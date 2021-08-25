U.S. markets open in 5 hours 19 minutes

Financial reporting for Danish Aerospace Company A/S - 2022

Danish Aerospace Company A/S
·2 min read

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Odense, August 25th, 2021

Company Announcement no. 30 – 25-08-2021

Financial reporting for Danish Aerospace Company A/S - 2022

Danish Aerospace Company A/S expects to issue financial statements as well as have the Annual Meeting on the following dates in 2022:

  • Publication of Annual Report March 28th, 2022

  • Annual Meeting April 27th, 2022

  • Publication of 2022 Interim report August 29th, 2022

The Company must be notified in writing of Items for the Annual Meeting on April 27th, 2022 agenda, no later than March 1st, 2022.

The Information is also available on the company website: https://www.danishaerospace.com/en/investor-relations

Note: This is a translation of the corresponding Company Announcement in Danish. In case of discrepancies between the Danish wording and the English translation, the Danish wording prevails.


For further information, please refer to:

Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Chairman, Niels Heering
Mobil: +45 40 17 75 31
Mail: nh@gorrissenfederspiel.com

CEO, Thomas A.E. Andersen
Mobil: +45 40 29 41 62
Mail: ta@danishaerospace.com

Certified Adviser:

Gert Mortensen, Partner
Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S
Poul Bundgaards Vej 1
DK-2500 Valby
Tlf.: +45 33 45 10 00
www.bakertilly.dk


About Danish Aerospace Company A/S

Danish Aerospace Company (DAC) is a high-tech company operating in the area of advanced medical instrumentation and other engineering fields primarily within space applications.

Our products are based on many years of specialized research and development. These consist of developing, integrating, and applying new as well as established medical technologies to the challenges of functioning and remaining reliable in space. These products and services bring the potential of space research and experience from space operations down to Earth for the benefit of all mankind.

Danish Aerospace Company employs engineers and technicians who deliver full engineering, production and technical services for our customers. We have specialized in customer specific design, development, manufacturing, certification, maintenance, testing, and operations.

The company has developed five generations respiratory equipment for spaceflight, ergometers for astronauts, countermeasures, adapted several commercial medical equipment for spaceflight and has participated in the development of the minus eighty-degree Celsius freezers.

The Company’s quality system is certified in obligation to BS EN ISO 9001:2015, BS EN 9100:2018 technical equivalent to AS9100D that is the acknowledged standard in the area.

www.DanishAerospace.com


