retention Credits (ERC) for its customers.

These credits are not loans and do not need to be repaid. There are still billions of ERC Credits available, and the program is still available as of today.

Financial Match, Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Press release picture
Financial Match, Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Press release picture

Financial Match has a team of ERC experts that work with applicants every step of the way to ensure they are getting all the money they are entitled to. No credit check or upfront fees are required when working with Financial Match.

The company only charges clients a reasonable fee once the tax credit has been received. Most businesses receive the checks within five to nine months, however several new clients have got theirs in as early as 60 days. Financial Match does not collect any payment until the client receives theirs, which is a welcome relief in the ERC industry.

"We are proud to announce that we have helped our customers receive a total of $10,000,000 in Employee Retention Credits. Most business owners don't realize they have access to these ERC credits which allow businesses to increase savings and cash flow positions," said Joshua Ghazal, President of Financial Match. "We've helped a wide variety of businesses claim millions in ERC Credits in 2022. The most common question we receive is, ‘How much can I get from the Employee Retention Credit Program, and is this a scam?' It feels good knowing business owners can get some kind of relief during a turbulent time in the business landscape."

"Unlike other companies, Financial Match does not charge an upfront fee. We also recognized the need for businesses to find out their ERC Credit amount for free. It's why our 60 second pre-qualification quiz is so popular."

About Financial Match

Founded in Boca Raton, FL, Financial Match is a leading national business advisory practice that thrives on creating meaningful relationships with businesses. The company works with a network of expert CPAs who assist clients in quantifying and filing for ERC Credits and other bottom line enhancing grants.

To learn more about Financial Match and applying for the ERC program, please go to www.financialmatch.com.

Media Details
Website URL: www.financialmatch.com
Company Name: Financial Match
Email address: Joshua@financialmatch.com

SOURCE: Financial Match



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/724943/Financial-Match-Passes-10-Million-Employee-Retention-Credit-Milestone

