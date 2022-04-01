Sodexo SA

Issy-les-Moulineaux, April 1, 2022

Financial Report for First half Fiscal 2022 available

Sodexo announces that its First half Fiscal 2022 Financial report is available online and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

This document is available on Sodexo’s website, www.sodexo.com, under “Regulated information” in the Finance section. It includes the condensed consolidated financial statements for First half Fiscal 2022, the First half activity report, the statement of responsibility for the First half financial report as well as the auditors’ report on the limited review of the above-mentioned financial statements.

