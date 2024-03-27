What financial planning should the NJ Mega Millions lottery winner be doing right now?

Are you the one with the winning $1.13 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Neptune?

Your billion-dollar windfall, whether you decide to take it all at once or spread it out over time, is a lot to get your head around.

What should you do first? Get some help, wealth managers say.

"I would get a professional team underway," said Lisa A. Chirichillo, a financial planner at Lisa A. Chirichillo & Associates in Toms River. It means hiring a financial consultant, a certified public accountant and an attorney.

There are tax laws to consider and legal areas and financial planning to account for, she said. "The client probably doesn't even know what to do."

You may find that people come out of the woodwork once they know you've got money coming. You may want to make some quick decisions. But not too fast.

"There's a whole lot of guardrails you've got to put around yourself to protect you from people in general and protecting you from making bad mistakes," said Guy A. Paredes, executive vice president of Rockdale Financial Services in Eatontown. "Some mistakes that you might make at the beginning might be irreversible."

Your advisers can help you decide whether to take the money in a lump sum or spread it out over time. You'll have to tackle the tax implications too, as you may end up paying hundreds of millions in taxes if you take it all at once.

Other thoughts: maybe you want to set up charitable trusts, which can help lessen the tax impact, or think about how the money can benefit the future generations of your family, your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

"That kind of money is multigenerational money. You'd have a hard time spending that money in your lifetime," Parades said. "If I'm the winner, how do I manage this beyond my lifetime, because this creates a whole different perspective of money.

"It's just beyond what most people could ever dream of, so they have to be able to look at it beyond their own life."

