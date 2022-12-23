Financial reporting calendar for the year 2023
AS Baltika publishes the consolidated financial results as follows:
28.02.2023
Unaudited interim report for the IV quarter
28.04.2023
Audited annual report for 2022
31.05.2023
Unaudited interim report for the I quarter
31.08.2023
Unaudited interim report for the II quarter
30.11.2023
Unaudited interim report for the III quarter
The financial results will be announced in Estonian and English on the dates listed above at 8:00 a.m. local Eastern European Time (EET). The 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders will be held in the second quarter of 2023, the exact time and location will be specified later.
Margus Olesk
Member of the Management Board, CFO
margus.olesk@baltikagroup.com