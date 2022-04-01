U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

Financial report for First half Fiscal 2022 available

Sodexo SA
·2 min read
  • SW
Sodexo SA
Sodexo SA

Regulated
information


Issy-les-Moulineaux, April 1, 2022

Financial Report for First half Fiscal 2022 available

Sodexo announces that its First half Fiscal 2022 Financial report is available online and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

This document is available on Sodexo’s website, www.sodexo.com, under “Regulated information” in the Finance section. It includes the condensed consolidated financial statements for First half Fiscal 2022, the First half activity report, the statement of responsibility for the First half financial report as well as the auditors’ report on the limited review of the above-mentioned financial statements.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 55 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 412,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

  • 17.4 billion euro in Fiscal 2021
    consolidated revenues

  • 412,000 employees as at August 31, 2021

  • #1 France-based private employer worldwide

  • 55 countries (as at February 28, 2022)

  • 100 million consumers served daily

  • 10,9 billion euro in market capitalization
    (as at March 31, 2022)

Attachment


