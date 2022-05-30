U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.25
    +1.18 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.60
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.99
    -0.11 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0787
    +0.0049 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2650
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5790
    +0.4940 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,640.03
    +1,331.64 (+4.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    670.43
    +40.93 (+6.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

FINANCIAL REPORT Q1 2022 - Jøtul AS

Jøtul AS
·1 min read
Jøtul AS
Jøtul AS

The Jøtul Group (representing Jøtul AS together with its subsidiaries) is one of the three largest suppliers of fireplaces in Europe and a significant player in North America. The company, with a history dating back to 1853 through its legacy as one of Norway’s oldest companies, distributes stand-alone stoves, inserts, frames and accessories for fireplaces. The Group’s main brands are Jøtul, Scan and Ravelli. The Jøtul fireplaces are manufactured from cast iron and appear timeless and robust, with Norwegian origins. The Scan fireplaces are manufactured from plated steel and are characterized by modern Danish design, while the Ravelli pellets stoves are characterized by Italian design and technology. The head office is based in Norway. Manufacturing takes place through own production in Norway, Poland, France and the USA, in addition to a range of bought-in products. The products are sold through one of the most wide-reaching global networks in the industry, consisting of own sales companies and distributors. The products reach the end consumers through specialty shops, and in Norway also through building materials retail chains.


Contat person:

Jøtul AS
Nils Agnar Brunborg, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +47 69 35 90 00
Mail: Nils.Brunborg@jotul.no

Attachment


